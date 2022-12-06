Read full article on original website
Lawsuit against Pierce County Sheriff dismissed
Pierce County (WKBT) — The Sheriff of Pierce County appeared in court today after being sued by the county. The county alleged Sheriff Nancy Hove did not have power under Wisconsin law to recruit and hire people in the Sheriff’s office without complying with requirements from the county. The county’s lawyer alleged only the county chair has that ability. La...
Charges: Argument over marijuana led to woman's shooting death
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say an argument over marijuana led to a woman's death Thursday in the city's Near North neighborhood.Clifton Ingram, 23, was charged Friday with one felony count of second-degree murder.The shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North around 12:30 p.m.The victim's roommate told police they had a friend, Ingram, over when the victim got upset at him for having marijuana on the table. The two got into an argument when he pulled out a revolver.Police say Ingram made a comment that "when he pulls out a gun, he'll use it," before he fired at...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee prison conditions constitute cruel and unusual punishment
At MCF-Shakopee [a Minnesota Correctional Facility for women] the female inmates are witnessing and being subjected to multiple forms of cruel and unusual punishment. First, there has been this ongoing drive by the warden and her staff to double-bunk all rooms throughout the Shakopee facility. Furthermore, she intends to gut and replace all wood with nothing but a metal bunk bed and two storage bins to store inmate property in. No more wooden closets, drawers, or anywhere to hang items neat and orderly.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested Yesterday for 5th Degree Possession
(KWNO)- Yesterday, December 8th, at 1:22 p.m. Officers responded to a call on the 350 Block of W 3rd street saying a man was slumped over in his vehicle. Upon arrival, the man, Jason Garfield, 42 of Winona, had gotten out of his vehicle and was recognized by the Officer due to an active felony warrant for the man in question.
fox9.com
Calls Between Hennepin County Attorney, Sheriff raise questions about Sheriff’s medical leave
(FOX 9) - The day before Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson went on voluntary medical leave May 18, he had a 10 a.m. phone call with Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. It followed another morning phone call between the two men five days earlier on May 12. Sources close to...
Roughly 150 tires dumped on the road in Forest Lake, police investigating
FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Forest Lake are investigating after roughly 150 tires were dumped on a stretch of road.Officials say that most of the tires were found on Tuesday along the 18000 block of Forest Road North, South on Forest Road to 180th Street then west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue North.They believe the tires were dumped from a moving car."Not only is this extremely dangerous, but it's illegal," the police department wrote on its Facebook page. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 651-439-9381.
fox9.com
Woman illegally detained by Anoka County jail details 'traumatizing' experience
(FOX 9) - A Ham Lake woman held for six hours at the Anoka County Jail, as deputies delayed release until immigration officials arrived, says she’s still traumatized by the 2017 experience. A federal appeals court upheld a district court ruling last week, finding that Myriam Parada’s constitutional rights...
seehafernews.com
Nurse Accused Of Cutting Man’s Foot Off Barred From Health Care Work
The western Wisconsin nurse accused of cutting off a man’s foot is out of jail, but cannot work in health care. The judge in 38-year-old Mary Brown’s case yesterday set conditions for her release. Pierce County prosecutors say Brown cut a man’s foot off back in May.
Man acquitted of murder in shooting that killed 15-year-old Jahmari Rice
MINNEAPOLIS — One of the defendants charged in a deadly shooting outside a Richfield school was acquitted of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. A Hennepin County jury found Alfredo Rosario Solis not guilty of five charges -- two second-degree murder charges, two second-degree attempted murder charges and one first-degree assault charge. He was, however, found guilty of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
seehafernews.com
Eau Claire Police: Housesitter Accused Of $30,000 Burglary
Eau Claire Police say it looks like a housesitter robbed a homeowner of up to$30,000 in jewelry over the weekend. Police arrested the housesitter, Melissa Borchardt, her daughter, and a third person. Investigators say a woman asked Borchardt to watch her cats and her home on Princeton Avenue. Borchardt told...
715newsroom.com
Campus Destruction Carries High Price Tag
A night of over-indulging in alcohol and under-judging actions led to a 23 thousand-dollar bill for a UW-Eau Claire student. A judge yesterday accepted a deferred prosecution agreement for 21-year-old Zachary Cunningham. Police say he broke into the basement of a campus dorm back in February and destroyed several rooms, including a music room. Cunningham told police he’d been drinking that night but didn’t offer a reason for the destruction. He’s already paid back about 19 thousand dollars.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Officer Struck in the Face, Hospitalized After Trying to Arrest Theft Suspect
A Brooklyn Center police officer had to be taken to the hospital after he was struck in the face trying to detain a theft suspect, according to an alert released by police. Officers were dispatched shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a hotel theft, the alert said. Police had learned of an incident in which a male theft suspect wearing a mask and a cane in his possession had hopped behind the desk and took items. The report said the suspect was also going through cars at the hotel. The name of the hotel where the incident happened is not yet known. CCX News reached out to Brooklyn Center police for additional details.
715newsroom.com
House Sitter Accused Of Theft
Eau Claire Police say it looks like a housesitter robbed a homeowner of up to 30-thousand-dollars in jewelry over the weekend. Police arrested the housesitter, Melissa Borchardt, her daughter and a third person. Investigators say a woman asked Borchardt to watch her cats and her home on Princeton Avenue. Borchardt told police she asked her daughter to do it, the daughter told police she asked a friend. The homeowner came home to find the jewelry, as well as guns, purses, and Packer memorabilia stolen. All three suspects are facing a felony count of burglary, all three are out on bond.
Minneapolis police make arrest in woman's fatal shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said they've made an arrest after a woman was fatally shot on Thursday. According to the Minneapolis police department, officers found the woman, believed to be in her 20s, just after 12:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North. Police said she was suffering from at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.
Twin Cities house flipper gets nearly 5 years in prison for fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities house flipper was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in an investor fraud scheme.Suzanne Griffiths, 46, defrauded people by soliciting investments in her Minnesota-based house-flipping business; she lied about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, and falsified documents, the U.S. Attorney General's Office said.In one case, Griffiths solicited a $100,000 investment from someone to finance the renovation of a property and told them that they would hold the second position on the mortgage. But she never filed the mortgage documents and the investor ended up losing their entire investment.She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, and was sentenced on Friday.
Suspect in Minneapolis bar killing charged with weapons crime
A booking photo of Patrick Mincey taken following his arrest Saturday. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail. A suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a northeast Minneapolis bar has been charged with a weapons crime. Patrick William Mincey, 42, was originally arrested on probable cause murder charges, but the Hennepin...
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police Officer
In a news release from the Apple Valley Police Department, they state at around 12:12 PM on December 7, 2022, Apple Valley Police officers were responding to a domestic assault involving a weapon when a squad was involved in a motor vehicle accident.
wpr.org
Wisconsin receives a C+ on dam infrastructure, Dunn County votes for universal healthcare
Wisconsin's dam safety engineer describes the state's dam infrastructure. The supervisor for Dunn County explains what it means that the conservative western Wisconsin county voted for a national health insurance program in a nonbinding measure last month.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged with threats of violence against Mayo Clinic nurses
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court Monday, Dec. 5, on two charges of felony threats of violence against nurses at St. Marys Hospital. According to court documents, 31-year-old Jereme James Hettwer was transferred to the hospital about a month ago, and had spent the entire month threatening staff and patients.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville woman accused of $1K Walmart thefts
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than 100 items in bags at a self-checkout, without scanning or paying for the products. Rochester police responded to Walmart North after a “loss prevention” employee said she saw Tiffany Lee Sinclair, 34, place more...
