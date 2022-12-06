ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River County, MS

WLOX

Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a murder and motor vehicle robbery on I-10 that left 23-year-old Nila Marie Stennis dead. At around 2:34 a.m. the morning of November 27, officers with Gulfport PD responded to an area near the 35-mile marker of I-10 after being contacted by a semi-truck driver who found a body, later identified as Stennis. When they arrived, Stennis was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead by medical personnel. As Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer searched Stennis, he found a gunshot wound in the left side of Stennis’ head. Officers were unable to find a nearby vehicle, leaving them to discover how she arrived at her location.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon. Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Boil water notice issued for Biloxi, south of the bay after E. coli found

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has issued a boil water notice for areas of Biloxi south of the bay Friday afternoon. The city says impacted areas are along the peninsula from Point Cadet to Debuys Road. Areas north of the bay including Woolmarket and Cedar Lake are not affected.
BILOXI, MS
WLBT

Two Pike County people in custody have charges upgraded to murder

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people saw their charges upgraded to murder Thursday in an ongoing investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Last month, Kentrail Magee and Adrian Goodwin were taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and conspiracy after a shooting incident involving a victim later identified as Ricardo Weathersby.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Gulfport, MS

Gulfport's sun, sand, and sea are only some of the best assets of this city. The heart of Gulfport is its waterfront recreation opportunities, including its world-renowned casinos and water parks. Within the Gulf Coast, this city is the second largest within Mississippi in Harrison County. If you're an outdoor...
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Southwest Marion volunteer firefighter passes away

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A dedicated member of the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department passed away earlier this week. According to SMVFD Chief Thomas Ramos, Allen Chance passed away Wednesday around 6:04 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital. He was 50 years old. Ramos said Chance served his community on...
MARION COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Arrested for armed robbery at Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi

On December 8th at approximately 10:36 AM, Biloxi Police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino in reference to an alleged armed robbery that had just occurred. It was reported a white male displayed a weapon and demanded currency from a cashier at a cage in the casino. As the male...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Coast Electric reaches $1 million in grants with Operation Round Up

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Organizations like Gateway United Methodist Church’s ML Tootle Food Mission need to run like a machine, but all machines need fuel. The Coast Electric Operation Roundup helps provide it. “It’s awe-inspiring to be with these people and see exactly what this organization is doing...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Police make arrest in death of woman found on interstate

Gulfport Police made an arrest in a murder case that began as a pedestrian fatality last month on Interstate 10. Police arrested 32-year-old Deondrick Mychahl Jones on Thursday night and charged him with first degree murder and motor vehicle theft. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and his bond was set at $1.1 million.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Putting the lid on garbage issues in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Literally cleaning up the streets of Gulfport is exactly what city leaders, nonprofit organizations and others are tackling as garbage and debris pile up in the city. In fact, Mayor Billy Hewes talked about this issue in his State of the City address last week. “People...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Patrons leave tip of thousands at Biloxi cafe, just in time for the holidays

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday morning. The Port City Cafe waitresses, Sidney Searles and Lexi Green, say they were catering a group for breakfast. When it came time to cash out, the customer put a stack of money on the counter... $3,200, coming just in time for the holidays.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Condo project adding something more to bring people to Coleman Ave in Waveland

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland’s Board of Alderman approved a variance for a project that is aimed to bring more people to Waveland. Shane Bernard is the president of Bernard construction. He wants to build a two-story condominium, with the first floor designed for a restaurant and bar while the second-floor houses nine units.
WAVELAND, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Killed After Colliding with a Tree in a Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 40

Two From Louisiana Killed After Colliding with a Tree in a Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 40. Loranger, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on December 07, 2022, that soon after 4:00 p.m. on December 06, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Highway 40 near LA Highway 445 in Tangipahoa Parish. John Bitter, 67, of Covington, Louisiana, and Janice Pellegrin, 64, of Covington, Louisiana, were killed in the collision.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

