WLOX
Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a murder and motor vehicle robbery on I-10 that left 23-year-old Nila Marie Stennis dead. At around 2:34 a.m. the morning of November 27, officers with Gulfport PD responded to an area near the 35-mile marker of I-10 after being contacted by a semi-truck driver who found a body, later identified as Stennis. When they arrived, Stennis was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead by medical personnel. As Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer searched Stennis, he found a gunshot wound in the left side of Stennis’ head. Officers were unable to find a nearby vehicle, leaving them to discover how she arrived at her location.
WLOX
Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon. Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.
WLOX
Boil water notice issued for Biloxi, south of the bay after E. coli found
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has issued a boil water notice for areas of Biloxi south of the bay Friday afternoon. The city says impacted areas are along the peninsula from Point Cadet to Debuys Road. Areas north of the bay including Woolmarket and Cedar Lake are not affected.
WDAM-TV
Virtual reality comes to Pearl River County Hospital & Nursing Home
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Imagine traveling the world without leaving your bedroom. Some Pearl River County Nursing Home residents are living, or re-living, their dreams thanks to a local group of students. Phi Theta Kappa has an Honors In Action program where they strive to help the community. This semester,...
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department asks for help searching for missing Jones Co. woman
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are looking for information on a woman who has been reported missing. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Vernice Rushing, 30, is described as a white woman, standing around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds and with short, shaved hair.
WDAM-TV
Sting operation in Lamar Co. leads to 7 arrests; $70K, firearms and drugs seized
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven men were arrested Thursday night after members of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office managed to seize a large amount of cash, firearms and illegal drugs during a sting operation. According to a Facebook post, LCSO executed a “Project Safe Neighborhood” detail in areas...
WLBT
Two Pike County people in custody have charges upgraded to murder
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people saw their charges upgraded to murder Thursday in an ongoing investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Last month, Kentrail Magee and Adrian Goodwin were taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and conspiracy after a shooting incident involving a victim later identified as Ricardo Weathersby.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Gulfport, MS
Gulfport's sun, sand, and sea are only some of the best assets of this city. The heart of Gulfport is its waterfront recreation opportunities, including its world-renowned casinos and water parks. Within the Gulf Coast, this city is the second largest within Mississippi in Harrison County. If you're an outdoor...
WDAM-TV
Southwest Marion volunteer firefighter passes away
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A dedicated member of the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department passed away earlier this week. According to SMVFD Chief Thomas Ramos, Allen Chance passed away Wednesday around 6:04 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital. He was 50 years old. Ramos said Chance served his community on...
WDSU
Northshore representative addressing how prisoners are released in wake of Covington priest murder
COVINGTON, La. — Louisiana state Rep. Mark Wright says he has been working with criminal justice experts for weeks to find a way to address how violent criminals are released from prison in Louisiana. He says the conversation was sparked in light of the murders of retired St. Peter...
WLOX
Tattoos, social media help identify dismembered body found in Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Tattoos and social media helped investigators identify the dismembered body found inside a toolbox in Pearl River County. Coroner Derek Turnage said the victim was Seth Colter Odom, 24, from Poplarville. Turnage also said Odom died of a gunshot wound, but did not clarify if there was more than one gunshot.
wxxv25.com
Arrested for armed robbery at Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi
On December 8th at approximately 10:36 AM, Biloxi Police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino in reference to an alleged armed robbery that had just occurred. It was reported a white male displayed a weapon and demanded currency from a cashier at a cage in the casino. As the male...
WLOX
Coast Electric reaches $1 million in grants with Operation Round Up
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Organizations like Gateway United Methodist Church’s ML Tootle Food Mission need to run like a machine, but all machines need fuel. The Coast Electric Operation Roundup helps provide it. “It’s awe-inspiring to be with these people and see exactly what this organization is doing...
wxxv25.com
WLOX
Putting the lid on garbage issues in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Literally cleaning up the streets of Gulfport is exactly what city leaders, nonprofit organizations and others are tackling as garbage and debris pile up in the city. In fact, Mayor Billy Hewes talked about this issue in his State of the City address last week. “People...
WLOX
Patrons leave tip of thousands at Biloxi cafe, just in time for the holidays
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday morning. The Port City Cafe waitresses, Sidney Searles and Lexi Green, say they were catering a group for breakfast. When it came time to cash out, the customer put a stack of money on the counter... $3,200, coming just in time for the holidays.
WLOX
Condo project adding something more to bring people to Coleman Ave in Waveland
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland’s Board of Alderman approved a variance for a project that is aimed to bring more people to Waveland. Shane Bernard is the president of Bernard construction. He wants to build a two-story condominium, with the first floor designed for a restaurant and bar while the second-floor houses nine units.
