FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
atozsports.com
Jon Robinson’s parting message to the Titans’ players
When Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans fired General Manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning, shockwaves were sent through the Titans organization and fanbase. Robinson, a GM that had produced six (on the verge of seven) consecutive winning seasons, and just received a long-term contract extension as recently as February, was held accountable for the team’s roster construction in the harshest way possible.
atozsports.com
Former Vikings coach is making national headlines after conflicting reports
One former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings is making headlines this week. Despite conflicting reports, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. reports that Mike Zimmer is expected to follow Deion Sanders to the University of Colorado, where he will serve as defensive coordinator. Zimmer, who was the Vikings’ head coach from 2014-2021,...
Browns Claimed Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The Cleveland Browns have added a wide receiver to their roster. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden on Wednesday afternoon. This move comes one day after the Bucs waived Darden following their improbable win on Monday night over the New...
atozsports.com
Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy
Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
Baker Mayfield, wife Emily hit the town to celebrate improbable Rams win
Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield beelined for the club after a comeback win over the Raiders on “Thursday Night Football.” After his splashy Rams debut — which included a phenomenal 98-yard game-winning drive — Mayfield and his wife Emily were spotted at Poppy, a high-fashion nightclub, where celebs and fellow athletes frequent, including Giants star Saquon Barkley. In photos and videos posted by a female friend on Instagram, the quarterback can be seen double-fisting drinks, while his wife held what appeared to be a glass of champagne. Other videos showed the place packed while celebrating Mayfield, who became a sensation in...
atozsports.com
Vols bring home Tennessee native to replace key contributor
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols are bringing a Tennessee native home to replace a key player on UT’s roster. Kicker Charles Campbell announced on Wednesday that he’s transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. Campbell is a Jackson, TN native that spent the last five seasons at Indiana. He...
dallasexpress.com
Local HS Football Semifinals Preview
Three state semifinals will match Dallas area schools against one another. Below are previews of the matchups:. 6A Division I: Duncanville (13-0) vs. Prosper (13-1) When: Saturday, December 10, at 4 p.m. Where: SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Duncanville is in the state semifinals for the fifth consecutive season,...
atozsports.com
How Alex Golesh did right by Tennessee before leaving Vols for USF
One of the unfortunate realities of the Tennessee Vols‘ success in the SEC is that other programs/NFL franchises are going to poach coaches from head coach Josh Heupel’s staff. After the 2021 season, Tennessee lost wide receivers coach Kodi Burns to the New Orleans Saints. Heupel has already...
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB says Tennessee should pursue a transfer quarterback
Josh Heupel is essentially giving quarterback Joe Milton a tryout in the Orange Bowl. If Milton excells and beats Clemson, he may be locked in as Tennessee’s quarterback in 2023. If Milton underwhelms… who knows? But should Heupel and the Vols pursue a transfer QB regardless of how Milton plays? We talked with former Big Orange QB Jonathan Crompton about the situation this week and we think you’ll be interested to hear what he had to say…
atozsports.com
Cowboys on the verge of doing something they haven’t done since their last Super Bowl
The Dallas Cowboys are playing winning football. On offense and defense, Dallas is one of the best teams in the NFL with a 9-3 record. Last season, the Cowboys won 11 regular season games and earned the No. 3 seed in the conference. Dallas clinched the NFC East title pretty handily and hosted a playoff game at AT&T Stadium.
Browns Get Tough Injury Update On Offensive Star Ahead Of Week 14
The Cleveland Browns were able to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 13, defeating the Houston Texans in Deshaun Watson’s debut with the team. The Browns were able to come away with a 27-14 victory over Watson’s former team on the back of an excellent defensive performance.
atozsports.com
Caleb Farley’s back surgery sets up for an interesting situation for the new Titans GM
Caleb Farley is in an unfortunately familiar position after undergoing back surgery on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft underwent a microdiscectomy to fix a herniated disc. This news confirms all suspicions, ensuring Farley will be out for the remainder of the season.
49ers-Buccaneers: Nick Bosa absent from third consecutive practice but is seen in weight room
It was a bit concerning that San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday after emerging from Week 13's win over the Miami Dolphins with what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as hamstring irritation. On Friday, the 49ers held their third and final practice...
atozsports.com
Super Bowl winning coach destroys Raiders’ coaching staff
The Las Vegas Raiders had a bird in the hand. They had a fistful of cash. The Raiders had a season-changing victory in their back pocket on Thursday Night football against the Los Angeles Rams. Instead of finishing, they folded. The Rams put together a 98-yard drive in under two...
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant named as potential option for Purdue head coaching job
A former Tennessee Vols assistant coach was named as an option this week to replace Jeff Brohm as the Purdue Boilermakers’ head coach. Brohm left Purdue this week to become the new head coach at Louisville, his alma mater. Adam Rittenberg, a senior writer at ESPN who covers college...
atozsports.com
Ex-Raiders head coach betrayed by NFL owner
The tenure of Jon Gruden as the Raiders’ head coach was a bumpy one. There were highs on the field, and plenty of lows off of it. Today, some new details emerged regarding the ending of his time as the head coach of the Raiders. The culprit and situation...
atozsports.com
Amy Adams Strunk put Mike Vrabel in a bad spot on Wednesday
Amy Adams Strunk deserves to be applauded for her leadership this week. The controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans made a difficult, but necessary decision to move on from long-time GM Jon Robinson on Tuesday. In doing so, Strunk sent a clear message to the Titans’ fanbase and staff about...
atozsports.com
Former Vols offensive lineman Trey Smith gives update on blood clot issue and gives credit to Tennessee
Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Trey Smith, who now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, met with reporters this week and he was asked about the blood clot issues he dealt with during his time at UT. Smith missed five games in 2018 after blood clots were discovered in his...
atozsports.com
What Dabo Swinney said about the Tennessee Vols on Wednesday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney met with reporters in Miami on Wednesday for a joint Orange Bowl press conference. Swinney was asked a couple of questions about the Vols and he was more than complimentary toward Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football program.
Bengals draw referee Jerome Boger for showdown with Browns
Cincinnati Bengals fans might remember referee Jerome Boger and his crew for a controversial whistle during last year’s playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bengals will get Boger and Co. again this weekend, as they’re the crew assigned to the team’s AFC North rematch with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
