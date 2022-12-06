ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
715newsroom.com

WI Cabinet Member Steps Down

Another member of Governor Tony Evers’ cabinet is leaving their position. Today Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake announced she’ll step down on January 2nd before Evers is sworn in for his second term as governor. Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole left the administration last month.
WISCONSIN STATE
715newsroom.com

DNR Unwraps Recycling Reminder

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding Wisconsinites to recycle this holiday season. The DNR recommends being conscientious about what’s going in recycling and what’s going in the trash. The DNR also recommends recycling your wrapping paper at Christmas.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy