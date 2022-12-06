Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Here’s What NXT’s Shawn Michaels Had To Say About William Regal
Shawn Michaels was asked about William Regal during the December 8 pre- NXT Deadline conference call, following recent news about Regal’s status. During Wednesday’s (December 7) ROH Final Battle call, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Regal is on his way out of AEW, noting that Regal wanted to return to WWE to work alongside his son, Charlie Dempsey.
nodq.com
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were reportedly “really sick” heading into AEW Dynamite
In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were “really sick” prior to the December 7th 2022 (Moxley’s birthday) edition of AEW Dynamite. Meltzer wrote the following…. “She missed TV [Tony Schiavone did all of the interview segments] and...
Yardbarker
Sonjay Dutt comments on Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, the difference between his job in WWE and AEW
Sonjay Dutt said he loves doing backstage work more than wrestling:. "Ever since I stopped wrestling, it was a weird transition. Okay, now I've stopped wrestling. I'm working backstage. Is this really what I want to do and quickly I learned ,yes. I love doing what I do backstage. I'm more fulfilled professionally working in a backstage capacity than I did going out there and wrestling."
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Talents Reportedly 'Excited' By Possibility Of Sasha Banks Joining Company
There's a growing sense of uncertainty surrounding the future of Sasha Banks in pro wrestling. A few months ago, several reports suggested it was "a matter of when, not if" that Banks and Naomi – the two women who staged a walkout from WWE on May 16 – would return to WWE. Subsequently, another report noted that there were "hang-ups" in negotiations between WWE and Banks regarding her potential return. Shortly thereafter, Banks filed to trademark names such as "Mercedes Mone," "Mone' Talks," "Bank Mone,'" "Statement Maker" and her real name – Mercedes Varnado – for entertainment services in the nature of pro wrestling. Needless to say, this led to speculation of Banks entertaining offers outside of WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett: ‘I’m Pumped For My Day Job’
During a recent edition of his “My World” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW wrestler Jeff Jarrett commented on his new gig in All Elite Wrestling, including working with Warner Bros. Discovery and Turner Networks. He said,. “I’m pumped for my day job. I think the opportunity...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jon Moxley & Renee Paquette Were Both Ill This Week
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were ill this week. Moxley was still at the taping despite his condition, because he knew he had to be on hand for the Regal angle, and to reinforce that the BCC would stay together. Moxley was also scheduled to face Takeshita on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, because AEW President Tony Khan is trying to keep that program strong. By all reports, everyone was happy with how the Moxley vs. Takeshita match went.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Star Pulled From Match Due To Minor Injury
The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. However, the match was pulled during the latest episode of NXT. In a segment on the show, WWE blamed the match being nixed on Julius Creed needing further tests on a potential rib injury.
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Cary Silkin Be At ROH Final Battle 2022?, Big AEW Dynamite Error
On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Spectrum cable subscribers encountered an issue as TBS wasn’t available for the first half hour. The channel was frozen on a shot from The Big Bang Theory. Former ROH owner Cary Silkin took to Instagram today to announce that he won’t...
Bryan & Vinny Show: Dynamite with MJF and Ricky Starks and FTR vs. Acclaimed, NXT final Deadline build
The Bryan & Vinny Show is back with tons to talk about in our full reviews of both AEW Dynamite with an awesome promo battle between MJF and Ricky Starks and a great title match main event, and NXT with the final build towards their Deadline show this weekend. A fun show as always so check it ...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE In Talks With E! Network About A New Reality Show
WWE has done many reality shows, such as Tough Enough, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. WWE will produce another one soon with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Whether this comes to fruition, there are talks with E! about a new reality show.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Asuka Asks Charlotte Flair When She’ll Be Back Amid Return Rumors
Charlotte Flair is rumored to be returning to WWE TV soon, and Asuka can’t wait to see the former Women’s Champion. Flair has been missing from WWE programming since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. It has been reported recently that...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Has Discussed Roman Reigns Wrestling At Both Nights Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns may end up wrestling both nights of WWE WrestleMania 39. As previously reported, WWE is hoping to have The Rock back for WrestleMania 39 for a match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The belief is that if this match doesn’t happen then Cody Rhodes may be in line for this title match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2 Planned For 2023
AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling will be teaming up again next year to host a crossover event, Dave Meltzer has claimed. In June, the two promotions came together for AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, which saw Jon Moxley defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the vacant Interim AEW World Championship. In the...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Posts List Of Wrestlers Who Will Never Beat Him For The Triple B
AEW World Champion MJF is headed to Las Vegas, NV for tonight’s UFC 282 pay-per-view event. Earlier today, the Salt of the Earth took to Twitter to post a photo of a list he made, which is titled, “People That Will Never Beat Me For The Triple B.” Some of the wrestlers he mentioned include:
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Looking For New Writer’s Assistant
WWE has a job opening for a new writer’s assistant for live events. The description says that the position will support the live events team in “all aspects of the writing and event planning process.”. Key responsibilities are listed below:. At all times, pay close attention to detail.
ewrestlingnews.com
ROH Final Battle 2022 News – The Briscoes, Ian Riccaboni, Countdown Preview
The ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event will be airing tomorrow (Saturday). You can check out the official “Countdown” video below:. Speaking of ROH Final Battle 2022, The Briscoes and Ian Riccaboni both took to Twitter to hype up the event. You can check that out below:. You can...
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Reflects On Wrestling Match That Has Stood Out In His Memory For Years
Some matches stay in your memory for as long as you can recall. Others come and go and don’t leave much of an impression. Tony Schiavone, who has seen a pro wrestling match or two, spoke during a recent installment of his on-demand “Ask Tony Anything” podcast about a legendary match that has stuck with him since the time he saw it with his friends.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ricochet, Asuka, The Miz, Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa, Lots More
WWE Superstar Ricochet is the featured guest on this week’s “WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast. You can listen to the show below:. “Ricochet makes his After the Bell debut to talk about winning the Smackdown World Cup, his motivation to succeed, and looks ahead to his Intercontinental Title Match with Gunther.”
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sale Numbers For Several Upcoming WWE Events
You can check out some updated WWE ticket sale numbers below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Pittsburgh, PA has 6,968 tickets out. A WWE live event tomorrow night in Saginaw, MI has 2,227 tickets out. A WWE live event tomorrow night in...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Complete PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Field Revealed, NWA Contract Signing Set
We now have the entire field for the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament announced. On Friday, PWG announced that Konosuke Takeshita and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will be joining Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, Titus Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Latigo, and Daniel Garcia as confirmed names competing.
