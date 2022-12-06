Read full article on original website
wwisradio.com
UW-EC Student Ordered to Pay $23 Thousand for Vandalism
(Eau Claire, WI) — A drunken night of destruction has led to a 23 thousand-dollar bill for a UW-Eau Claire student. A judge yesterday accepted a deferred prosecution agreement for 21-year-old Zachary Cunningham. Police say he broke into the basement of a campus dorm back in February and destroyed a number of rooms, including a music room. Cunningham told police he’d been drinking that night, but didn’t offer a reason for the destruction. He’s already paid back about 19 thousand-dollars.
715newsroom.com
Hit-And-Run Suspect Pleads No Contest
The suspect in a September hit-and-run in Chippewa County is due to be sentenced next month. Lawyers entered a no contest plea for 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau yesterday. He’s accused of leading Chippewa County deputies on a high speed chase in September, and then crashing his car. Deputies were looking for Myszka because of a report that he was armed and suicidal. Myszka was facing five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as well as three counts of hit-and-run.
seehafernews.com
Nurse Accused Of Cutting Man’s Foot Off Barred From Health Care Work
The western Wisconsin nurse accused of cutting off a man’s foot is out of jail, but cannot work in health care. The judge in 38-year-old Mary Brown’s case yesterday set conditions for her release. Pierce County prosecutors say Brown cut a man’s foot off back in May.
Lawsuit against Pierce County Sheriff dismissed
Pierce County (WKBT) — The Sheriff of Pierce County appeared in court today after being sued by the county. The county alleged Sheriff Nancy Hove did not have power under Wisconsin law to recruit and hire people in the Sheriff’s office without complying with requirements from the county. The county’s lawyer alleged only the county chair has that ability. La...
WBAY Green Bay
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin woman charged with removing a patient’s foot without permission is not allowed to work as a caregiver, according to bond conditions set in her case Tuesday in Pierce County Circuit Court. 38-year-old Mary K. Brown of Durand is charged with physical abuse of...
DNR seeking tips from public regarding illegal elk shootings in Jackson County
The elk were killed in separate events during the gun-deer season, the DNR says. DNR officials located one of the elk on November 20 on private property near Whitney Road in the Township of Knapp. The second was found near Castle Mound and Brockway Roads in the Township of Brockway on November 22.
wpr.org
Wisconsin receives a C+ on dam infrastructure, Dunn County votes for universal healthcare
Wisconsin's dam safety engineer describes the state's dam infrastructure. The supervisor for Dunn County explains what it means that the conservative western Wisconsin county voted for a national health insurance program in a nonbinding measure last month.
wwisradio.com
Housesitter’s Charged After $30 Thousand Dollar Robbery
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire Police say it looks like a housesitter robbed a homeowner of up to 30-thousand-dollars in jewelry over the weekend. Police arrested the housesitter, Melissa Borchardt, her daughter and a third person. Investigators say a woman asked Borchardt to watch her cats and her home on Princeton Avenue. Borchardt told police she asked her daughter to do it, the daughter told police she asked a friend. The homeowner came home to find the jewelry, as well as guns, purses, and Packer memorabilia stolen. All three suspects are facing a felony count of burglary, all three are out on bond.
cvtc.edu
From solitary confinement to commencement
Felon, recovering addict to graduate from CVTC with honors. Adam Gilson, 38, graduates on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from Chippewa Valley Technical College, with a degree in Substance Use Disorder Counseling after two stints in prison. He’s nine years sober and ready to help others get on the right track.
River Falls Journal
New man in charge; getting to know new Pierce County Sheriff Chad Koranda
Chad Koranda has done it all in Pierce County law enforcement. He has worked in land management and was a dispatch jailor. He has been a patrol officer and a D.A.R.E. officer. Now he will serve as a sheriff. On Nov. 8 Koranda was elected as the new sheriff for...
715newsroom.com
Local Supervisor Rolls Out Legalization Discussion
One Eau Claire County supervisor is talking about legal pot. Supervisor Judy Gatlin says 69 percent of voters in the county agreed with her advisory referendum that pot should be legal in the state. She says the next step is to get lawmakers to agree. Gatlin says the overwhelming show of support from voters could make that easier. Wisconsin lawmakers have repeatedly turned-down offers to legalize marijuana in the state. That’s not expected to change next year.
seehafernews.com
715newsroom.com
715newsroom.com
715newsroom.com
Local Workshop Focuses On Overdose Prevention
On Thursday, December 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and At The Roots LLC will hold an opioid overdose prevention workshop at Banbury Place in Eau Claire. At this free workshop, the public will learn how to use the overdose reversal medication Narcan and how to identify an opioid overdose. Attendees will also get a box of free Narcan nasal spray and a medication lockbox to take home.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols this Dec.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement this Dec. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.
715newsroom.com
Paper Mill Fire Under Investigation
Investigators in the UP have not yet found what started October’s massive fire at the paper mill in Menomonie, MI. The fire at the Resolute Forest Products, which is just across the river from Marinette, burned for two weeks, destroyed a large portion of the mill, and sent a column of smoke miles into the air. The fire closed the mill. But Resolute says it’s still paying its workers and hopes to be back open sometime next year.
57-Year-Old Wisc. Man Leads Police On Multi-County Chase Ending In Crash
Multiple warrants were out for his arrest.
Wisconsin witness describes circle-shaped object maneuvering near tree top level
Mondovi, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Mondovi reported watching a circle-shaped object maneuvering near the tree top level nearby at about 11:30 p.m. on September 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Wisconsin man arrested for fifth drunk driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- A western Wisconsin man is in custody Saturday after police say he drove drunk.A Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a driving complaint shortly after 4 p.m. in the city of Amery. When the trooper approached the driver, they report smelling alcohol and seeing open alcohol containers in the vehicle.The trooper took the man to the hospital for an evidentiary blood test before booking him in the Polk County Jail.Police say this is the man's fifth offense of driving while under the influence. If convicted, the man would face up to 10 years in prison.
