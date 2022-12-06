ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Hairdresser's kindness helps dementia patient find happiness in the final moments of her life

We often take little things for granted in our everyday life. However, for some people, these little moments mean the whole world. A woman suffering from Dementia went for a haircut that proved to be the best last moments she had in her life. Her husband wrote a letter to their amazing hairdresser, thanking her for the incredible and sensitive way she treated her wife. The letter was posted by u/bella3774 on Reddit and it making everyone tear up.
studyfinds.org

Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
MedicalXpress

Parents talk more to toddlers who talk back, study finds

Hummus. Chewbacca. Tofu. Belly button. These are just a few of the thousands of words scientists at Duke painstakingly decoded from over 2,000 hours of infants' daily lives. They recently used these data to determine if the amount of language kids hear might explain why girls have bigger vocabularies early in life than boys.
MedicalXpress

'We had to Google a lot': What foster and kinship caregivers looking after babies told us about the lack of support

Foster and kinship caregivers are volunteers who provide day-to-day care to children who are unable to live safely with their parents. A kinship caregiver is someone who is either related to the child or has a previous relationship with the child (such as a neighbor or family friend). Prior to placement in their care, a foster caregiver is a stranger to the child.
newsnet5

The holidays stress people out. Here’s how to overcome the season.

The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for those dealing with mental illnesses. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with mental illness say the holidays worsen their conditions. While 40% say the season makes their conditions “somewhat worse,” nearly a quarter of those with mental illnesses say the holidays make their conditions “a lot” worse.
psychologytoday.com

How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives

Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
psychologytoday.com

Are You a Body Language Expert or Nonverbally Clueless?

People vary in their ability to communicate via body language, yet it is possible to improve. There is no body language “dictionary.” Cultural differences and situational circumstances affect the interpretation of any particular cue. Becoming a body language expert takes dedication and time, but it can be done...
healthpodcastnetwork.com

A personal mission to get obese patients on GLP-1 agonists

A personal mission to get obese patients on GLP-1 agonists. “Obesity is not the consequence of bad behaviors it is a disease that finally has effective, safe, lasting treatments. Patients with obesity have been marginalized long enough. We, especially health care providers, have got to start taking down barriers for these patients — not adding to them.”
Lord Ganesh

The Power of Vipassana Meditation: A Technique for Inner Transformation

You may have heard of Vipassana meditation, but do you know what it is and what it can do for you?. Vipassana, which means "insight meditation," is a technique that helps you to see things as they are. It's a way of looking at reality without any filters, and it can be a powerful tool for inner transformation. The purpose of Vipassana is to see the true nature of reality and to liberate yourself from the suffering caused by our delusions.
psychologytoday.com

Is Your Relationship Running on Autopilot?

Stability in a relationship is desirable in many ways, but it can sometimes lead to stagnation. New research suggests that happier couples are driven by feeling that their lives have meaning. Focusing on how each of you can feel more connected with your life's purpose can help you grow as...
Parade

'I'm a Caregiver for a Parent With Alzheimer's Disease, Here's How I Navigate Decisions'

For 20 years, Jim Browning lived in a cozy one-bedroom apartment with everything he needed. And for most of that time, he did just fine on his own. When he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease a few years ago, his adult daughter Kameron Browning, who lived nearby, became his caregiver. She came to his apartment frequently to check on him. She also took him to his doctor’s appointments and helped him with his bills and his grocery shopping, among other tasks. “I was just his go-to person,” she says.
psychologytoday.com

Why Meditation Doesn’t Work for Everyone

If you suffer from chronic conditions such as anxiety, depression, or posttraumatic stress disorder, meditation may worsen your symptoms. Traditional meditation, such as sitting silently and relaxing your mind, is very challenging when your inner world is in chaos. Consider nontraditional forms of meditation involving tactile or stimulating sensory experiences...

Comments / 0

Community Policy