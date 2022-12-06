Second Date Update: After meeting up with Martin, Shana was asking herself “Is she on the right date?” The two met up at the Anchor Bar in New Port Richey for a date on the water. Martin was smitten with Shana after their date because he felt like she checked all the boxes for him. In addition to calling us he had reached out to Shana a few times post date hoping to meet up again. However the problem was not with Martin but with Shana’s mess up. This would be very embarrassing!

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO