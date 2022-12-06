Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Why married mothers end up doing more housework when they start out-earning their husbands
The idea of a male "breadwinner" in married heterosexual couples might seem old fashioned. But as a social construct, the view that a husband's primary role is to earn money has proved to be exceptionally durable. Research shows that in many countries there is still a strong expectation that men...
You Can Train Your Brain to React to Stressful Situations Better. Here's the 3-Step Process.
Don't panic. Train yourself into mental clarity.
Upworthy
Hairdresser's kindness helps dementia patient find happiness in the final moments of her life
We often take little things for granted in our everyday life. However, for some people, these little moments mean the whole world. A woman suffering from Dementia went for a haircut that proved to be the best last moments she had in her life. Her husband wrote a letter to their amazing hairdresser, thanking her for the incredible and sensitive way she treated her wife. The letter was posted by u/bella3774 on Reddit and it making everyone tear up.
What Dying People Want You To Know, According To A Top Palliative Care Doctor
In an exclusive interview, Health Digest spoke with Dr. Simran Malhotra, MD, a triple board-certified physician, to learn what dying people want you to realize.
studyfinds.org
Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression
CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
MedicalXpress
Parents talk more to toddlers who talk back, study finds
Hummus. Chewbacca. Tofu. Belly button. These are just a few of the thousands of words scientists at Duke painstakingly decoded from over 2,000 hours of infants' daily lives. They recently used these data to determine if the amount of language kids hear might explain why girls have bigger vocabularies early in life than boys.
Disenfranchised Grief—Grief That Doesn’t Fit Society’s Standards and Is Not Often Acknowledged—Is Complex But Common
We’re led to believe that grief can be quantified and divvied up into distinct stages. We also tend to associate it with specific events, typically the death of a loved one. But grief is more nuanced and pervasive than popular perceptions would have us believe. We see this with...
MedicalXpress
'We had to Google a lot': What foster and kinship caregivers looking after babies told us about the lack of support
Foster and kinship caregivers are volunteers who provide day-to-day care to children who are unable to live safely with their parents. A kinship caregiver is someone who is either related to the child or has a previous relationship with the child (such as a neighbor or family friend). Prior to placement in their care, a foster caregiver is a stranger to the child.
newsnet5
The holidays stress people out. Here’s how to overcome the season.
The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for those dealing with mental illnesses. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with mental illness say the holidays worsen their conditions. While 40% say the season makes their conditions “somewhat worse,” nearly a quarter of those with mental illnesses say the holidays make their conditions “a lot” worse.
Some caregiving tasks may ease loneliness, others increase it
Taking care of a loved one can either be a break from loneliness or help to bring loneliness on, depending on your circumstances, new research shows.
psychologytoday.com
How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives
Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
psychologytoday.com
Are You a Body Language Expert or Nonverbally Clueless?
People vary in their ability to communicate via body language, yet it is possible to improve. There is no body language “dictionary.” Cultural differences and situational circumstances affect the interpretation of any particular cue. Becoming a body language expert takes dedication and time, but it can be done...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
A personal mission to get obese patients on GLP-1 agonists
A personal mission to get obese patients on GLP-1 agonists. “Obesity is not the consequence of bad behaviors it is a disease that finally has effective, safe, lasting treatments. Patients with obesity have been marginalized long enough. We, especially health care providers, have got to start taking down barriers for these patients — not adding to them.”
The Power of Vipassana Meditation: A Technique for Inner Transformation
You may have heard of Vipassana meditation, but do you know what it is and what it can do for you?. Vipassana, which means "insight meditation," is a technique that helps you to see things as they are. It's a way of looking at reality without any filters, and it can be a powerful tool for inner transformation. The purpose of Vipassana is to see the true nature of reality and to liberate yourself from the suffering caused by our delusions.
The 7 Most Common Issues Parents Of Adult Children Bring Up In Therapy
Here's what really worries them in this stage of parenthood, according to therapists.
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Relationship Running on Autopilot?
Stability in a relationship is desirable in many ways, but it can sometimes lead to stagnation. New research suggests that happier couples are driven by feeling that their lives have meaning. Focusing on how each of you can feel more connected with your life's purpose can help you grow as...
MedicalXpress
'Sandwich generation' study shows challenges of caring for both kids and aging parents
Their older parents need care. Their kids are still under 18. And they probably have a job, too. They're the "sandwich generation"—a longtime nickname for the mostly female, mostly middle-aged group of Americans who serve as caregivers for both older and younger family members at once. A new study...
7 Tips for Managing Holiday Stress and S.A.D.
This is the year for you to relax a little more and enjoy all of the varied joys that can be had during the holiday season. The points of importance:...
'I'm a Caregiver for a Parent With Alzheimer's Disease, Here's How I Navigate Decisions'
For 20 years, Jim Browning lived in a cozy one-bedroom apartment with everything he needed. And for most of that time, he did just fine on his own. When he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease a few years ago, his adult daughter Kameron Browning, who lived nearby, became his caregiver. She came to his apartment frequently to check on him. She also took him to his doctor’s appointments and helped him with his bills and his grocery shopping, among other tasks. “I was just his go-to person,” she says.
psychologytoday.com
Why Meditation Doesn’t Work for Everyone
If you suffer from chronic conditions such as anxiety, depression, or posttraumatic stress disorder, meditation may worsen your symptoms. Traditional meditation, such as sitting silently and relaxing your mind, is very challenging when your inner world is in chaos. Consider nontraditional forms of meditation involving tactile or stimulating sensory experiences...
