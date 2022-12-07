The lights of NBC’s Sunday Night Football will again shine on the Miami Dolphins this week as the Fins take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fresh off the team’s first loss in its last six games, the Fins know they need to get a victory this week to keep alive their hopes of winning the AFC East - and possibly being in the running for the best record in the conference and a chance to stay home to host most of the postseason.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO