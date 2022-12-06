Read full article on original website
Another member of Governor Tony Evers’ cabinet is leaving their position. Today Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake announced she’ll step down on January 2nd before Evers is sworn in for his second term as governor. Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole left the administration last month.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding Wisconsinites to recycle this holiday season. The DNR recommends being conscientious about what’s going in recycling and what’s going in the trash. The DNR also recommends recycling your wrapping paper at Christmas.
