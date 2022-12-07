ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Football: Here are the 2022 USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey offensive teams

By Darren Cooper, Greg Mattura, Robert Aitken Jr., Andy Mendlowitz, Steven Falk, Josh Friedman and Tom McGurk, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

The following players have been selected to the USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey football offensive teams.

The Network is made up of news organizations APP.com, BurlingtonCountyTimes.com, CourierPostOnline.com, TheDailyJournal.com, DailyRecord.com, MyCentralJersey.com, NJHerald.com and NorthJersey.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6LA6_0ja8sJbE00

Micah Ford

Toms River North junior quarterback

Ford was one of the state's most dynamic players. He rushed for 2,360 yards and 33 TDs, and threw for 1,203 yards and 17 TDs. He went 6-for-7 for 117 yards and three first-half TD passes in Toms River North's 28-7 win over Passaic Tech in the Group 5 championship game. He also amassed 77 tackles, nine of which were for a loss, four interceptions and an interception return for a TD on defense.

Champ Long

St. Peter's Prep senior quarterback

The versatile senior headed a deep list of top-notch senior quarterbacks in North Jersey. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder completed 168 of 268 passes for 2,638 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also ran 56 times for 189 yards and eight scores for the Marauders (7-4). Interestingly, he was among the state’s premier punters at 40.1 yards per kick. Long is committed to Maryland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39FwHO_0ja8sJbE00

Aidan Heaney

Old Tappan senior running back

Heaney was the offensive centerpiece for the Golden Knights (12-1) on their drive to the Group 3 title. The 6-foot, 195-pounder carried 199 times for 1,589 yards and 24 TDs. He caught 19 passes for 298 yards and two TDs, including a 7-yard score in the 24-14 victory over Delsea in the Group 3 final. Heaney has offers from Monmouth, Bucknell and Sacred Heart.

Stefano Montella

West Morris senior running back

Montella shattered school and Morris County records with 317 rushes for 2,503 yards and 31 touchdowns for the Wolfpack (12-1). The Brown commit ran for at least 190 yards in nine games, including 197 yards on the ground in the Group 3 semifinal against Old Tappan. Montella also led a tough West Morris defense at linebacker with 141 tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Kenny Smith

Hammonton sophomore running back

Smith carried the Blue Devils' offense this fall. He ran 221 times for 1,670 yards and 21 touchdowns, and also brought in a pair of receiving scores. He also made a mark on defense with 38 tackles and an interception.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fE1K9_0ja8sJbE00

Lotzeir Brooks

Millville sophomore receiver

Two seasons, two first-team All-New Jersey selections for the Thunderbolt pass catcher. Brooks finished the 2022 campaign with 68 receptions for 1,089 yards and a South Jersey-best 14 touchdowns, propelling the squad to the Group 4 state title. He is the first sophomore in state history with at least 100 career receptions (106) and 2,000 yards (2,060), according to South Jersey historian Chuck Langerman.

Dez Jones

DePaul sophomore receiver

Jones helped transform the Spartans (7-5) into a state champion. The 6-foot, 175-pounder caught 59 passes for 1,001 yards and six TDs. During the 19-17 victory over Red Bank Catholic in the Non-Public B final, his 60-yard TD catch cut an early deficit to 10-7. Jones’ recruiters include Boston College, Maryland, Mississippi, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Rutgers.

Saboor Karriem

West Orange senior receiver

Karriem's sure hands were key for the Mountaineers as they won a sectional title for the first time in program history. The Illinois commit caught 63 passes for 1,001 yards and 15 touchdowns, scoring at least one touchdown in 10 of 12 games. Karriem was also standout on defense with 45 tackles, two interceptions, one return for a touchdown and a blocked kick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DQTG_0ja8sJbE00

Chase Bisontis

Don Bosco senior lineman

Bisontis is a two-time first-team All-New Jersey pick and ranked by 247 Sports as the state’s top recruit in the Class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder was the centerpiece of the state’s best offensive line that was instrumental in handing Bergen Catholic its lone regular-season loss. He blocked for an offense that totaled more than 5,000 yards. Bisontis is committed to Texas A&M.

Ashton Blose

Delsea senior lineman

A standout two-way lineman for the Group 3 state runner-up Crusaders, he played right guard on offense and mauled opponents as Delsea produced a South Jersey-best 4,228 yards on the ground. He was also a handful on the defensive front too as he finished with 75 tackles, 21 for loss, and 11.5 sacks.

Vincent Isom

St. Augustine junior lineman

The extremely agile left guard was the leader one of South Jersey's best lines. He played through the whistle on every snap and is one of the best pulling lineman in the area. He registered 42 tackles, five sacks and an interception on defense as well.

Ja'Elyne Matthews

Toms River North sophomore lineman

The 6-foot-7, 300-pounder was a dominating force on both sides of the ball. He led a powerful Toms River North offensive line that enabled the Mariners to rush for 4,346 yards and 62 TDs, and total 5,756 yards of total offense and 81 TDs. He also amassed 43 tackles, 10.5 for a loss, and two fumble recoveries. Matthews currently has nine Division I scholarship offers

Chris Moreno

Don Bosco senior lineman

Moreno joined with Bisontis to form New Jersey’s most powerful 1-2 blocking punch. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder helped the Ironmen (9-3) rush for 2,988 yards, an average of 249 per game, and return to the Non-Public A final. He was ranked by 247 Sports as the state’s 29 th best recruit and is being pursued by Maryland, Syracuse, UMass, Temple and Monmouth.

Kenyon Massey

St. Peter's Prep junior athlete

Massey was a threat to score each time he touched the ball and was part of arguably the most explosive receiving corps in North Jersey. The 5-11, 165-pounder caught 64 passes for 933 yards and 13 TDs. He had 1,222 all-purpose yards, which includes returning 16 kickoffs for 286 yards. Massey’s cast of recruiters includes Rutgers and Syracuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BEzcx_0ja8sJbE00

JaBron Solomon

Woodbury senior athlete

An explosive weapon for the Group 1 champion Thundering Herd, Solomon snared 58 passes for 941 yards and 13 TDs, and also had a rushing score. He played lock-down defense too with 17 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

Famah Toure

Irvington senior ath lete

Toure was asked to do it all for the Blue Knights and did exactly that. He caught 15 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns in his primary role as a receiver, and was also tasked with running the offense at times as a Wildcat quarterback. He threw for two touchdown passes, but was mostly asked to run the ball, which he did 95 times for 720 yards and 10 touchdowns. Toure now heads to Rutgers to play alongside his brother Mohamed.

Riley McCann

Watchung Hills senior kicker

McCann's right foot gave the Warriors a big edge as he drilled a field goal in every game. He finished 32-of-32 on extra points and was 12-of-16 on field goals, including one from 50 yards and three more over 40 yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfMbD_0ja8sJbE00

Van Weber, Rutherford senior quarterback

Matt Yascko, Edison senior quarterback

Kente Edwards, North Hunterdon senior running back

James Hill, Woodstown junior running back

Saeed St. Fleur, Bergen Catholic senior running back

Sah'nye Degraffenreidt, Atlantic City sophomore receiver

Quincy Porter, Bergen Catholic sophomore receiver

Gavin Roman, Holy Spirit sophomore receiver

Derek Vaddis, North Hunterdon senior receiver

Hunter Seubert, Watchung Hills senior lineman

Cole Skinner, Point Pleasant Boro senior lineman

Jack Small, Old Tappan junior lineman

John Stone, Washington Township senior lineman

Qian Walters, Phillipsburg senior lineman

Tyler Douglas, Ocean senior athlete

Jack Dugan, Westwood senior athlete

Asgrimur Gudmundsson, Ridge senior kicker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Jw4_0ja8sJbE00

Sean Burns , Holy Spirit senior quarterback

Kyshir Desir, Irvington senior running back

Connor Dietz, Brick Memorial junior athlete

Kieran Falzon, Raritan senior running back

Austen Frattura, Sparta senior quarterback

Zyaire Goffney-Fleming , Lenape senior running back

Jack Grusser, Ramapo senior quarterback

Rashawn Marshall, Weequahic junior running back

Lorenzo Portella, Red Bank Catholic junior lineman

Shawn Purcell , Manville senior running back

Ryan Trafford, Delbarton junior running back

Yasin Willis, St. Joseph junior running back

Jayden Young, St. Thomas Aquinas senior quarterback

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Football: Here are the 2022 USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey offensive teams

Comments / 0

Related
MaxPreps

High school football rankings: Bergen Catholic finishes No. 1 in final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25

The high school football season in New Jersey came to a close over the weekend with seven state champions crowned at MetLife Stadium and Rutgers University. Bergen Catholic (Oradell) was among the victors, beating Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) 45-0 to capture its second straight Non-Public A title. That victory helped the Crusaders to the No. 1 ranking in the final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25.
ORADELL, NJ
94.5 PST

Wawa opens two more New Jersey stores

As part of a previously announced expansion, Wawa has christened two more stores in the Garden State, one in Hamilton and one in Orange. The new store in Orange continues the chain’s expansion into the northern part of the state; its base of operations is in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: A winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain. Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Mysterious Booms Rattle South Jersey Again

The Navy is investigating whether aircraft carrier training in Maryland caused mysterious noises in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. Monday's loud booms and rattling windows marked the second major disturbance in two weeks. On Nov. 22, residents of Brigantine were abuzz about what sounded like an explosion, as Daily...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore

I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Is New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy running for President?

Is Phil Murphy running for President in 2024? It’s a question that’s been on many people’s minds recently, especially after he made a trip to Iowa earlier this year. There’s no doubt that Murphy is considering a run for the presidency in 2020. He’s already made several moves that indicate he’s serious about a potential candidacy, including hiring veteran political operatives and launching a new PAC. Of course, there’s no guarantee that Murphy will actually enter the race. But if he does, he would surely be a formidable candidate. Here’s why. Who is Phil Murphy? Phil Murphy is the current The post Is New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy running for President? appeared first on Shore News Network.
IOWA STATE
News Transcript

28-acre farm at Marlboro-Freehold Township border to be preserved

MARLBORO — Mayor Jonathan Hornik has announced that officials have preserved the Van Mater farm on Route 79 in Marlboro, expanding the inventory of preserved lands by. The property at 151 S. Main St. (Route 79), Marlboro, is at the border of Marlboro and Freehold Township. Hornik said 26 acres of the tract are in Marlboro and 2 acres of the parcel are in Freehold Township.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating.New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so.And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it will place material to build a prohibited bulkhead on the sand next week and promises it will build the wall if a storm predicted for this weekend causes the temporarily repaired dune to collapse.The state says there is no imminent danger to communities near the beach and warns that the work the city...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
playnj.com

Resorts CEO Says: ‘Atlantic City’s Best Years Ahead Of Us’

The future of the Atlantic City casino industry will depend on new technology, diversity and inclusion and whether the city, state and county can learn to work together, said a panel of industry experts at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. The panel discussion held Thursday afternoon was a conversation about the process and impact of legalizing casino gaming titled “Celebrating 45 Years: Legalized Casino Gaming in New Jersey.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Restaurants in Mount Laurel NJ

- Whether you are looking for a steakhouse, a fast food place, or something more upscale, the best restaurants in Mount Laurel, NJ, has something to offer you. Located in Mount Laurel, NJ, Ristorante Al Fresco is an Italian-centric restaurant with authentic Italian-style cooking. This restaurant is family-friendly, and you can bring your wine. The menu features simple dishes, and they are prepared to order. You may also enjoy the restaurant's lunch specials. Cozy, unassuming Italian BYOB with lunch specials & comfort-food staples like veal Marsala.
Shore News Network

Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy