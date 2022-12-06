ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jon Robinson’s parting message to the Titans’ players

When Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans fired General Manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning, shockwaves were sent through the Titans organization and fanbase. Robinson, a GM that had produced six (on the verge of seven) consecutive winning seasons, and just received a long-term contract extension as recently as February, was held accountable for the team’s roster construction in the harshest way possible.
Former Vikings coach is making national headlines after conflicting reports

One former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings is making headlines this week. Despite conflicting reports, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. reports that Mike Zimmer is expected to follow Deion Sanders to the University of Colorado, where he will serve as defensive coordinator. Zimmer, who was the Vikings’ head coach from 2014-2021,...
Browns Claimed Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns have added a wide receiver to their roster. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden on Wednesday afternoon. This move comes one day after the Bucs waived Darden following their improbable win on Monday night over the New...
Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
Baker Mayfield, wife Emily hit the town to celebrate improbable Rams win

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield beelined for the club after a comeback win over the Raiders on “Thursday Night Football.” After his splashy Rams debut — which included a phenomenal 98-yard game-winning drive — Mayfield and his wife Emily were spotted at Poppy, a high-fashion nightclub, where celebs and fellow athletes frequent, including Giants star Saquon Barkley. In photos and videos posted by a female friend on Instagram, the quarterback can be seen double-fisting drinks, while his wife held what appeared to be a glass of champagne. Other videos showed the place packed while celebrating Mayfield, who became a sensation in...
Vols bring home Tennessee native to replace key contributor

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols are bringing a Tennessee native home to replace a key player on UT’s roster. Kicker Charles Campbell announced on Wednesday that he’s transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. Campbell is a Jackson, TN native that spent the last five seasons at Indiana. He...
Local HS Football Semifinals Preview

Three state semifinals will match Dallas area schools against one another. Below are previews of the matchups:. 6A Division I: Duncanville (13-0) vs. Prosper (13-1) When: Saturday, December 10, at 4 p.m. Where: SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Duncanville is in the state semifinals for the fifth consecutive season,...
How Alex Golesh did right by Tennessee before leaving Vols for USF

One of the unfortunate realities of the Tennessee Vols‘ success in the SEC is that other programs/NFL franchises are going to poach coaches from head coach Josh Heupel’s staff. After the 2021 season, Tennessee lost wide receivers coach Kodi Burns to the New Orleans Saints. Heupel has already...
Former Vols QB says Tennessee should pursue a transfer quarterback

Josh Heupel is essentially giving quarterback Joe Milton a tryout in the Orange Bowl. If Milton excells and beats Clemson, he may be locked in as Tennessee’s quarterback in 2023. If Milton underwhelms… who knows? But should Heupel and the Vols pursue a transfer QB regardless of how Milton plays? We talked with former Big Orange QB Jonathan Crompton about the situation this week and we think you’ll be interested to hear what he had to say…
Caleb Farley’s back surgery sets up for an interesting situation for the new Titans GM

Caleb Farley is in an unfortunately familiar position after undergoing back surgery on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft underwent a microdiscectomy to fix a herniated disc. This news confirms all suspicions, ensuring Farley will be out for the remainder of the season.
Super Bowl winning coach destroys Raiders’ coaching staff

The Las Vegas Raiders had a bird in the hand. They had a fistful of cash. The Raiders had a season-changing victory in their back pocket on Thursday Night football against the Los Angeles Rams. Instead of finishing, they folded. The Rams put together a 98-yard drive in under two...
Ex-Raiders head coach betrayed by NFL owner

The tenure of Jon Gruden as the Raiders’ head coach was a bumpy one. There were highs on the field, and plenty of lows off of it. Today, some new details emerged regarding the ending of his time as the head coach of the Raiders. The culprit and situation...
Amy Adams Strunk put Mike Vrabel in a bad spot on Wednesday

Amy Adams Strunk deserves to be applauded for her leadership this week. The controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans made a difficult, but necessary decision to move on from long-time GM Jon Robinson on Tuesday. In doing so, Strunk sent a clear message to the Titans’ fanbase and staff about...
What Dabo Swinney said about the Tennessee Vols on Wednesday

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney met with reporters in Miami on Wednesday for a joint Orange Bowl press conference. Swinney was asked a couple of questions about the Vols and he was more than complimentary toward Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football program.
