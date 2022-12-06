ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

famuathletics.com

Florida A&M Athletics Celebrates 22 Fall Graduates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M Athletics participates in their 2022 student-athlete commencement celebration to celebrate 22 students graduating this semester. Football leads the way for all sports with 13 graduates, followed by softball (three), women's track & field (three), volleyball (one), men's track & field (one), and women's basketball (one).
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Photo Gallery: FSU's official visitors arrive in Tallahassee

Florida State's official visitors for the weekend just arrived on campus in Tallahassee and they had quite the welcome to campus. Mike Norvell greeted every visitor with a handshake or a hug with the Warchant blaring in the background from inside the Moore Athletic Center. Noles247 was on-site for the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Florida State's Top 10 Most Wanted Recruits: High School/JUCO Edition

The final stretch of the recruiting season is here. Florida State is coming off a 9-3 regular season with wins over both of their in-state rivals in Miami and Florida and they're looking to captilizate on the recruiting trail. With National Signing Day just a few weeks away -- on December 21 -- we've decided to put together FSU's Top 10 Most Wanted List for high school and junior college prospects.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Florida’s University and College Presidents meeting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - University and College presidents from across Florida will be gathering in Tallahassee Wednesday afternoon for a closed-door meeting at TCC’s Downtown Innovation Center. An invitation from the Florida Department of Education and the Office of the Board of Governors says the purpose of the meeting...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU President Robinson Gets Raise, Bonus Contract Extension

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees (BOT) voted Thursday, December 8, to give President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., a 3.5 percent raise, a 17.5 percent bonus and to extend his contract for another year. Under the State University System regulations, the BOT can only extend the president’s contract for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
niceville.com

Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering

FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Another near-record breaking high day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another foggy start is in Friday morning's forecast. Visibility will be reduced to a mile or less through morning hours. Please take it slow in these areas. After multiple record-breaking or near-record highs, we have another chance Friday to break another record. Highs in Tallahassee...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Future of Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade in Peril

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The future of the popular Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade hangs in the balance after the non-profit that organizes it was charged several thousand dollars by the City of Tallahassee. Joe West, a notable name in the Tallahassee Veterans community, is speaking out after he says Veteran...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

