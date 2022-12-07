ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Climate protesters hurl paint at Milan's La Scala opera house

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y47AW_0ja8nVCJ00

MILAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Climate-change activists in Italy on Wednesday threw paint at the entrance of Milan's famed La Scala opera house ahead of the opening performance of the season, local police said.

Activists have staged high-profile protests across Europe in recent months, sometimes targeting museums and art works in calling for tougher action to tackle global warming.

The Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) movement said in a statement they were responsible for the Milan episode.

"Instead of taking the necessary measures to safeguard Italy's future from drought and climate disasters, politics is locking itself away to enjoy a show for a few people", it said.

Twelve people were killed on the southern Italian holiday island of Ischia last month after a landslide caused by torrential rain devastated a small town.

During the summer, the worst drought in 70 years hit northern areas around the river Po, which accounts for roughly a third of the country's agricultural production.

Over the last month, Ultima Generazione has hurled soup over a Van Gogh work in Rome, thrown a black liquid on a Gustav Klimt painting in Vienna and flour over a sports car painted by the U.S. pop artist Andy Warhol that was on display in Milan.

Police said they had detained five people following the incident at La Scala, while cleaners swiftly removed the paint from the entrance of the theatre.

La Scala will open its 2022-23 season on Wednesday, one of the highlights of the Italian cultural calendar, with a performance of the Russian opera "Boris Godunov".

It is due to be attended by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Why Is This Tub One of the Vatican’s Most Valuable Pieces of Art?

When you think of the priceless treasures at the Vatican Museum you probably think of the artwork: Michelangelo’s Last Judgment and the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel; the Pieta in Saint Peter’s; the ancient and renaissance artwork in the Museums; or even the priceless manuscripts and precious coins hidden away in the libraries. If you’re like me, you probably don’t jump to toilette furniture. All the same, one of the most valuable items in Rome is a bathtub that has been estimated to be worth $2 billion. And you thought your bathroom renovation was expensive.The bathtub—more technically known as a...
ROME, NY
The Conversation U.S.

80 years ago, Nazi Germany occupied Tunisia – but North Africans' experiences of World War II often go unheard

Eighty years ago, in November 1942, the Nazis occupied Tunisia. For the next six months, Tunisian Jews and Muslims were subjected to the Third Reich’s reign of terror, as well as its antisemitic and racist legislation. Residents lived in fear – “under the Nazi boot,” as Tunisian Jewish lawyer Paul Ghez wrote in his diary during the occupation. One of us is a historian; one of us is an anthropologist. Together, we have spent a decade gathering the voices of the diverse peoples who endured World War II in North Africa, across lines of race, class, language and region. Their letters,...
NPR

Discovery of ancient bronze statues in Italy may rewrite Etruscan and Roman history

It's being hailed as the most exceptional art discovery from the antiquity era in half a century. Archaeologists in Italy have uncovered two dozen perfectly preserved bronze statues buried under hot mud and water for more than 2,000 years. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli recently visited the excavation site that could rewrite the history of an ancient era.
The Independent

Ancient Roman gold coins thought to be ‘fakes’ reveal long-lost emperor

An ancient gold coin long dismissed as a forgery is authentic and depicts a long-lost Roman emperor, according to a new study.The coin depicting the Roman emperor Sponsian was first unearthed in Transylvania, in present-day Romania, in 1713 along with a handful of other coins of the same design, said researchers, including those from University College London.The coins have been regarded as “fakes” since the mid-19th century, due to their crude, strange design features and jumbled inscriptions.In the new study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, researchers compared the Sponsion coin with other Roman coins known to be genuine.The latest...
AFP

80 years since daring 'cockleshell' raid on Nazi ships in France

France marks next week the 80th anniversary of a daring World War II raid by British Royal Marines, who slipped past German patrols up the Gironde estuary to mine crucial supply ships. Although "the Germans were everywhere", it had been "unthinkable" for them that the Allies would even attempt such a raid, he adds.
travelnoire.com

Roman Soldiers Charging Tourists 500 Euros For Selfies

Three men in Rome have been arrested on suspicion of extortion. After allegations of forcing tourists to pay for “imperial selfies.”. The men accused were among the many vendors outside the Colosseum daily, charging people for photographs. For years, tourists have been told to avoid the men dressed as Roman soldiers after reports of them using aggressive tactics to gain compensation for their pictures.
Atlas Obscura

Rediscovering Calabria’s Mystical White Olives

Calabria, the southernmost region of the Italian peninsula, is the birthplace of some of the world’s most well-known myths, such as the terrifying tale of Scylla and Charybdis immortalized in the Odyssey. Yet one local curiosity remains in obscurity. Wander through the gardens of Calabrian churches or abandoned farmland in late autumn or early winter and you may glimpse it—a tree that appears to be strung with pearls. But this tree is no myth.
Reuters

Munich bans climate protests following airport blockade

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Munich on Friday said it would ban all climate-related gatherings aimed at blocking key roads and other areas for at least a month, a day after some activists glued themselves to the tarmac of the airport of Germany's third-largest city and disrupted flights, according to local media.
BBC

Deal to return Elgin Marbles to Greece at advanced stage - reports

An agreement to return the Parthenon Sculptures - better known in the UK as the Elgin Marbles - is at "an advanced stage", according to a Greek newspaper. Ta Nea reports that British Museum chair George Osborne, the former chancellor, has been holding secret talks with the Greek prime minister.
Reuters

Migrants flee plane after forcing emergency landing in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A commercial airplane flying from Morocco to Turkey made an emergency landing at Barcelona's El Prat airport early on Wednesday after a reported medical event and 28 of the passengers fled across the tarmac, the Spanish government said.
hypebeast.com

Fendi's 'Triclinium' Installation Lets Artist Lukas Gschwandtner Explore Modern Visions of Ancient Rome

At Design Miami 2022, Fendi introduces Triclinium by Lukas Gschwandtner, a reflective exhibition that sees the Vienna-based artist propose a triclinium formation of chaise lounge chairs as part of his ongoing case-study series, Pillow Portraits. At large, the series showcases wearable canvas sculptures inspired by historical portraits of women reclining...
Boomer Magazine

Sicily: Snapshots of the Greek Island

Travel writer Rick Steves offers snapshots of the Greek island of Sicily – Mount Etna, Catania, Palermo, Cefalù – and its gruff, charming appreciation for life and Vespas. Jabbing his pole like a one-pronged pitchfork into the slow red river of rock, the ashtray salesman pulled out...
Reuters

Reuters

660K+
Followers
367K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy