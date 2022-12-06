ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Dad Arraigned For Punching Baby Daughter, Causing Brain Injury Death: DA

A 33-year-old Brooklyn man is facing numerous charges in connection to the violent death of his 23-month-old daughter, who allegedly died after she was hit in the head, according to the local prosecutor. Robert Wright, of Brownsville, was arraigned on manslaughter, assault, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man sentenced for Queens deadly stabbing after baby christening party

QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was sentenced Tuesday to 23 years to life behind bars for stabbing someone to death outside a baby’s christening party in Queens.  Antonio Martinez, 50, stabbed Roque Alvarez-Montes, leaving the 22-year-old man with deadly wounds to the chin, back and left arm in the Sept. 29, 2019 attack. The two […]
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

Brooklyn man who beat 61-year-old woman to death with rock pleads guilty

NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man who killed a 61-year-old woman with a rock while she was sweeping the sidewalk has pleaded guilty. Earlier this week, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Elisaul Perez pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in connection with the November 2021 attack on 61-year-old Guiying Ma. While sweeping the sidewalk and street on the block of a friend’s house, Ma was struck in the head by a large rock. “Her family, friends and neighbors still mourn the loss of Guiying Ma, whose life was senselessly taken last year in this brutal attack,” District Attorney The post Brooklyn man who beat 61-year-old woman to death with rock pleads guilty appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy