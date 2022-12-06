Read full article on original website
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA disaster center in North Port closed today
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port will be closed today, Dec. 9, because the library is closed for a staff development day. The disaster center at the library, at 4675 Career Lane, will reopen as scheduled at 8...
SWFL residents being forced to get flood insurance following updated maps
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Mortgage companies are sending notices to homeowners after FEMA updated its flood maps. Thomas Henry got one of those letters earlier this week. He made it through hurricanes Irma and Ian with no flooding in his Cape Coral home. “We never saw it coming. We’re...
Fort Myers Beach town hall meeting addresses resident concerns after Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Recovery continues on Fort Myers Beach, with FEMA, the FDEM and the Town working around the clock to address issues and concerns caused by Hurricane Ian. On Friday, all three hosted a meeting to address the ongoing Hurricane-related concerns of Estero Island’s residents.
usf.edu
Pine Island residents are frustrated over the lack of services and help
Being tucked away far from the gridlock, the bustle and the noise of the neighboring mainland Fort Myers has generally been a blessing for people who call Pine Island home. But after Hurricane Ian upended so many lives on this northern Lee County barrier island close to 70 days ago, residents are growing increasingly frustrated by what they say is a lack of communication, attention and a dearth of services they believe are being provided to wealthier hurricane-battered barrier islands.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port allows deferred water payments for those affected by Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port voted Thursday to allow residents whose homes were made uninhabitable by Hurricane Ian to defer payments of required hook up fees of $55.95. That money would keep the homes hooked up to the city water and sewage systems but the...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents concerned over cost of city’s utilities extension project
It could cost taxpayers $35,000 to expand utility services by 2040 Cape Coral after the city council voted to approve a plan to do just that. That price tag is almost double what some of their neighbors paid not too long ago. Kevin Burkett moved into his home about a...
Final days for Hurricane Ian debris pickup in Fort Myers
The City of Fort Myers says the last day for Hurricane Ian debris removal is December 11th. The city plans to get back to regular sanitation operations by December 19th.
Concerns loom over reopening Sanibel Causeway next month
SANIBEL, Fla. — Some contractors and residents are questioning whether Sanibel Island is ready to reopen next month. The city announced the Sanibel Causeway is slated to open to everyone on Monday, January 2, one day after toll operations in Lee County resume. “I really think it’ll bring over...
usf.edu
A bill would provide tax relief for property owners impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week. A draft of the bill would allow property-tax refunds based...
Lane closures on Airport Pulling and Pine Ridge
Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies have temporarily closed three eastbound lanes and two southbound lanes on Airport Pulling Road and Pine Ridge Road.
Florida Weekly
SBA extends deadline to Jan. 12 for disaster loans
The U.S. Small Business Administration has extended its deadline to Jan. 12 to give Florida businesses and residents more time to apply for federal disaster loans for physical damages that occurred from Sept. 23 through Nov. 4 due to Hurricane Ian. The disaster declaration includes Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Palm...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral Elementary crossing guard warns of missing school zone light
After WINK News’ previous story about drivers speeding near Cape Coral Elementary School, many of our viewers reached out with further concerns. A crossing guard says speeding will continue to be a problem until a more significant issue is fixed. A school zone light pole can be seen at...
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA trailer finally arrives for couple while husband gets hospice care
Many are still displaced after Hurricane Ian, including one woman in Englewood who is living in a shed with her husband while he receives hospice care. That couple told WINK News that FEMA has already been to their home and marked where they will put a trailer with an orange flag.
Naples Pier getting much needed renovations in near future
The Naples Pier was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. This will be the 5th time Naples Pier has been rebuilt because of a hurricane.
WJHG-TV
PCPD Heading to Fort Myers
Expect more of the same in the days ahead with warm and humid weather along with bouts of fog each night. An update on the progress of the new station, which will be more structurally sound and protective against storm damage.
WINKNEWS.com
Residents along Burnt Store Canal in Cape Coral upset with hurricane debris in the water
Port-a-potties, garbage cans, and other debris float around a canal on Burnt Store Road after Hurricane Ian. People along the canal are frustrated that the garbage has been left there for months. Lots of people move to Cape Coral to live along one of the city’s many canals. The water,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Rezoning proposed for 43 acres on Colonial Boulevard, Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers
Fort Myers City Council approved permission to advertise for a public hearing Jan. 3 to consider a rezoning request of 42.5 acres at 3851 and 3821 Colonial Blvd. and 3850 Winkler Ave. The request from commercial general zoning designation to commercial intensive would allow the applicant and property owner, Hope...
Water quality results from after Hurricane Ian
Fox 4 has reports on water quality test results in Southwest Florida in the month after Hurricane Ian.
DiamondHead Beach Resort announces phased reopening plans
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The DiamondHead Beach Resort announced it will have a phased reopening starting on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Resort officials said a limited number of will be made available for guests and reservations are currently being accepted for Dec. 14. According to the DiamondHead Beach Resort,...
floridaweekly.com
Happy Hour Acres is a garden to help beautify Punta Gorda’s east side
It takes a garden to raise a village, and that’s what’s happening at Happy Hour Acres. The long, narrow plot of city land is part of the community’s urban gardens program. Recently, Charlotte High School ROTC students, TEAM Punta Gorda volunteers and representatives from Happy Hour Marketplace...
