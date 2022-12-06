There's a growing sense of uncertainty surrounding the future of Sasha Banks in pro wrestling. A few months ago, several reports suggested it was "a matter of when, not if" that Banks and Naomi – the two women who staged a walkout from WWE on May 16 – would return to WWE. Subsequently, another report noted that there were "hang-ups" in negotiations between WWE and Banks regarding her potential return. Shortly thereafter, Banks filed to trademark names such as "Mercedes Mone," "Mone' Talks," "Bank Mone,'" "Statement Maker" and her real name – Mercedes Varnado – for entertainment services in the nature of pro wrestling. Needless to say, this led to speculation of Banks entertaining offers outside of WWE.

1 DAY AGO