ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA disaster center in North Port closed today

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port will be closed today, Dec. 9, because the library is closed for a staff development day. The disaster center at the library, at 4675 Career Lane, will reopen as scheduled at 8...
NORTH PORT, FL
usf.edu

Pine Island residents are frustrated over the lack of services and help

Being tucked away far from the gridlock, the bustle and the noise of the neighboring mainland Fort Myers has generally been a blessing for people who call Pine Island home. But after Hurricane Ian upended so many lives on this northern Lee County barrier island close to 70 days ago, residents are growing increasingly frustrated by what they say is a lack of communication, attention and a dearth of services they believe are being provided to wealthier hurricane-battered barrier islands.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

SBA extends deadline to Jan. 12 for disaster loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration has extended its deadline to Jan. 12 to give Florida businesses and residents more time to apply for federal disaster loans for physical damages that occurred from Sept. 23 through Nov. 4 due to Hurricane Ian. The disaster declaration includes Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Palm...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCPD Heading to Fort Myers

Expect more of the same in the days ahead with warm and humid weather along with bouts of fog each night. An update on the progress of the new station, which will be more structurally sound and protective against storm damage.
FORT MYERS, FL
floridaweekly.com

Happy Hour Acres is a garden to help beautify Punta Gorda’s east side

It takes a garden to raise a village, and that’s what’s happening at Happy Hour Acres. The long, narrow plot of city land is part of the community’s urban gardens program. Recently, Charlotte High School ROTC students, TEAM Punta Gorda volunteers and representatives from Happy Hour Marketplace...
PUNTA GORDA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy