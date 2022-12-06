ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

MassLive.com

FDA pulls last antibody treatment for COVID-19 with rise of resistant variants

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has pulled its emergency authorization for the only remaining antibody treatment currently being used for non-hospitalized individuals with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, and at high risk for more severe complications. The recent announcement about bebtelovimab, co-developed by Eli Lilly & Co. and Vancouver’s AbCellera Biologics, came...
contagionlive.com

Looking Beyond C difficile: The Potential of the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Elizabeth Garner speculates the FDA approval of RBX2660 for recurrent C difficile infection will pave the way for more restorative microbiome therapies. This is part 2 of an interview regarding the FDA approval of RBX2660 (Rebyota). To watch part 1 of Dr. Elizabeth Garner’s interview, click here. Last...
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to SNDX-5613 for R/R KMT2Ar Acute Leukemia

Based on phase 1 data of the AUGMENT-101 trial, the FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to SNDX-5613 for patients with relapsed or refractory KMT2A rearranged acute leukemia. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) to SNDX-5613 (revumenib) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with...
targetedonc.com

FDA Requests Withdrawal of Melphalan Flufenamide for R/R Multiple Myeloma

Based on the outcome of the confirmatory phase 3 OCEAN study, the FDA has requested melphalan flufenamide be withdrawn for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has requested a withdrawal of the United States marketing authorization for melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple...
The Independent

Molecule in urine ‘could be the first to reveal early-stage Alzheimer’s disease’

A new study is the first to identify a molecule in urine that can reveal early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.The research suggests the finding could pave the way for an inexpensive and convenient test for the disease.In other words, it may be possible that a simple urine test to analyse formic acid – a sensitive urinary biomarker – could reveal if someone has early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.The researchers tested 574 people who had Alzheimer’s disease of different levels of severity or healthy people, to identify differences in urinary biomarkers.This is an exciting discovery as it offers a potential new way of detecting Alzheimer’s...
Healthline

How to Treat Aortic Valve Stenosis Without Surgery

You might be able to avoid surgery to repair the valve in your heart that releases blood from the left ventricle into the aorta. Instead of the typical aortic valve replacement surgery, a nonsurgical procedure using catheters and small incisions could be an option. When the aortic valve in your...
scitechdaily.com

Improving Antibiotic Treatment: Scientists Test “Smart” Red Blood Cells

The “smart” red blood cells deliver antibiotics that target specific bacteria. A natural delivery system that uses red blood cells as a vehicle to transport powerful antibiotics throughout the body safely has been developed by physicists at McMaster University. This method allows for the targeting and killing of specific bacteria.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

Ultromics Gets FDA Clearance for Its Echocardiography Device

Ultromics' EchoGo Heart Failure, an AI solution for echocardiography with the potential to revolutionize the diagnosis of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance. The news puts EchoGo Heart Failure in the 7% of devices that have gone on to obtain full marketing authorization after being awarded FDA breakthrough status.
DVM 360

First oral diabetes treatment for cats receives FDA approval

The bexagliflozin product (Bexacat; Increvet Inc) is also the first SGLT2 inhibitor new animal drug approved by the FDA in any animal species. Officials with the FDA have approved the first oral new animal drug to improve glycemic control in otherwise healthy cats with diabetes mellitus not previously treated with insulin. Bexagliflozin tablets (Bexacat; Increvet Inc) is also the first sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor new animal drug approved by the FDA in any animal species.
cohaitungchi.com

Insulin Pumps and Continuous Glucose Monitors

An insulin pump is a small device with the ability to deliver insulin continuously (basal) or quickly (bolus) for carbohydrate intake. You can also correct a high blood glucose level by typing into the insulin pump your blood glucose or grams of carbohydrate to be eaten. There’s a variety of insulin pumps on the market, offering options to meet individual needs.
labpulse.com

Roche nabs FDA clearance for two Alzheimer's disease CSF assays

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance to Roche for the marketing of its Elecsys beta-Amyloid (1-42) CSF II (Abeta42) and Elecsys Phospho-Tau (181P) CSF (pTau181) assays, the firm said on Thursday. The Elecsys AD CSF Abeta42 and pTau181 assays (used as a pTau181/Abeta42 ratio) measure...
Interesting Engineering

A novel blood test can detect Alzheimer's disease early

Researchers have created a new laboratory test that can check for the levels of a specific toxic protein that is associated with developing Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers from the University of Washington in the U.S. developed the test that can measure levels of amyloid beta oligomers in blood samples.
alzheimersnewstoday.com

Full Phase 3 Trial Data Support Lecanemab for Early Alzheimer’s

About 1.5 years of treatment with lecanemab (BAN2401) — now under regulatory review in the U.S. — was found to significantly slow the progression of dementia symptoms in people with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. That’s according to just-released full data from the Phase 3 Clarity AD clinical trial,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

Abanza Gets FDA OK for Implantable ACL Fixation System

ABANZA Tecnomed, a designer and manufacturer of high-quality innovative Sports Medicine products, is announcing the FDA 510K Clearance of WasherCapTM, a soft tissue fixation system for ACL reconstruction. The WasherCap is the first soft-tissue graft fixation device designed to allow surgeons to perform a fixation non-dependent on the bone quality...
MedicalXpress

Study identifies potential link between oral bacteria and brain abscesses

Bacteria known to cause oral infections may also be a contributory factor in patients developing potentially life-threatening abscesses on the brain, new research has shown. The study, published in the Journal of Dentistry, investigated brain abscesses and their association with bacteria that occur in the oral cavity. While this type of abscess is relatively uncommon, it can result in significant mortality and morbidity.

