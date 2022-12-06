Read full article on original website
Black Mom and Daughter Create First Interactive STEM Somi Doll, Win Innovation Of The Year Award
Bukola Somide, and her eight-year-old daughter, Olusomi, the creators of the first-to-market African American interactive Somi, the Computer Scientist doll, are celebrating having won the 2022 ExCITE Innovation of the Year award presented by CodeCrew. The doll helps to increase a child’s knowledge and interest in STEM. “Having my...
extension.org
2022 Program Center Stage
The Extension Foundation's Program Center Stage series had a great first year, highlighting programs that are doing impactful work across the system. Throughout the year, the series featured Southern University Ag Center Emergency Preparedness Response & Recovery, JUNTOS 4-H, New Technologies for Ag Extension (NTAE), Extension Collaboration on Immunization Education (EXCITE), North Star Legacy Communities, Utah’s Remote Work Online Initiative Program, Pesticide Safety Education Center, AskExtension and Extensionbot, and Missouri Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN).
extension.org
RFA Deadline Extended! ECOP Health and Workforce Program Action Teams: Resilient Economies and Community Health (REACH)
RFA: ECOP Health and Workforce Program Action Teams: Resilient Economies and Community Health (REACH) Competitive opportunity available to ALL Land-grant universities (LGUs) (1862, 1890, 1994) by completing a simple online application. The Extension Foundation in partnership with the ECOP Health and Workforce Program Action Teams, is offering two opportunities to...
myscience.org
Powering vocational education and training with technology
For more than 15 years, researchers have been exploring ways to improve training for apprentices. The findings are summarized in a recently published book and a website for teachers, and new educational technologies are currently being developed. Switzerland is known for its fondue, its punctual trains and its watchmaking industry....
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
consumergoods.com
CPG Demand Forecasting Resources and Research Hub
Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies face numerous challenges, from fragmented demand signals due to shifts in consumer behavior to data challenges — disorganized sources, varying formats, and questionable quality. In the face of these challenges, how can CPG companies go beyond traditional demand planning techniques?. In this collated set...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Why Living in the Digital Era is Exciting From the Business Perspective
The digital era has made doing business more exciting than ever. With technology continuing to evolve, opportunities for entrepreneurs have exploded. Customers can access information about products and services instantly, giving businesses the chance to stand out from others. Companies can find employees from all corners of the globe, and their new hires can work from home without having to spend a fortune to relocate.
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds offers unprecedented chance for healthcare players to innovate and adopt early disease detection
Businesses may find it difficult to keep pace with the innovative technology trends useful for them. EarlyBirds can help organisations to prep up for unannounced surprises from new technologies by keeping pace of ongoing innovation. EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem facilitates business in adopting and introducing innovative technologies across their business.
peerj.com
A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs
Startup Obtains Industry-Leading Certification, Continues Focus On The Future Of Engineering Excellence
Last week, Propelo Inc, the world’s leading engineering excellence platform, dropped some pretty exciting news within the DevOps community. Known for its no-code workflow automation, the company recently attained its SOC-2 Type II certification, proving that it truly values data privacy and security.
5 Ways Companies Can Pursue Financial Sustainability
The last few years have been rocky for the economy and businesses, to say the least. The unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, shifts in work, rising inflation, a looming...
unesco.org
At UNESCO, World education leaders call for environment education and digital access to be part of learning for all
To advance these priorities, on Thursday 8 and Friday 9 December UNESCO convened a meeting of the High-Level Steering Committee on Sustainable Development Goal 4 on education. The meeting was held at UNESCO Headquarters, under the chairmanship of Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO’s Director General, and Julius Maada Bio, the President of Sierra Leone.
6 Incredible Benefits of HR Analytics For Startups To Reap
There is no hidden fact that technological advancements are happening all over the world. These advancements come along with various benefits due to which every field has enhanced its scope. The same is the case with the corporate world. One such technological advancement has been presented in the form of HR analytics. These data analytics have transformed how business operations are carried out.
beefmagazine.com
Online curriculum provides life-saving training to young farm workers
Young farm workers are more susceptible to harm, says Roger Tormoehlen, a professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Purdue University. For over two decades, he and his colleague, William Field, also a professor of agricultural and biological engineering, have addressed this vital issue with their Gearing Up for Safety curriculum.
Print Magazine
Technology Meets Natural Food with Karen Frame of Makeena
PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.
extension.org
Position Announcement: University of Georgia Extension Hiring Program Development Specialist
The University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) seeks a dynamic and innovative professional to provide statewide support and coordination for the University of Georgia Extension program development functions. This is a full-time non-tenure track faculty appointment at the rank of Academic Professional or Public Service Associate home-based in Athens, Georgia. There is potential to be co-housed in a County Extension Office for part of the work week. This position supports more than 1000 full-time and part-time faculty and staff members across Georgia and is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Extension Program Development process and developing a robust training system for the entire organization. Occasional evening and weekend duties are expected. See the full position description and apply here.
pv-magazine-usa.com
USDA provides funding to solar-powered agricultural dehydrator
JUA Technologies, an agriculture technology start-up that manufactures solar-powered crop dehydrators, has received a two-year, $600,000 Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop its technology. The goal of the Phase II project, titled Smart Multipurpose Solar Dehydration Device for Value Addition...
