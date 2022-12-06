ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCarthy threatens to delay defense policy bill unless military vaccine mandate lifted

By Jamie McIntyre, Senior Writer
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
CNN

US military braces for impact of Covid vaccine mandate repeal

As a repeal of the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate took a step closer to becoming law on Thursday, military officials and experts are warning it's a change that could have adverse ripple-effects on military readiness and the ability of service members to deploy around the world.

