Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO