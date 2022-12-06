Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
Trump tells Mar-a-Lago special master that he got to decide which White House documents were his to keep
CNN — Former President Donald Trump argued in a newly public court filing that a president gets to decide whether records from his White House are personal documents – and that he had decided that all the records he took to Mar-a-Lago were in fact his personal property.
Trump’s New Special Counsel Is Far More Dangerous Than the Last One
Former President Donald Trump already faced down one hard-driving special counsel investigation without catching a criminal charge. But his best moves from that tumultuous episode in U.S. history won’t work against new Special Counsel Jack Smith. That’s because Trump relied heavily on the powers of the presidency to stymie...
Trump Candidacy Won't Protect Him From Federal Indictments, Warns Former U.S. Attorney
A former U.S. attorney warned that a declaration by Donald Trump that he’s running for president — possibly as early as Tuesday — will not protect him from potential indictments related to his White House classified document case. He could even be in for espionage charges, depending...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Former Federal Prosecutor Tells Us How Trump's Candidacy May Have Removed His Legal Troubles
While former President Donald Trump's recent announcement for a third presidential campaign came as a surprise to very few, there might be an underlying motive for his actions. Trump, who is the subject of both civil and criminal investigations (per ABC News), enters the Republican primary with surprisingly good chances of winning their nomination. This is despite the numerous legal issues he's currently facing. Trump — or his businesses — face numerous lawsuits that allege financial fraud, attempts to illegally remain in power, and that he took classified documents from the White House. In August 2022, FBI agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of a Justice Department investigation against the former president.
Judge says FBI agent can be deposed for allegedly working with Meta to bury Hunter Biden laptop story
A district court judge ruled Monday that an FBI agent must be deposed under oath for his alleged involvement in coordinating with Meta in censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story.
New special counsel Jack Smith is not wasting any time issuing subpoenas in Trump investigation
Prosecutor Jack Smith presides during a war crimes court in The Hague on November 9, 2020. Smith served as a war crimes prosecutor before being named DOJ special counsel. (JERRY LAMPEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Just a few weeks after his appointment by Attorney General...
Trump admits taking sensitive documents from White House to Mar-a-Lago in new filings
Former President Donald Trump admitted that he took reams of records from the White House to Mar-a-Lago but argued that the records were designated as personal records by him rather than remaining presidential records. Trump’s attorneys contended that under the Presidential Records Act, “a President determines whether a document constitutes...
Judge declines DoJ request to hold Trump team in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago papers subpoena
A federal judge in Washington DC declined to hold Donald Trump or his legal team in contempt of court as the Department of Justice had requested at a court hearing on Friday, ABC News first reported.The judge instead urged the Justice Department and the Trump legal team to resolve the dispute themselves.Judge Beryl Howell was asked by prosecutors to hold the former president’s team in contempt over their failure to fully comply with a May subpoena for documents with classified markings that was directed to Trump’s custodian of records.Friday’s proceedings were under seal and not public, despite lawyers for...
CNBC
Trump search team finds at least 2 classified documents outside of Mar-a-Lago
A team hired by Donald Trump discovered more records marked classified outside of his Mar-a-Lago residence. The Washington Post first reported that a team hired by Trump found at least two items marked classified in a West Palm Beach, Florida, storage unit used by the former president. Those items were immediately turned over to the FBI.
CNBC
DOJ asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified documents subpoena, reports say
The DOJ is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump or his office in contempt of court, reports say. The request was spurred by Trump's failure to comply with a subpoena demanding all documents marked classified in his possession. Trump is under criminal investigation for his removal...
Michael Flynn appears before Atlanta grand jury probe into Trump's election subversion
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is appearing Thursday before an Atlanta-area special grand jury probing efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
Justice Department accuses Trump of ‘shell game’ with Mar-a-Lago documents
Former President Donald Trump mischaracterized White House documents he retained after leaving office as “personal,” the Justice Department argued in a newly unsealed court filing, accusing Trump of engaging in a “shell game” to shield documents from criminal investigators. In the filing, unsealed Monday by U.S....
Daily Beast
Failed Candidate for Governor Kari Lake Demands She Be Declared Winner
Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County officials challenging the certification of election results. Lake’s 70-page lawsuit calls for “an order setting aside the certified result of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election and declaring that Kari Lake is the winner.” Republican Lake, a fervent 2020 election denier, has vehemently claimed the election was rigged after losing by 0.6 percent to Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs. She tweeted a photo of the lawsuit along with the caption, “LFG.” “If the process was illegitimate then so are the results. Stay tuned, folks,” she tweeted. “Furthermore, if the process was legitimate then so are the results. Let’s find out.” The election was officially certified Tuesday after a messy process with one rural county delaying its certification in protest. A month before the election, Lake refused to say whether she’d accept the results of the election, repeatedly telling CNN anchor Dana Bash, “I’m going to win the election and I’ll accept that result.”
Reports: Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt in closed-door hearing
A federal judge on Friday declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with subpoena demanding that he return all classified documents he still had in his possession.
Justice Department special counsel issues first known subpoenas in investigation into Trump documents, Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department special counsel issues first known subpoenas in investigation into Trump documents, Jan. 6 attack.
Ex-Twitter counsel James Baker's wife registered voters for Hillary Clinton in 2016, posts reveal
The wife of James Baker, the Twitter lawyer fired by Elon Musk for his role in suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story, registered voters for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Department of Justice subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed in 2020
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election.
Jan 6, Mar-a-Lago and a golf course: The investigations Donald Trump is facing
Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.The former president, his family business, real estate interests and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys and members of Congress.Here is a partial list of the key probes involving Mr Trump and where they currently stand, as the former president formally announced his 2024 White House bid on 15 November.Mar-a-Lago and White House recordsFederal law enforcement officers performed...
Comments / 1