Former player and current Nets coach Jacque Vaughn, who replaced Steve Nash earlier this season, takes a timeout to huddle with Post columnist Steve Serby for some Q&A. Q: What traits does the ideal Jacque Vaughn basketball player have? A: Unselfish. And you play extremely hard. And it’s as simple as that. That’ll get you in and out of a lot of situations. Q: What won’t you tolerate? A: Selfishness. A big thing for me is saying “Good morning” to you in the morning. And the reason I do that is for that split second, I’m worried about your morning. Not my morning. And...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO