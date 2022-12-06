Read full article on original website
Related
Fans Are Begging Khloé Kardashian To 'Stop The Photoshopping': 'She's Shape Shifting Again'
Not a month goes by without a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family being accused of over-editing their pictures. And right on cue, Khloé Kardashian has been accused of Photoshopping one of her most recent Instagram posts!. Khloé Kardashian Photoshops Her Good American ‘Diamond Life’ Campaign Pictures.
Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video
Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
Love Shows Up ‘In A New Way’ For August Alsina And Fans Wonder If He’s Come Out — Meet ZaZa
August Alsina has shared a new love interest with the world -- a man named ZaZa.
Khloé Kardashian Declares She's 'Happily' Single: 'I Can Vibe Alone'
Khloé Kardashian may be single, but she insisted she doesn't feel the need to mingle! The reality star sent a clear message via social media on Monday, December 2, sharing an Instagram Story post featuring a quote about being on her own."One thing about me, I can vibe alone. Happily," the upload read. "My solitude is my power. That's why I'm unf**kwithable."The mom-of-two, 38, also displayed a mantra hinting she was cutting ties with some people. "Stop populating your life with those unworthy of your time and care," the quote stated. "Start dedicating more to those who deserve to be...
LaTocha Scott’s Husband’s Alleged Mistress Comes Forward; Meet His “Little Secret” Unykue Foucha
LaTocha Scott now has to worry about an alleged mistress, Unykue Foucha who came forward about a relationship with her husband Rocky Bivens.
The Proud Family Cast Praises Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Family Halloween Costume: 'Super Fabulous'
In a conversation with Vulture, the cast of The Proud Family opened up about what it was like to see Beyoncé's family take on the characters The Proud Family cast was definitely made proud by the Carter family's Halloween costume. In a sitdown with Vulture, the cast of the Disney+ reboot opened up about what it was like to have Beyoncé's family take on the characters this past Halloween. Jo Marie Payton, who voices Suga Mama in both the original series and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, revealed...
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special
It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are ready to ring the new year.... The post Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special appeared first on Outsider.
Kris Jenner Reveals 'First-Ever' Holiday Card with Boyfriend Corey Gamble: 'Love How They Came Out'
The couple first met in 2014 while at a party in Ibiza Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are spreading some holiday cheer with their first holiday card as a couple! The Kardashians star, 67, unveiled the card on Instagram today, which featured a portrait of the couple posing side by side. "Happy holidays," is written over a simple black background and it's signed with, "xoxo, Kris and Corey." Jenner teamed up with Shutterfly to create the holiday card after partnering with them for their "Win the Holidays" campaign. Alongside the...
Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'
In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
Black America Web
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video
*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online. Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”
Upworthy
Bindi Irwin says she sees 'so much of dad' Steve in brother Robert as he turns 19
It is very common for children to grow up to be versions of their parents. Bindi Irwin also believes her brother is much like their late father, Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old's younger brother, Robert Irwin, is turning 19 on December 1 and has already received several blessings and wishes from all over the world. Bindi posted a beautiful message celebrating her brother's birthday on Instagram, writing: "Happy Birthday to the taller Irwin sibling and greatest brother in the world." She also shared a photo of herself with Robert standing under a sign that reads "Watch your head."
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip
Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
Dwayne Johnson watches wife sing national anthem alongside their daughters
Dwayne Johnson proudly looked on as his wife Lauren performed the national anthem at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks game Sunday.
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday
"You have changed my life forever ❤️" The Kardashians star wrote in an Instagram tribute to her husband on Monday Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating her husband Travis Barker's 47th birthday! On Monday, The Kardashians star, 43, showered the Blink-182 drummer with some Instagram love for his birthday. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she wrote in the caption alongside pictures of the pair. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️" The couple rocked sexy ensembles...
Greg Grippo Reacts to Backlash Over Victoria Romance After ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: ‘All the Hate’
Enough is enough. Greg Grippo reacted to the backlash he’s received from Bachelor in Paradise fans because of his relationship with Victoria Fuller after her broken engagement to Johnny DePhillipo. “Send all the hate you desire my...
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Sam Asghari Reveals Why Britney Spears Doesn’t Join At Events & Insists She Runs Own Social Media
Sam Asghari shared a heartfelt message for fans about why his wife Britney Spears has opted to skip the A-list events Sam has recently attended, and also explained her decision to take a break from social media. The 28-year-old fitness model took to his Instagram Stories on December 7 to shut down speculation by “protective” fans that his wife’s accounts were being controlled once again, and to provide explanation as to her recent whereabouts.
Dove Cameron Told Us The Advice She Got From Selena Gomez When She First Was Cast In "Liv And Maddie" On The Disney Channel
"I would text her in a panic being like, 'I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!'"
16 Holiday Commercials That Have No Right Making People Feel This Sentimental
I actually hate how a good commercial can make me cry. Like, I hate how much control it has over me.
Comments / 0