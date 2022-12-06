Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Indian Rocks Christian School coach beats cancer to return to sidelines
LARGO, Fla. - Whether it is on the field or in the classroom, Mark Buchanan is there for his football players and students. "I'm just a football coach at a small Christian school," joked Buchanan. Buchanan was first hired as the head football coach at Indian Rocks Christian School in...
Beach Beacon
Dunedin Golf Club fetes 150th birthday of its golf course’s designer
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Golf Club celebrated the 150th birthday of the “Michelangelo of Golf” on Dec. 3 with a presentation to city officials of a 352-page pictorial book about golf course architect Donald Ross. Dunedin's golf course was designed by Ross in 1926. Kevin Janiga, president...
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay reporter Justin Garcia named to Axios local 'Power Players' list
The publication said Garcia's reporting is 'speaking up for the poor and reporting clearly and transparently on power.'
Tampa woman wins $1M from Gold Rush Limited lottery ticket
A Tampa woman is going home with 1 million more reasons to smile after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
Tampa woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off
TAMPA, Fla. — One Tampa woman turned $20 into $1 million with a lucky scratch-off ticket. Hanh Tran, 47, won big on the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. . Tran bought the winning ticket from the Citgo...
Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks teams up with Attorney General
Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks is joining forces with Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody to help launch the Florida Kindergarten Child ID Program.
villages-news.com
Pelican Love At Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course In The Villages
The affection these two pelicans had for one another was clear to see at a pond at Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
lkldnow.com
Lakeland News: South Florida Avenue lane reduction | Neo-Nazis
One of the first things I do every morning is check a wide variety of websites for news about Lakeland. When I see articles that I consider credible and important, I share them with the LkldNow audience. Curating the news comes naturally to me. It’s something I’ve done for years....
cltampa.com
Tampa Bay's 25 best new restaurants of 2022
Tampa Bay's restaurant scene has been serving up great eats for years, but it's safe to say this year has been one of its best. 2022 saw a diverse roster of new restaurants, spanning everything from the area's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, a vegan gastropub, craft hot dogs, a new pierogi hot spot, as well as multiple concepts from Michelin starred chefs. There's a lot to chew on! So, here are our favorite new restos that opened over the last 12 months.
NewsNation: "Intrusions" at Duke Energy Sub-Stations in Florida
Six "Intrusion Events," Including Zephyrhills and Clearwater
995qyk.com
The Best 7 Dog Bars In Tampa Bay
Hate leaving your furry friend at home while you go out? Next time bring them with you to one of our favorite 7 dog bars in Tampa Bay. Whether you want to be near downtown Tampa or by the beach in St. Pete, we have the list of places to bring along your best friend.
usf.edu
A Florida panther is killed in Hillsborough for the first time in decades
An endangered Florida panther has been killed on a roadway in southeast Hillsborough County for the first time since 2003. Many of the other animals are being pushed out of their territory by onrushing development. The body of the 2-year-old male panther was found Dec. 1 along Keysville Road, near...
Two New Fresh Kitchen Outposts Coming to Tampa Region
In addition to its Lakeland restaurant that’s opening early 2023, the homegrown quick-service healthy eatery filed a plan review with the city of Tampa for another location on Dec 6.
Central Florida's Strawberry Festival completes 2023 music lineup with Ludacris, Walker Hayes and more
And what a berry sweet lineup it is.
Lakeland home goes up in flames, killing 2 dogs
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two dogs died early Thursday in a house fire in Lakeland, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. Firefighters reportedly responded to a home on Arapahoe Avenue near West Hickory Street that caught on fire. The department said when firefighters arrived, the single-story home was engulfed in flames that could be seen from the outside.
Documents ask for charges dropped against former Buc Antonio Brown
New documents show the woman who initially accused former Buccaneer wide receiver Antonio Brown of domestic violence now wants the charges against him to be dropped.
businessobserverfl.com
Clearwater homebuilding franchisor welcomes new CEO
C.R. Herro has been named CEO of AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg, a nationwide network of independently owned and operated homebuilding franchises, effective Dec. 1. He succeeds Jim Rosewater at the Clearwater-based company, whose franchisees have built tens of thousands of custom homes in 10 states, including Florida. According to...
Tampa crash involving bicyclist shuts down portion of North Habana Avenue
TAMPA, Fla. — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after they were involved in a crash Friday evening. Tampa police officers responded at around 5:40 p.m. to North Habana Avenue, just south of West Hillsborough Avenue where a bicyclist was hurt in a crash, the department said in a news release.
995qyk.com
Is She On The Right Date?
Second Date Update: After meeting up with Martin, Shana was asking herself “Is she on the right date?” The two met up at the Anchor Bar in New Port Richey for a date on the water. Martin was smitten with Shana after their date because he felt like she checked all the boxes for him. In addition to calling us he had reached out to Shana a few times post date hoping to meet up again. However the problem was not with Martin but with Shana’s mess up. This would be very embarrassing!
Bay News 9
New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?
TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
