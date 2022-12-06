Read full article on original website
Sasha Banks' Possible Return To Wrestling Revealed: Report
Sasha Banks' possible return to professional wrestling has reportedly been revealed.
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre both suffered ruptured eardrums at WWE Survivor Series
McIntyre has been pulled from Friday's SmackDown.
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Cary Silkin Be At ROH Final Battle 2022?, Big AEW Dynamite Error
On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Spectrum cable subscribers encountered an issue as TBS wasn’t available for the first half hour. The channel was frozen on a shot from The Big Bang Theory. Former ROH owner Cary Silkin took to Instagram today to announce that he won’t...
ewrestlingnews.com
Johnny Gargano Announced For Dark Match After Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano will compete tonight after WWE SmackDown goes off the air. Gargano returned to WWE in August of this year after his contract with WWE NXT expired last December. According to a report by Pwinsider, Gargano will team with Kevin Owens to face Undisputed WWE Tag...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sale Numbers For Several Upcoming WWE Events
You can check out some updated WWE ticket sale numbers below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Pittsburgh, PA has 6,968 tickets out. A WWE live event tomorrow night in Saginaw, MI has 2,227 tickets out. A WWE live event tomorrow night in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Jokingly Calls Out “Bullies” The New Day For ‘Stealing’ Spots From NXT Superstars
Booker T has called out the New Day as “bullies” stealing spots from full-time NXT Superstars, ahead of their title match tonight. At NXT Deadline, the New Day will challenge NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, a match that was made official after the former RAW Tag Champions appeared on this week’s show.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Star Pulled From Match Due To Minor Injury
The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. However, the match was pulled during the latest episode of NXT. In a segment on the show, WWE blamed the match being nixed on Julius Creed needing further tests on a potential rib injury.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE In Talks With E! Network About A New Reality Show
WWE has done many reality shows, such as Tough Enough, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. WWE will produce another one soon with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Whether this comes to fruition, there are talks with E! about a new reality show.”
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt Set To Make First Live Event Appearance Since WWE Return
Bray Wyatt is yet to return to the ring since making his big WWE comeback at Extreme Rules on October 8th. Despite this, Wyatt has remained a constant presence on Friday Night SmackDown, and intrigue around his future remains high. Since re-signing with WWE, Wyatt also hasn’t appeared at any...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Looking For New Writer’s Assistant
WWE has a job opening for a new writer’s assistant for live events. The description says that the position will support the live events team in “all aspects of the writing and event planning process.”. Key responsibilities are listed below:. At all times, pay close attention to detail.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Has Discussed Roman Reigns Wrestling At Both Nights Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns may end up wrestling both nights of WWE WrestleMania 39. As previously reported, WWE is hoping to have The Rock back for WrestleMania 39 for a match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The belief is that if this match doesn’t happen then Cody Rhodes may be in line for this title match.
ewrestlingnews.com
ROH Final Battle 2022 News – The Briscoes, Ian Riccaboni, Countdown Preview
The ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event will be airing tomorrow (Saturday). You can check out the official “Countdown” video below:. Speaking of ROH Final Battle 2022, The Briscoes and Ian Riccaboni both took to Twitter to hype up the event. You can check that out below:. You can...
PWMania
WWE Does Parking Lot Injury Angle Before SmackDown (Video), New Match Set
Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders appears to be planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As seen in the video below, Cathy Kelley interviewed Legado del Fantasma in the PPG Paints Arena parking lot and mentioned a match against The Viking Raiders. It’s unclear whether this will be Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Erik and Ivar or something else.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former ROH World Champion Returned To Impact Wrestling At Friday’s TV Tapings
At Friday’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings from Pines, FL, former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham returned to the company. His return happened after Eddie Edwards defeated Delirious as Edwards had attacked Delirious, and Gresham made the save. Gresham made his Impact debut at a One Night Only X-Travaganza 2016...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming
We’ve got a new match announced for next week’s “Winter is Coming” themed episode of AEW Dynamite, as we’ll see Ruby Soho and Tay Melo facing off in singles competition. During Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, the match was made official. This will mark...
ewrestlingnews.com
Gable Steveson Appears On WWE SmackDown With Kurt Angle
Gable Steveson appeared on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown alongside Kurt Angle. During a series of segments that aired on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the WWE NIL signee appeared backstage for Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration. In the main event segment, Alpha Academy came out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Talks About The New Day’s Future In WWE NXT, More
Shawn Michaels took part in a WWE NXT media conference call on Thursday to discuss this Saturday’s Deadline pay-per-view event on Peacock. Among the many topics covered was The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) and their match against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) for the NXT Tag Team Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
Potential Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Pwinsider.com reports that WWE Performance Center recruit Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA, earlier today. Pittsburgh is the host city of tonight’s SmackDown. Also, The Street Profits are in town for the show as well. It’s unclear whether any of these stars will appear on the broadcast.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On The Booking Of MJF Prior To AEW Full Gear
In the weeks leading up to AEW Full Gear 2022, MJF had been acting more like a babyface. At one point, he made the save for Jon Moxley as he was being attacked by The Firm. Following his win over “Mox” to capture the AEW World Championship, MJF returned to his heel ways by attacking William Regal with a set of brass knuckles.
