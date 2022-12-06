ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

fox13news.com

Indian Rocks Christian School coach beats cancer to return to sidelines

LARGO, Fla. - Whether it is on the field or in the classroom, Mark Buchanan is there for his football players and students. "I'm just a football coach at a small Christian school," joked Buchanan. Buchanan was first hired as the head football coach at Indian Rocks Christian School in...
LARGO, FL
Beach Beacon

Dunedin Golf Club fetes 150th birthday of its golf course’s designer

DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Golf Club celebrated the 150th birthday of the “Michelangelo of Golf” on Dec. 3 with a presentation to city officials of a 352-page pictorial book about golf course architect Donald Ross. Dunedin's golf course was designed by Ross in 1926. Kevin Janiga, president...
DUNEDIN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off

TAMPA, Fla. — One Tampa woman turned $20 into $1 million with a lucky scratch-off ticket. Hanh Tran, 47, won big on the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. . Tran bought the winning ticket from the Citgo...
TAMPA, FL
lkldnow.com

Lakeland News: South Florida Avenue lane reduction | Neo-Nazis

One of the first things I do every morning is check a wide variety of websites for news about Lakeland. When I see articles that I consider credible and important, I share them with the LkldNow audience. Curating the news comes naturally to me. It’s something I’ve done for years....
LAKELAND, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay's 25 best new restaurants of 2022

Tampa Bay's restaurant scene has been serving up great eats for years, but it's safe to say this year has been one of its best. 2022 saw a diverse roster of new restaurants, spanning everything from the area's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, a vegan gastropub, craft hot dogs, a new pierogi hot spot, as well as multiple concepts from Michelin starred chefs. There's a lot to chew on! So, here are our favorite new restos that opened over the last 12 months.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

The Best 7 Dog Bars In Tampa Bay

Hate leaving your furry friend at home while you go out? Next time bring them with you to one of our favorite 7 dog bars in Tampa Bay. Whether you want to be near downtown Tampa or by the beach in St. Pete, we have the list of places to bring along your best friend.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Lakeland home goes up in flames, killing 2 dogs

LAKELAND, Fla. — Two dogs died early Thursday in a house fire in Lakeland, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. Firefighters reportedly responded to a home on Arapahoe Avenue near West Hickory Street that caught on fire. The department said when firefighters arrived, the single-story home was engulfed in flames that could be seen from the outside.
LAKELAND, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Clearwater homebuilding franchisor welcomes new CEO

C.R. Herro has been named CEO of AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg, a nationwide network of independently owned and operated homebuilding franchises, effective Dec. 1. He succeeds Jim Rosewater at the Clearwater-based company, whose franchisees have built tens of thousands of custom homes in 10 states, including Florida. According to...
CLEARWATER, FL
995qyk.com

Is She On The Right Date?

Second Date Update: After meeting up with Martin, Shana was asking herself “Is she on the right date?” The two met up at the Anchor Bar in New Port Richey for a date on the water. Martin was smitten with Shana after their date because he felt like she checked all the boxes for him. In addition to calling us he had reached out to Shana a few times post date hoping to meet up again. However the problem was not with Martin but with Shana’s mess up. This would be very embarrassing!
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?

TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
PASCO COUNTY, FL

