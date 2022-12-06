Read full article on original website
2traveldads.com
Review of the Kauai Shores Hotel in Kapa’a on Kauai’s East Shore
A trip to Kauai is a Hawaii bucket list item for many, and I get it: the Garden Island is gorgeous and fun, and so very unique. Staying at the Kauai Shores Hotel is a great option for getting to explore both the historic South Shore and the epic Na Pali Coast of the North Shore. This review includes what to expect and tips for booking a stay at the Kauai Shores Hotel, as well as plans for awesome adventures around the island.
KPD introduces Project Positive Change for community
Kaua'i Police Department announced a new program they are calling Project Positive Change.
Fire Weather Watch to be in effect for Kauai
This watch is to go into effect on Dec. 8 at noon to Dec. 9 at 6 p.m., according to NWS.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai man killed in hit-and-run identified by police; search for suspect continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Lihue on Nov. 22. Authorities said the victim is 47-year-old William Browning. Officials said he was riding a bike on Rice Street, in front of the Lihue Town Plaza, when he was struck from...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
Kauai officials sworn in, including 2nd term Mayor Kawakami
LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Derek Kawakami and new members of the Kauai County Council were sworn into office on Thursday. The event took place at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall. Derek Kawakami is headed into his second term as Kauai Mayor and said, “With four years left, our Administration intends to finish what we […]
