Read full article on original website
Related
pymnts.com
Veem and Finastra Team to Deliver AP and AR Services
Veem and Finastra have partnered to help banks offer innovative payment services. The partnership creates a native integration that allows Veem’s accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to be accessed directly through Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking Platform, the companies said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release.
crowdfundinsider.com
Deutsche Bank, NVIDIA to Embed AI into Financial Services
Deutsche Bank (ETR: DBK) announced a multi-year innovation partnership with NVIDIA in order “to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the financial services sector.”. Combining Deutsche Bank’s financial industry expertise with NVIDIA’s leadership in AI and accelerated computing “will hasten the development of...
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
fintechfutures.com
Santander UK hit with £107.7m FCA fine for AML failures
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined the UK arm of Spanish banking heavyweight Santander £107.7 million for “repeated” anti-money laundering (AML) failures, saying it found “serious and persistent” gaps in the bank’s AML controls. The regulator says between 31 December 2012...
fintechfutures.com
FinTech Futures Jobs: Three fintech careers to consider for 2023
While the recent tech layoffs around the globe are a cause for concern, fintech in the UK is booming. Recent data compiled by Deloitte as part of the government’s Kalifa Review shows that there are currently over 2,500 fintech companies across the UK. London has established itself as a “superhub” and is the second highest-ranking fintech ecosystem globally with the highest concentration of financial and professional services firms.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bill Payment, Restaurant Management Platform MarginEdge Secures $45M via Series C
MarginEdge, the restaurant management and bill payment platform, announced it has raised a $45 million Series C investment “led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from Fiserv, Derive Ventures, and all previous institutional investors.”. This funding, “which more than doubles funding to date to over $70 million, not only...
An Expert Roundup of the Top Trends in Fintech Software Development for 2023
Financial services organizations have recently been obliged to undergo a fast change, which has fueled the development of financial innovations. We have never felt the relevance of fintech as strongly as we do right now. Providing us with access to remote administration of our assets has enabled us to continue operating even under the most pressing situations. Digital platforms will continue to undergo great change as we firmly establish our move to the online world.
ceoworld.biz
Not Everything Is Digital: Live Events and ROI
It’s all too easy to focus your branding efforts on digital marketing, but live events still provide significant ROI. C-suite members must actively participate in live events to build important relationships that can’t be achieved via digital means with customers, investors, and stakeholders. Here are some important factors to consider when planning in-person events to gain true ROI.
fintechfutures.com
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: BondIT, Paywatch, 1fs Wealth and more
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Israel-based BondIT, which provides investment...
aircargonews.net
Changi takes multimodal approach to growth
Changi Airport Group (CAG) in Singapore is adopting an intermodal approach to business in an operating environment where capacity and demand have become a tense balancing act. Managing director for air hub development Lim Ching Kiat said the airport works with seaport operator PSA International at the Port of Singapore to optimise cargo flow in Singapore based on supply and demand.
thefastmode.com
KDDI Deploys Nokia's PDDR Solution to Improve Network Quality & to Reduce OPEX
Nokia announced that KDDI has deployed its Performance Degradation Detection and Resolution (PDDR) solution nationwide to improve network quality and to reduce OPEX. Expanding on the companies’ longstanding relationship, KDDI has rolled out Nokia’s best-in-class AI-based PDDR solution to monitor 200K 4G/5G RAN around the clock and detect performance degradations. If PDDR detects “Silent cell” issue and/or an issue that should be recovered, KDDI Recovery System automatically tries to recover it.
fintechfutures.com
Swiss neobank Alpian partners Napier, goes live on Temenos Banking Cloud
Alpian, Switzerland’s first digital private bank, has selected Napier to utilise its financial crime compliance technology. The bank will deploy the Napier Continuum compliance platform, arming it with AI-enhanced risk management capabilities and anti-money laundering (AML) functions such as transaction monitoring, customer and transaction screening, risk assessment tools, ongoing AI-led reviews and intuitive reporting functionalities.
consumergoods.com
P&G Doubles Down on Digital Capacity and Shelf Orchestration With Supply Chain 3.0
Procter & Gamble has its sights set on a supply chain-focused digital transformation. During a session at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference, P&G chief financial officer Andre Schulten dove into the company's supply chain strategy, focusing on Supply Chain 3.0 (an intermingling of emerging technologies and advanced algorithms).
fintechfutures.com
Avant secures $250m in debt and equity from Ares Management
Online lending fintech Avant Credit, which aims to provide credit to the underserved non-prime US consumer, has raised $250 million of corporate debt and redeemable preferred equity from Ares Management Alternative Credit funds. This funding follows a $250 million securitisation in September which brought the total amount of asset-backed debt...
aiexpress.io
Automating governance, risk and compliance (GRC), Drata announces Series C
As its very the title’s definition suggests, compliance isn’t only a “good to have.”. It’s a requirement, and it have to be prioritized as early as attainable. However as a result of compliance efforts have historically been achieved manually, organizations can battle with time, assets and funds to determine, handle and keep it.
fintechfutures.com
Crypto platform Zumo hires first chief data and analytics officer
Edinburgh-based crypto platform Zumo has appointed Vicky Byrom as its first chief data and analytics officer (CDAO) with a focus on making data analytics “accessible, transparent, secure and useful to the organisation”. Byrom has more than 20 years of experience delivering data and analytics projects across both private...
ship-technology.com
Leading ESG consultants and sustainability advisers for the shipping industry
The adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria is an emerging trend worldwide to evaluate shipping companies. Environment, the…. The adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria is an emerging trend worldwide to evaluate shipping companies. Environment, the first component of ESG, is one of the most important indicators of sustainability and is directly linked to management practices of maritime operations.
fintechfutures.com
Sunbit lands $250m debt facility to expand access to credit
In-store credit fintech Sunbit has closed a $250 million revolving debt facility from Credit Suisse and Waterfall Asset Management. The new debt facility will diversify Sunbit’s financing sources and support the firm’s growth, enabling it to offer credit through both point of sale (POS) loans and its branded card. The company intends to leverage the debt facility to scale its nationwide merchant distribution network as it looks to support Americans with “fair and transparent” financing.
peerj.com
A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
Comments / 0