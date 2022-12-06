ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeville, HI

Comments / 4

Related
2traveldads.com

Review of the Kauai Shores Hotel in Kapa’a on Kauai’s East Shore

A trip to Kauai is a Hawaii bucket list item for many, and I get it: the Garden Island is gorgeous and fun, and so very unique. Staying at the Kauai Shores Hotel is a great option for getting to explore both the historic South Shore and the epic Na Pali Coast of the North Shore. This review includes what to expect and tips for booking a stay at the Kauai Shores Hotel, as well as plans for awesome adventures around the island.
LIHUE, HI
KHON2

Kauai officials sworn in, including 2nd term Mayor Kawakami

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Derek Kawakami and new members of the Kauai County Council were sworn into office on Thursday. The event took place at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall. Derek Kawakami is headed into his second term as Kauai Mayor and said, “With four years left, our Administration intends to finish what we […]
KAUAI COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy