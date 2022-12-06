ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thedefiant.io

Power of Self-Custody is the Takeaway from FTX

The FTX implosion is a watershed moment in crypto. The upshot is reaffirming the core value in cryptocurrencies — keeping control over your own finances. With every passing day, more and more details on FTX’s management emerge and everyone is asking, “How did we get here?”. We...
Markets Insider

'You're an absolute fraud': CME Group CEO says he called out Sam Bankman-Fried the first time he met him, months before FTX's collapse

Terry Duffy, the chief executive of CME Group, said the first time he met Sam Bankman-Fried he called him out as a fraud. "Right away my suspicions were up," Duffy told CNBC on Tuesday, after he initially recounted his meeting with Bankman-Fried last week on the "On the Tape" podcast. "And then when I met with [Bankman-Fried], I knew right away this a joke, this is absolutely going nowhere."
DELAWARE STATE
techaiapp.com

Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
Futurism

Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds

As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
CoinTelegraph

Kevin O’Leary lost the $15M he was paid to be FTX’s spokesperson

Shark Tank star and investor Kevin O’Leary, known in some circles as Mr. Wonderful, has claimed he has all but lost the $15 million FTX paid him to be its official spokesperson. Speaking at CNBC’s Squawk Box on Dec. 8, O’Leary outlined that after taxes, agents fees, a $1...
NEWSBTC

Blockchain And Bitcoin Awards: 7 Reasons Why They Don’t Work & What To Do About It

Blockchain and Bitcoin have become increasingly popular over the last few years, and with them, so have awards and recognition for those who have achieved success in the cryptocurrency space. However, there are some problems with these awards that should be noted before entering into any of them. 1. A...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
bitcoinist.com

As FTX Centralized exchange collapses DEXs Uniswap PancakeSwap Toon Swap Soar

Users swap to DEX platforms as Centralized Exchange FTX meets demise. FTX collapsed recently this November 2022 and with it a couple of billions of dollars along with buyer confidence for the crypto market at large. Experts believe that the effects of this FTX collapse is not yet finished and more and more companies will cry foul before this is over.
financefeeds.com

FTX Japan has until March to return customer assets

The Kanto finance bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) said it will extend its business suspension order for FTX Japan, the Japanese arm of the beleaguered crypto exchange FTX.com. The Japanese watchdog has originally ordered FTX Japan to suspend operations until December 9 and put together a “business...

