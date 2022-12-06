Read full article on original website
Related
extension.org
RFA Deadline Extended! ECOP Health and Workforce Program Action Teams: Resilient Economies and Community Health (REACH)
RFA: ECOP Health and Workforce Program Action Teams: Resilient Economies and Community Health (REACH) Competitive opportunity available to ALL Land-grant universities (LGUs) (1862, 1890, 1994) by completing a simple online application. The Extension Foundation in partnership with the ECOP Health and Workforce Program Action Teams, is offering two opportunities to...
extension.org
2022 Program Center Stage
The Extension Foundation's Program Center Stage series had a great first year, highlighting programs that are doing impactful work across the system. Throughout the year, the series featured Southern University Ag Center Emergency Preparedness Response & Recovery, JUNTOS 4-H, New Technologies for Ag Extension (NTAE), Extension Collaboration on Immunization Education (EXCITE), North Star Legacy Communities, Utah’s Remote Work Online Initiative Program, Pesticide Safety Education Center, AskExtension and Extensionbot, and Missouri Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN).
fintechnexus.com
Navigating the global technology skills gap with AI-moderated up-skilling
The following is a guest post by Rehan Haque, CEO of metatalent.ai. Work trends have rapidly changed across the world, post-pandemic. How and where people choose to work now or in the future will radically differ from how it used to be a few years ago. Labor markets across all...
Young Entrepreneurs
Mentorship and guidance are invaluable for all entrepreneurs, but especially younger ones. Here are nine resources for entrepreneurs starting their journey in their earlier years. Data shows that many teens are interested in running a business: 41% have considered starting a business as their career, and 69% of teens have...
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
extension.org
UNH Extension Seeks a Public Affairs Manager
The public affairs manager coordinates University of New Hampshire (UNH) Cooperative Extension county office operations and public affairs activities to further UNH’s community engagement, while developing local leaders and champions among Extension staff, volunteers, and stakeholders. UNH Cooperative Extension has staff in each of N.H.’s 10 counties and performs vital work throughout the state. This position enhances the awareness and reputation of UNH among elected officials and the State of New Hampshire, while providing coordination and support for county operations.
Print Magazine
Technology Meets Natural Food with Karen Frame of Makeena
PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.
beefmagazine.com
Online curriculum provides life-saving training to young farm workers
Young farm workers are more susceptible to harm, says Roger Tormoehlen, a professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Purdue University. For over two decades, he and his colleague, William Field, also a professor of agricultural and biological engineering, have addressed this vital issue with their Gearing Up for Safety curriculum.
extension.org
Position Announcement: University of Georgia Extension Hiring Program Development Specialist
The University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) seeks a dynamic and innovative professional to provide statewide support and coordination for the University of Georgia Extension program development functions. This is a full-time non-tenure track faculty appointment at the rank of Academic Professional or Public Service Associate home-based in Athens, Georgia. There is potential to be co-housed in a County Extension Office for part of the work week. This position supports more than 1000 full-time and part-time faculty and staff members across Georgia and is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Extension Program Development process and developing a robust training system for the entire organization. Occasional evening and weekend duties are expected. See the full position description and apply here.
pv-magazine-usa.com
USDA provides funding to solar-powered agricultural dehydrator
JUA Technologies, an agriculture technology start-up that manufactures solar-powered crop dehydrators, has received a two-year, $600,000 Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop its technology. The goal of the Phase II project, titled Smart Multipurpose Solar Dehydration Device for Value Addition...
Comments / 0