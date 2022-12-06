Read full article on original website
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Larry Gatlin to Host Opry Country Christmas with Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, Chris Young and More
Country music is celebrating a new, sentimental holiday tradition in 2022 with the return of Opry Country Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry House. Larry Gatlin will host the festive holiday showcases that begin November 27 and run through December 22. Each show will feature The Gatlin Brothers, Riders In...
Marty Stuart Has Long Been the Keeper of Country Music's Artifacts. Now He's Sharing His Collection With the World.
In the 1980s, Hank Williams' sister Irene was determined to ensure that her brother's most cherished items would be cared for long after she was gone. So Irene called on a young country singer named Marty Stuart, who, despite still being in the infancy of his solo career, had already proved his allegiance to his country music forefathers by performing with legends such as Lester Flatt, Johnny Cash, Vassar Clements and Doc Watson.
Jim Stewart, Stax Records Founder and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 92
Jim Stewart, who founded what became the Stax Records label and produced some of the great soul records of the 1960s, died Monday at age 92. A cause of death was not released. Stewart co-founded the iconic, Memphis-based Black music label in 1957 and ran it, with eventual help from future figurehead Al Bell, until the early 1970s, when he sold out his interest. Along the way, he was instrumental in discovering and/or releasing records from such greats as Sam and Dave, Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Carla Thomas, Rufus Thomas, the Staple Singers, Wilson Pickett and Booker T. and the...
Esteemed Country Music Journalist and Musician Peter Cooper Dead at 52
Peter Cooper, who established a twin career as one of country music's most important journalists and a well-respected, Grammy-nominated musician in his own right, has died. Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that Cooper died in Nashville on Tuesday (Dec. 6) after suffering a head injury in a fall. Cooper was born...
Hank Williams III Songs Bringing In Country Music And Punk Rock
The history of country music is filled with rebels, and that’s just what Hank Williams III songs prove to be. The son of Hank Williams Jr. and grandson to legendary Hank Williams, Hank Williams III – also known as Hank 3 – might be known to many for his hell-raising attitude on and off the stage. Everyone respects him for never limiting his craftsmanship with mainstream Nashville’s restrictive culture.
Grateful Dead's Bob Weir: Truly classic rock
Recently, at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center, black tie met tie dye when the National Symphony Orchestra shared the spotlight with Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir and his band, Wolf Bros. Correspondent John Blackstone talks with Weir about bringing new life to the Dead's music, by going from a six-piece jam band to a 60-piece orchestra, blending culture with counter-culture.
'The Voice': Morgan Myles Performs Powerful Rendition of 'Tennessee Whiskey'
Morgan Myles has shown her exceptional vocal capabilities throughout the entirety of this season of The Voice. On Monday night's episode, she reinforced that notion with a performance of Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey." This week, the fans got the chance to choose the songs for each contestant. Myles proved that...
Several of Johnny Cash's Children Are Pretty Good Musicians
As one of the most iconic voices in country music, Johnny Cash's legacy casts a shadow not only over the rest of the genre but also on his own children. While some of them followed him into music, each of Johnny Cash's five children had to chart their own path.
You Can’t Imagine Bluegrass Without The Stanley Brothers Songs In It
Ralph and Carter Stanley were two mountain boys who took those mountains – along with their beliefs, customs, and folk songs – and wove them into a traditional bluegrass sound of absolute purity, modesty, and bewildering magnificence. The incomparable sound of the duo’s gritty tenor vocals, the driving banjo, and the soaring duets in The Stanley Brothers songs become a favorite of many.
Peter Cooper, Singer-Songwriter & Key Country Music Hall of Fame Figure, Dead at 52
Sad news out of Nashville that singer-songwriter Peter Cooper has died. Cooper died at 52 years old after suffering a... The post Peter Cooper, Singer-Songwriter & Key Country Music Hall of Fame Figure, Dead at 52 appeared first on Outsider.
The Sweet Sound of Electric Guitar
(LOOTPRESS) – There are few sounds in this world as captivating as that of an electric guitar. What’s more, “the sound of an electric guitar” can refer to a million different things. Entire universes lie along that neck, many of which are still waiting to be discovered.
