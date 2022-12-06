Read full article on original website
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
Nia Long Recounts How “Devastating” Ime Udoka’s Affair Was For Their Son
Nia Long Recounts How "Devastating" Ime Udoka's Affair Was For Their Son.
NCIS' Mark Harmon Utterly Dominated His Fellow Actors On The Battle Of The Network Stars
Actor Mark Harmon remains synonymous with the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs from NCIS, and for the better part of two decades and 18 seasons, he fought crime for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. While Harmon's prolific career spans nearly 50 years, acting wasn't even a blip of an option on Harmon's radar of prospects when he played quarterback at UCLA in 1972.
Martha Stewart Gushes Over Dinner With NBA Star Carmelo Anthony: 'He Knew A Lot About Wine'
Stars night out! On Thursday December 8, television personality Martha Stewart and NBA icon Carmelo Anthony took a break from dominating their respective fields to come together for a nice meal — a fun evening that Stewart documented on Instagram. “dinner last night with this tall man,” the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of herself, 81, and Carmelo, 38, posing arm-in-arm.“He knew a lot about wine!! @carmeloanthony he also knows a lot about basketball !” she joked. MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN &...
Jacque Vaughn opens up about his Nets rules, stars’ personalities, playing career
Former player and current Nets coach Jacque Vaughn, who replaced Steve Nash earlier this season, takes a timeout to huddle with Post columnist Steve Serby for some Q&A. Q: What traits does the ideal Jacque Vaughn basketball player have? A: Unselfish. And you play extremely hard. And it’s as simple as that. That’ll get you in and out of a lot of situations. Q: What won’t you tolerate? A: Selfishness. A big thing for me is saying “Good morning” to you in the morning. And the reason I do that is for that split second, I’m worried about your morning. Not my morning. And...
