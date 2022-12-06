Read full article on original website
Tampax forced to apologize for 'creepy' tweet after being accused of sexualizing women
The Tampax tweet received severe backlash. The tampon maker — owned by Procter & Gamble — said they "messed up."
Opinion: A Narcissist With an Addiction Will Not Be Fixed With Love
Years ago I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they end up falling for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone, and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.
Upworthy
An 1889 magazine asked women why they were spinsters. Their responses are hilariously badass.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 2, 2022. It has since been updated. Historian Dr. Bob Nicholson, who runs a blog called The Digital Victorianist, was studying an 1889 edition of Tit-Bits Magazine a few years ago when he stumbled on an interesting segment titled "The Spinsters' Prize." It was a competition that offered a reward to unmarried women who could provide the best answer as to why they were yet to find themselves a husband. The page-full of responses published on April 27, 1889, made one thing abundantly clear: Women in Victorian England had a badass sense of humor.
Female monkeys prioritise friends and ‘actively reduce’ social circle as they age, study finds
Female rhesus monkeys prioritise friends and family as they get older and “actively reduce” their social networks, according to a new study.The findings, published in the journal PNAS, also suggest that the older females aren’t shunned in their later lives, but that their social circle changes are driven by themselves.Having fewer friends in old age is seen as harmful, including among humans, due to concerns about social isolation and loneliness in the elderly.But recent studies have suggested that this narrowing of social networks in humans might be proactive and provide benefits in some ways.Researchers from the University of Exeter in...
Opinion: The Christian Community Shouldn't Spread Hate Against the LGBTQ Community
We need to work for a society that shows tolerance and respect for every social group. That shouldn't be a controversial thing to say. Therefore, we have to call out communities that spread lies and misinformation to malign other communities.
It’s not just you, people really are being more rude lately
Incivility is on the rise, with 76% of respondents reporting experiences of bad behavior directed toward them at least once a month, according to a new survey.
Psychologists and Scientists Discuss the Controversy and Possibility of Communicating With the Dead
Though there remains no proof of the matter from either discipline, studies continue. This article is based on mental health-related postings and accredited media reports. No personal medical advice nor conclusion as to the veracity of this topic is offered herein. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:PsychologyToday.com, Google.com, and OpenAccessGovernment.org.
ScienceBlog.com
White Americans who believe white people are poor are more likely to support welfare policies
White Americans who think that White people are poor are more likely to believe that welfare recipients are hardworking, and to support welfare policies, according to new research in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. Previous studies on this subject have focused on White Americans’ beliefs that poor people are Black...
Oxford Dictionaries names ‘goblin mode’ its word of the year
LONDON (AP) — Asked to sum up 2022 in a word, the public has chosen a phrase. Oxford Dictionaries said Monday that “goblin mode” has been selected by online vote as its word of the year. It defines the term as “a type of behavior which is...
myscience.org
The Impact of ’We’--New Research Group Looks at the Use of Pronouns
We, you, it: everyday, each one of us uses pronouns, but how do we use them when? Now a team of researchers wants to find out and is receiving funding from the German Research Foundation to do so. The group Praktiken der Personenreferenz: Personal-, Indefinitund Demonstrativpronomen im Gebrauch will receive roughly â¬2 million over a period of 4 years.
psychologytoday.com
Men Tend to Feel Worse After an Affair. Not So for Women.
Infidelity is the result, not the cause, of deteriorating relationships. Infidelity is strongly predicted by gradual deterioration in relationship quality. Infidelity affects levels of wellbeing more negatively for perpetrators than for victims. Women are more likely than men to benefit from initiating affairs. Infidelity is condemned almost universally, and seen...
Tweeters of the World, Unite Around the New York Times and Its 'Digital Picket Line' | Opinion
A picket line cannot be digital, and the slogan reveals the fundamentally upper class nature of the Times walkout—less a labor action and more a LARP of one.
Madame Noire
Merriam-Webster Crowns ‘Gaslighting’ The Word Of The Year For 2022
Heritage dictionary Merriam-Webster has dubbed “gaslighting” its word of the year for 2022. The publisher defines the phrase as the “psychological manipulation of a person, usually over an extended period of time, that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories.”
MedicalXpress
What do evolutionary researchers believe about human psychology and behavior?
Research in evolutionary psychology attracts considerable attention, from both enthusiasts and critics. Evolutionary researchers devote substantial effort to correcting misperceptions of the field, for example that evolutionary researchers studying humans are genetic determinists. Also, the field itself is not monolithic in belief, there are competing theoretical models and phenomena which...
Vice
Photographing Gen X club culture of the late 90s
This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Royalty Issue, no. 370, Winter 2022. Order your copy here. In an interview with Channel 4 back in 1994 — his final before passing away — the writer and journalist Dennis Potter shared these poignant words: “We forget or tend to forget that life can only be defined in the present tense; it is, and it is now only... The only thing you know for sure is the present tense”. Dennis had terminal cancer at the time of the interview, but believed that nowness had become “so vivid that, in a perverse sort of way, I’m almost serene.”
myscience.org
Racism and discrimination are fundamental drivers of health disparities worldwide
Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination are important influences on health globally, but have so far been overlooked by health researchers, policymakers, and practitioners, finds new UCL-led research. The four-paper series, published in The Lancet, examines how prejudice impacts the health of minoritised people across the globe and outlines the diverse pathways...
aginginplace.com
Aging in Place: Normalizing Stasis is Ageism
Praying is like a rocking chair – it’ll give you something to do, but it won’t get you anywhere. Historically it was thought a long period of living-working earned “downtime” for the individual. “Here, sit, I will get that for you.” It was a form of respect and cultural expectation. Also, for many minorities experiencing a life of hard work, old age was considered a time of deserved rest (inactivity). Rocking chairs, Rest homes, all equated to the Peak and Decline model of aging.
Upworthy
Bats use the same throat structures to vocalize as death metal singers , finds new study
Are you a metalhead? Then you would be amused to know that some bats use the same vocal techniques as death metal singers to create their unique vocalizations, a new study finds. The study was conducted at the University of Southern Denmark. The researchers were trying to understand the noise-making techniques of Daubenton's bats, a bat species found across Europe and Asia. The study looked into the different structures of the larynx, also called the voice box, which is what bats use for their vocal range. The study was published in the PLOS Biology journal on Tuesday.
studyfinds.org
Diversity problem in children’s books? 6 in 10 parents and kids lost love for reading because stories lack representation
NEW YORK — More than a third of children don’t feel represented in the books they read – because of their gender or ethnicity. A poll of 1,000 American children between six and 12 and their parents finds nearly three-quarters (74%) read regularly — but agree that characters always look the same and don’t represent different views.
