I agree with Kevin Hendrick that world overpopulation is a disconcerting problem. Almost certain to exacerbate the ongoing climate changes, lack of food and water, deforestation, and pollution that plagues Mother Earth. It certainly doesn’t help that most religions seem to advocate large families because they believe their chosen God demands multiple children. Whether or not the children will have enough food, water, and support to live a decent life. As one of the most educated and wealthy countries we should be leaders with other like countries and make overpopulation a major concern. Sadly, with the GQP taking control of Congress, their focus on Hunter Biden’s laptop, impeaching Biden for no other reason than their dear leader being rightfully impeached, and being influenced by election denying conspiracy theorists, serious action will have to wait. Rick McNamer Smith River

14 MINUTES AGO