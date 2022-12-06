Read full article on original website
House to repeal military vaccine mandate in defense bill despite Biden opposition
The National Defense Authorization Act will a repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. armed services, despite President Biden's opposition.
Army is only service branch booting troops over COVID vaccine mandate in full force
While the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps have paused separating troops for challenging the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the Army has continued to kick out soldiers who don't comply.
Biden admin fumes as end of military vaccine mandate appears imminent
Biden administration officials are furious that Republicans appear to have successfully negotiated an end to the military vaccine mandate, arguing it will cause logistics issues.
US military braces for impact of Covid vaccine mandate repeal
As a repeal of the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate took a step closer to becoming law on Thursday, military officials and experts are warning it's a change that could have adverse ripple-effects on military readiness and the ability of service members to deploy around the world.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US Navy sends a message to adversaries with a rare submarine port visit in Indian Ocean
The US military wants its adversaries, as well as allies, to know that, for the first time, a US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine docked at the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean as part of an extended months-long deployment. This week, the Navy revealed the docking...
Washington Examiner
FBI used secret powers to strip more Americans of their gun rights, documents reveal
EXCLUSIVE — The FBI has secretly stripped eight more people of their rights to own, use, or purchase firearms , according to internal FBI documents obtained by the Washington Examiner. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and over a dozen GOP members of Congress in October demanded that the FBI...
The ARRW, the United States' first hypersonic missile, is almost ready for operational status
According to a press release from the Air Force, its planned hypersonic missile, the ARRW, is now very close to actually becoming operational.
Washington Examiner
What Sinema leaving the Democratic Party means for balance of power in the Senate
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to switch her party affiliation from Democrat to independent is creating a post-midterm shake-up in the Senate, threatening to complicate what seemed like Democrats’ chances of having an outright majority after Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia gave Democrats their 51st seat in the next session of Congress.
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
The United States' newest nuclear stealth bomber has made its public debut after years of secret development
Washington Examiner
Illegal immigrants 11 times more likely to be electronically tracked than jailed under Biden
The Biden administration has exponentially expanded the use of an immigration program that allows people who illegally crossed the U.S. southern border to be released into the United States and tracked electronically rather than detained in jail. The number of people enrolled in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement program...
International Business Times
China's Exotic Orbital Weapon Covered Longest Distance With Record Flight Duration: Pentagon
New information emerging about the nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon test conducted by China in July 2021, says the missile traveled much longer in distance and time than any Chinese land attack weapons system to date coming close enough to its target. "China conducted the first fractional orbital launch of an ICBM...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in New Jersey
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
Marshall: 2023 NDAA eliminates COVID vaxx mandate for military
Washington – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall helped secure a major win as part of his longstanding effort to protect American servicemembers from Joe Biden’s COVID-19 punitive vaccine mandate, according to a statement from the Senator's office. The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), legislation critical to American military...
Washington Examiner
The US must wake up to China's success in the Western Hemisphere
China has been making its presence felt throughout the Western Hemisphere for many years. Beijing has strategically invested in infrastructure, mineral wealth, and oil. It has also developed a large and sophisticated signals intelligence collection capability in the region. Chinese trade with Latin America is now worth roughly $450 billion...
Washington Examiner
Republicans ‘flabbergasted’ by RNC response to Trump, emails reveal
Several members of the Republican National Committee were reportedly angry with former President Donald Trump after he was seen hosting white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago home in November, calling on the committee chairwoman to denounce his actions. In private emails that were sent to...
Washington Examiner
Britney Griner-Viktor Bout trade gives Vladimir Putin two victories
The prisoner trade of WNBA player Brittney Griner for terrorist arms dealer Viktor Bout is a significant political victory for Vladimir Putin. The Russian president has won the one-for-one swap of a Russian intelligence agent convicted of conspiring to kill Americans for an WNBA player who, even Russia admits, was simply carrying a small amount of Cannabis oil on her person.
Iranian patrol boat tried to temporarily blind US Navy ships in Strait of Hormuz, US says
An Iranian patrol boat tried to temporarily blind US Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz by shining a spotlight toward the vessels and crossing within 150 yards of them on Monday night, US Central Command said in a statement.
Washington Examiner
'It’s Trump!': Ann Coulter blames ex-president for lackluster GOP midterm performance
Ann Coulter joined the radio show Clay and Buck on Thursday, on which she placed the blame for the GOP's midterm election results squarely on the shoulders of former President Donald Trump. "There’s no question. Trump is 100% responsible for Herschel Walker. I mean, it wasn’t like it was Herschel’s...
Congressional Armed Services Committees release text of defense funding bill
The House and Senate Armed Services Committees released the text of the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual legislation that funds the Department of Defense, on Tuesday night.
Washington Examiner
AOC should face 'sanctioning' for Met Gala ethics breach, watchdog head says
Congress should contemplate sanctioning Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for "so brazenly violating the housekeeping rules" during her Met Gala showing last year, the head of a conservative watchdog that filed a complaint against her says. Thomas Jones, president and founder of the American Accountability Foundation, argued that Ocasio-Cortez should also...
