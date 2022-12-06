Read full article on original website
famuathletics.com
Florida A&M Athletics Celebrates 22 Fall Graduates
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M Athletics participates in their 2022 student-athlete commencement celebration to celebrate 22 students graduating this semester. Football leads the way for all sports with 13 graduates, followed by softball (three), women's track & field (three), volleyball (one), men's track & field (one), and women's basketball (one).
Local businesses getting a boost from FHSAA Football State Championships
Visit Tallahassee is expecting nearly half a million dollars in direct spending from the games this weekend, leading to a much-needed boost in sales for some local businesses.
Former Florida State defensive end transferring for second time in a year
The former Seminoles is on the move once again.
BREAKING: Star Florida State running back announces return for 2023
The Seminoles get their star running back to return in 2023.
'Tremendous Opportunity' for Young Gators Leadership to Emerge in Vegas Bowl
Billy Napier hopes to identify future leaders across Florida's roster when the diminished Gators take on Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Seminoles lose walk-on quarterback to Transfer Portal
Florida State has seen 10 players (and counting) test out the portal over the last few weeks.
Florida State defensive back officially enters Transfer Portal
The true freshman was the first player to depart from the team at the conclusion of the regular season.
Jordan Travis says "a couple surprises" are on horizon for Florida State in Transfer Portal
“We’ll see soon. We have a couple surprises coming in. So we’ll see that soon for sure.”
247Sports
Photo Gallery: FSU's official visitors arrive in Tallahassee
Florida State's official visitors for the weekend just arrived on campus in Tallahassee and they had quite the welcome to campus. Mike Norvell greeted every visitor with a handshake or a hug with the Warchant blaring in the background from inside the Moore Athletic Center. Noles247 was on-site for the...
Florida State's Top 10 Most Wanted Recruits: High School/JUCO Edition
The final stretch of the recruiting season is here. Florida State is coming off a 9-3 regular season with wins over both of their in-state rivals in Miami and Florida and they're looking to captilizate on the recruiting trail. With National Signing Day just a few weeks away -- on December 21 -- we've decided to put together FSU's Top 10 Most Wanted List for high school and junior college prospects.
WCTV
Florida’s University and College Presidents meeting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - University and College presidents from across Florida will be gathering in Tallahassee Wednesday afternoon for a closed-door meeting at TCC’s Downtown Innovation Center. An invitation from the Florida Department of Education and the Office of the Board of Governors says the purpose of the meeting...
famunews.com
FAMU President Robinson Gets Raise, Bonus Contract Extension
The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees (BOT) voted Thursday, December 8, to give President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., a 3.5 percent raise, a 17.5 percent bonus and to extend his contract for another year. Under the State University System regulations, the BOT can only extend the president’s contract for...
niceville.com
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering
FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
wtxl.com
Another near-record breaking high day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another foggy start is in Friday morning's forecast. Visibility will be reduced to a mile or less through morning hours. Please take it slow in these areas. After multiple record-breaking or near-record highs, we have another chance Friday to break another record. Highs in Tallahassee...
WCTV
Tallahassee Commissioners vote to remove CPRB member involved in mug message controversy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee City Commission voted to remove a member of the Citizens Police Review Board who was accused of bringing a controversial coffee mug to a board meeting. Taylor Biro will no longer serve on the board following Wednesday night’s 3-2 vote. Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and...
WCTV
Future of Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade in Peril
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The future of the popular Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade hangs in the balance after the non-profit that organizes it was charged several thousand dollars by the City of Tallahassee. Joe West, a notable name in the Tallahassee Veterans community, is speaking out after he says Veteran...
FAMU notes surveillance cameras in shooting investigation at outdoor hoops court
Florida A&M University said it credits its on campus surveillance cameras in law enforcement’s investigation into a deadly shooting at its outdoor basketball court late last month.
Florida Prosecutors Reach Deal With Former State Worker Charged With Computer Crime
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. Florida prosecutors have entered into what is called a “deferred prosecution agreement” with former state Department of Health employee Rebekah Jones to resolve a computer-based crime against her. Jones disclosed the agreement in an...
Ex-employee files lawsuit after layoffs at Gadsden, Jefferson Co. Trulieve sites
A federal class action lawsuit was filed by a former employee of a cannabis dispensary company that employed workers in Quincy, Midway and Monticello.
WCTV
Daughter of Holocaust survivors gains German citizenship, worries about Kanye’s anti-Semetic comments
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A leader in Holocaust Education in Tallahassee celebrated a major achievement this year. Barbara Goldstein is the Executive Director of the Holocaust Education Resource Council and the daughter of two Holocaust survivors. In March, she gained German citizenship nearly ninety years after her grandparents fled Nazi...
