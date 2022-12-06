Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Open d’Angers: Parks makes last four
American Alycia Parks won against Czech Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 7-6 (3) to move into the last 4 of the Open d’Angers at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Friday afternoon. Parks, ranked No 100, will face the winner of the match between wildcard Jessika Ponchet and Clara Burel next.
tennismajors.com
Open d’Angers: Friedsam through to last four
German Anna-Lena Friedsam reached the last 4 of the Open d’Angers by winning against French qualifier Emeline Dartron 6-1, 6-2 at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Friday. Friedsam, ranked No 146, will face the winner of the match between Dane Clara Tauson and Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the second seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Open d’Angers: Kalinina books spot in semi-finals
Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the second seed, advanced to the semi-finals of the Open d’Angers by defeating Dane Clara Tauson 7-6 (3), 6-4 at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Friday afternoon. Kalinina, ranked No 53, will play German Anna-Lena Friedsam next. The Ukrainian won against American Katrina Scott...
wtatennis.com
Anastasija Sevastova announces birth of first child
Former World No.11 Anastasija Sevastova has given birth to her first child, a daughter named Alexandra. The 32-year-old Latvian shared the news via a post on Instagram that featured her and her longtime coach and partner Ronald Schmidt cradling their newborn. Sevastova's current and former WTA peers were among those...
tennismajors.com
Open d’Angers: Emeline Dartron makes last eight
French qualifier Emeline Dartron moved into the last 8 of the Open d’Angers by beating German Tamara Korpatsch, the No 5 seed, 6-4, 6-4 at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Thursday. Emeline Dartron will face the winner of the match between German Anna-Lena Friedsam and Belgian qualifier...
Yardbarker
Hewitt, Henman, Radwanska lead the list of captains at the United Cup
The 2022 United Cup will kick-off on December 29 and alongside entry list and draw we also know captains for each country. 18 countries will be competing at the 2022 United Cup as they will be split into six groups in three cities. Many will have their best players competing at the event but also the best coaches that will try to guide their country to success.
tennismajors.com
Matteo Berrettini aiming high in 2023: “I see my chances of winning a slam”
After an up and down year which saw him win two titles but be derailed by a hand injury that required surgery, Italian Matteo Berrettini is aiming high in 2023. “I see my chances of winning a slam,” he told Eurosport. “I was not that far from doing it in previous years. That’s for sure a goal.
tennismajors.com
Wawrinka beats Rublev; Medvedev, Norrie, Fritz also reach Diriyah Tennis Cup semis
Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka became the first player through to the semi-finals of the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia with a three-set win over Russia’s Andrey Rublev. The Swiss will next meet another Russian – Daniil Medvedev – on Friday for a place in the final....
tennismajors.com
Fritz beats Norrie to set up million-dollar clash against Medvedev in Diriyah Cup final
American Taylor Fritz advanced to the final of the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia with a three-set win over Britain’s Cameron Norrie on Friday evening. After Fritz won the first set in a tiebreak 7-6, Norrie bounced back to win the second set 6-4. The deciding set was played in the form of a super tiebreak which Fritz won 10-6.
tennisuptodate.com
Daniil Medvedev advances to Diriyah Tennis Cup final over Wawrinka
Daniil Medvedev defeated Alexander Zverev yesterday and today he played another solid match to take down Wawrinka in two sets 6-4 6-4. The win sends him into the final where he'll have a chance to defend his trophy won in 2019 when he last played at the event. The opponent will either be Fritz or Norrie with the Russian expected to be the favourite regardless of whom he plays.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm not playing bad for my age": Stan the Man stuns Rublev as Wawrinka sets up semi-final with Medvedev at Diriyah Tennis Cup
Friday at the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia sees Stan Wawrinka face off against Daniil Medvedev after a superb fightback win over Andrey Rublev 6-7, 6-2, 10-6 as he reaches the semi-finals. "I'm enjoying being on the court again playing some matches against the top players in the world....
tennismajors.com
Zverev wins in first match since French Open; Wawrinka, Norrie, Hurkacz also advance at Diriyah Tennis Cup
In his first appearance since his horrific ankle injury at the French Open, Germany’s Alexander Zverev scored a win over Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Zverev defeated former world No 3 and good friend Dominic Thiem in two super tiebreaks...
