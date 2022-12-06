Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
This Nonprofit Provides Free Meal Deliveries to Portlanders Having Gender-Affirming Surgery
In Portland, there are a number of mutual aid groups and nonprofits that deliver food to people around the city. Meals on Wheels focuses on seniors. Milk Crate Kitchen delivers to food-insecure populations. Equitable Giving Circle prioritizes BIPOC families. Now, a mutual aid project from a local food access nonprofit is specifically serving another community: Trans Portlanders, specifically those healing after gender-affirming surgery.
theashlandchronicle.com
Hospitals React to Governor’s Executive Order
We welcome Governor Brown’s executive order, which will give hospitals the staffing flexibility and labor resources they need to address a crippling surge of patients with respiratory illness. But the reality is Oregon hospitals need the ability to adjust their staffing all of the time, not just during a surge that has intensified our capacity crisis. We have critically ill children in adult units and boarding in Emergency Departments who should be in pediatric intensive care units in Portland, but there are few available beds. We’ve been saying it for more than two years: our system is failing. The unfortunate position we find ourselves in today could have been prevented, and it wasn’t.
Hardesty pushes back on affordable housing funding
A slate of affordable housing projects was approved by Portland City Council on Wednesday, but one commissioner took issue with how one of the projects would get funded.
Documents show Multnomah County used taxpayer dollars to purchase 22,700 tents for homeless people
PORTLAND, Ore. — A long line of tents covered the sidewalk on Northwest Davis Street in Portland’s Old Town. One homeless man who just moved to Portland from Arkansas was there setting up a bright orange tent Wednesday morning. He was getting help from the homeless man who lives under a brown tarp right next to him.
Lebanon-Express
'Nasty mess' in Lebanon gets county cleanup
County roads and trash hauling crews filled more than 160 cubic yards worth of dumpsters with clothes, furniture and kitchen trash Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, in Lebanon. Linn County sometimes has to order the forced cleaning of a property or demand the owner of a house abate a public nuisance.
Government Technology
Portland, Ore., Votes to Phase Out Petroleum Diesel Sales By 2030
(TNS) — Portland will phase out the sale of petroleum diesel by 2030, in its first major step to reduce carbon emissions by 50% under the city’s recently adopted climate emergency plan. The unanimous decision by the Portland City Council on Wednesday takes aim at medium and heavy...
WWEEK
Mayor Ted Wheeler Wants to Forcibly Commit More People With Mental Illness
Last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler made a Salt & Straw run. In November, an RV caught fire along Southeast 3rd Avenue in the Central Eastside, knocking out power to the artisanal ice cream maker’s production facility, leading the owner to publicly threaten to leave Portland. Pink Martini frontman-turned-civic advocate Thomas Lauderdale followed up with an email blaming rampant drug use and mental illness on Portland’s streets.
Portland Tribune
County purchased 22,000+ tents for homeless
Multnomah County records are obtained in a federal lawsuit filed over homeless tents blocking sidewalks.What do you think? Take our survey. Create your own user feedback survey Multnomah County government purchased more than 22,000 tents and more than 69,000 tarps for the homeless over the past two years. Most have been distributed by the Joint Office of Homeless Services throughout the county at a cost of more than $2 million. The purchases were intended to help the homeless survive the COVID-19 pandemic when social distancing restrictions reduced shelter space. Other supplies to ease outdoor living included sleeping bags,...
City Observatory
ODOT doesn’t care about covers, again
ODOT’s Supplemental Environmental Analysis shows it has no plans for doing anything on its vaunted freeway covers. It left the description of cover’s post-construction use as “XXX facilities” in the final, official Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement. The report makes it clear that “restorative justice” is still...
Indian Country Today
Ribbon cutting to celebrate completion of third Native American affordable housing development in Portland, Oregon's Cully neighborhood
News Release Native American Youth and Family Center The Native American Youth and Family Center (NAYA) and Community Development Partners (CDP) will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to celebrate the opening of the Hayu Tilixam affordable ...
The Oregonian
Portland is first in nation to phase out petroleum diesel, replace with biofuels
Portland will phase out the sale of petroleum diesel by 2030, in its first major step to reduce carbon emissions by 50% under the city’s recently adopted climate emergency plan. The unanimous decision by the Portland City Council on Wednesday takes aim at medium and heavy trucks, the city’s...
KOIN 6 News
Group of retired Marines near the end of cross-country hike to Oregon
LeHew, Kinzer and Shinohara go by Team Long Road, a name fitting for the group who is hiking along U.S. Highway 20 — which is the longest road throughout the country.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
The Oregonian
Home Forward opens affordable housing waitlists for first time in 3 years
The Portland-area housing authority Home Forward opened applications for apartment waitlists last week for the first time in three years. The agency, which is Oregon’s largest provider of affordable public housing, is accepting applications for 33 waitlists at various subsidized properties in Portland and Gresham. Waitlists are organized by unit size, said Home Forward spokesperson Monica Foucher. That means some apartment complexes will have more than one waitlist, and buildings on the list are accepting anywhere between 25 and 3,000 applications.
TheDailyBeast
Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report
At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
WWEEK
Plans for an Oft-Delayed Drinking Water Pipeline Under the Willamette Have Quietly Changed
The Portland Water Bureau has worked for 12 years to add a new pipeline to carry drinking water to the westside when the inevitable Cascadia earthquake disables the ancient water lines that currently supply that side of the city. The budget has ballooned. Bureau officials won’t say what it is, and a project that was supposed to be finished in 2022 will instead return to the Portland City Council in 2023 with a new price tag and a new plan.
NEWStalk 870
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
The Oregonian
Environmental groups troubled over Portland’s push to replace petroleum diesel with renewable fuels
Portland leaders heralded an environmental milestone Wednesday when the city became the first in the nation to pledge to phase out the sale of petroleum diesel. But the measure — which will take effect in 2024 and require that petroleum diesel for sale in Portland be blended with renewable fuels at increasingly higher increments, until 99% of it is phased out in 2030 — has drawn unlikely critics.
An anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy
Shortly after this year’s midterm elections, an anti-government group in Oregon called Timber Unity posted a call to action on Facebook. It asked its followers to “bombard” Portland City Council members during an upcoming hearing over a proposed change to a motor vehicles fuel code. The changes in the code would reduce dependence on nonrenewable […] The post An anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KGW
Oregon DOJ puts the brakes on unwanted phone calls from company selling extended car warranties
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Justice is cracking down on a company selling extended car warranties. As part of a settlement, Endurance Warranty Services will be banned from making unwanted phone solicitations in Oregon for the next five years and be forced to pay up to $550,000 in fines.
Comments / 0