Bellator 289 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Stots vs. Sabatello
Bellator 289 is primed and ready to go down later TONIGHT (Fri., Dec. 9, 2022) from inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., featuring the continuation of the Bantamweight Grand Prix as interim champion, Raufeon Stots, defends his belt against Danny Sabatello. The winner of the fight will go on to face the victor of the other semifinal fight between Magomeod Magomedov and Patchy Mix.
ng-sportingnews.com
Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez: What’s next for The Leeds Warrior if he wins
Having learned from past experiences, Josh Warrington, the IBF featherweight titleholder, is unlikely to be looking beyond Mexican challenger Luis Alberto Lopez ahead of their collision at the SSE Arena in Leeds on December 10. The 12-round bout, plus undercard action, will be streamed live by DAZN. In February 2021,...
TechRadar
UFC 282 live stream: how to watch Blachowicz vs Ankalaev – start time, odds, full card
The octagon action returns to Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, as Jan Blachowicz looks to become a two-time UFC champion when he takes on Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282. The two fighters will battle it out for the vacant lightweight title after the injured Jiri Prochazka was forced to drop out of his scheduled rematch with Glover Teixeira, and in turn give up his 185lbs belt.
worldboxingnews.net
When a frustrated Floyd Mayweather offered to fight the Klitschkos
There was a time when Floyd Mayweather was so frustrated with the level of competition he was facing he wanted to fight at heavyweight. After beating Victor Ortiz back in 2011, Mayweather took to the microphone to challenge the all-conquering Klitschko brothers. Vitali and Wladimir were reigning supreme in the...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Teofimo Lopez, Sandor Martin - Face To Face at Final Press Conference
Former lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez will (17-1, 13 KOs) will fight former European junior welterweight king Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KOs) in the 10-round main event at Madison Square Garden. (photos by Mikey Williams) Lopez-Martin tops a televised quadruple-header airing immediately after the Heisman Trophy...
ng-sportingnews.com
UFC 282 PPV price: How much does it cost to watch Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev on ESPN?
Fighting for the UFC light heavyweight title once again, Jan Blachowicz is ready to make the most of his new opportunity. Although he would like a rematch against Glover Teixeira, the man who took the UFC light heavyweight title from him, Blachowicz is focused on the dangerous Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282 on December 10.
realcombatmedia.com
WARRINGTON VS. LOPEZ PRESS CONFERENCE & WEIGH-IN VIDEO
WARRINGTON VS. LOPEZ + UNDERCARD PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES. “Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Leeds. After a rollercoaster year of Taylor-Serrano at Madison Square Garden, Leigh Wood against Michael Conlan one of the fights of the year, Canelo against Bivol, Canelo against GGG, AJ against Usyk, last week Chocolatito against Estrada – all around the world, it ends on Saturday night in Leeds with an unbelievable night of boxing. Josh Warrington, the IBF Featherweight World Champion, makes his mandatory defence against Luis Alberto Lopez. It’s a World Championship double-header – all-Australian female fight on the card as well, a tremendous fight for the IBF Bantamweight World Title – Ebanie Bridges against Shannon O’Connell. So much more to come. This is a night with a difference, not only is it the elite atmosphere of the Leeds faithful, but it’s England vs. France. We’re kicking off around 2pm in the arena on Before The Bell. 7pm we break for England vs. France, and then 9pm we kickstart again with Felix Cash, Ebanie Bridges and Josh Warrington. This is going to be a wild day of sporting drama. We cannot wait.”
Video: UFC 282 pre-fight press conference live stream (8 p.m. ET)
LAS VEGAS – The UFC 282 pre-fight press conference takes place Thursday, and MMA Junkie will have a live stream of the event beginning at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). The entire main card will be in attendance, including Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, who fight for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event; as well as the remaining matchups of Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon, Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono, Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis and Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria.
sporf.com
Anthony Taylor vs Idris Virgo confirmed for KSI vs Dillon Danis undercard
On January 14, Anthony Taylor will collide with Idris Virgo in one of the highest-level crossover bouts yet. While some have found his antics irritating, there’s no denying that Taylor is one of the most entertaining fighters on the scene right now. From wrestling with reality TV stars to nearly knocking out Dillon Danis in a car park, he’s certainly made a name for himself. However, his opponent for Misfits & DAZN Series X: 004, is potentially his most challenging adversary to date.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Sr. Throws Cold Water On Devin Haney Showdown, Wants His Son To Focus On Titles
Bill and Devin Haney have done their absolute best to poke and antagonize both Teofimo Lopez and Teofimo Lopez Sr. Ultimately, the endgame for team Haney is to lure the Lopez’s into a mouthwatering showdown at some point in 2023. Of course, long before the Haney’s began pushing their...
Boxing Scene
Arijan Goricki vs. Luis Millan on December 17 For IBO International Strap
Arijan "Archie" Goricki returns against Luis "El Bebe" Millan at the Bilankusa Arena in Solin, Croatia on December 17, live on Arena Sport Fight. The IBO International featherweight title will be at stake. ‘Archie’ (13-1-1, 6 KOs) coming off a unanimous point win against Georgian Giorgi Gachechiladze at Hermann-Hepper-Halle, Tuebingen,...
MMAmania.com
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono full fight preview | UFC 282
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) sluggers Alex Morono and Santiago Ponzinibbio will square off this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ponzinibbio has lost three of four since returning to action following a really serious layoff due to injury, but the stats...
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Boxing Scene
Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete WBO Title Fight To Land At Desert Diamond Arena
Another big title fight is heading to the greater Phoenix area. BoxingScene.com has learned that the highly anticipated Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete now has a home. The vacant WBO junior lightweight title fight will land at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Valdez-Navarrete is due...
