Boulder, CO

City Announces 2023 Grantees for the Health Equity and Human Services Funds

The City of Boulder Housing and Human Services Department (HHS) has awarded $3.8 million from the Health Equity Fund (HEF) and $2.4 million from the Human Services Fund (HSF) in grants to local nonprofit agencies for 2023. The funds will support community programs that serve Boulder community members in need and address systemic inequities for long-term impact.
Applications for 2023 Arts and Culture Projects Open Now, With Over $1 Million in Grants To Be Distributed This Year

In 2023, $169,000 will be distributed to the community as part of the Boulder Arts Commission 2023 cycle of cultural grants. Applications are open for community projects, arts education projects, professional development scholarships, grant writing support, and more. Grants are available for organizations, individuals, and classrooms. Applications are available in English or Spanish.
BOULDER, CO

