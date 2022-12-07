Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
New York Rangers: 3 Takeaways From Win Over Golden Knights – 12/7/22
After a thrilling and much-needed victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday, the New York Rangers followed it up with a 5-1 win over the NHL’s top team in the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights. Head coach Gerard Gallant’s group used a similar script against the Golden Knights, playing well in the first period before a bad second turned things on their head. But a massive outburst in the third period sealed the win for the Rangers.
NHL roundup: Mitchell Marner extends points streak to 21 games
December 9 - Mitchell Marner extended his team-record points streak to 21 games with a goal as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Los Angeles Kings 5-0 Thursday night.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Blues 5-2 Loss to the Jets – 12/8/22
The St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets met for the second time this season in a Thursday night matchup. Due to injury, the Blues were without forward Pavel Buchnevich and defenseman Torey Krug for the second straight game as the team looked to even its season record against Winnipeg at one game a piece.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Red Wings 1
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Coming out on top in an important divisional matchup, the Florida Panthers were in full control from start to finish in a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Starting to find their groove, the Panthers (13-10-4) have won three of...
NBC Miami
FINS ON 6: Complete Preview for Dolphins-Chargers on NBC's Sunday Night Football
The lights of NBC’s Sunday Night Football will again shine on the Miami Dolphins this week as the Fins take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fresh off the team’s first loss in its last six games, the Fins know they need to get a victory this week to keep alive their hopes of winning the AFC East - and possibly being in the running for the best record in the conference and a chance to stay home to host most of the postseason.
Yardbarker
Avalanche Give Hudon a Golden Opportunity
Charles Hudon is in a pretty rare spot. The 28-year-old winger hadn’t played in the NHL for two seasons and suddenly finds himself on the top line of the defending Stanley Cup champions. Hudon got the chance with the Colorado Avalanche thanks to a glut of injuries, giving him a prime opportunity to prove he still belongs in the NHL.
markerzone.com
CLAUDE JULIEN RETURNS TO COACHING ROLE IN SWITZERLAND
Former Montreal Canadiens bench boss Claude Julien is returning to HC Ambri Piotta for the second time during the 2022-23 season in a coaching advisory role. HC Ambri Piotta announced in a tweet that Julien will be returning to the organization on Friday and will remain with them until December 20th. It's safe to say that Julien is continuing to look for an opportunity to be a head coach again, whether that be in the NHL or abroad.
Jets elevate Marcell Harris from practice squad for Week 14
A familiar name for the Jets is back with the active roster, at least for Sunday. The Jets announced they have elevated linebacker Marcell Harris from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Harris has appeared in ten games this season, mostly on special teams but...
