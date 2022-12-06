Read full article on original website
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit
More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
The Next Web
European scientists are developing nuclear waste batteries for use in space
Ministers at the European Space Agency (ESA) recently approved funding for a special project to build nuclear waste-powered batteries for use in space exploration. If successful, the new tech would make it possible to conduct operations in areas where access to solar energy is degraded or absent, such as on the dark side of the moon.
Ars Technica
New device can make hydrogen when dunked in salt water
With renewable energy becoming cheaper, there's a growing impetus to find ways to store it economically. Batteries can handle short-term fluxes in production but may not be able to handle longer-term shortfalls or seasonal changes in power output. Hydrogen is one of several options being considered that has the potential to serve as a longer-term bridge between periods of high renewable productivity.
Europe's fastest supercomputer just connected to a quantum computer in Finland — here's why
The merged computing power can give rise to faster and more accurate machine learning applications.
earth.com
Scientists harvest electricity from wood soaking in water
According to a new study led by the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, wood and water may be one day all that is needed to provide enough electrical power for a household. By focusing on what naturally happens after wood is placed in water and the water evaporates – a process known as “transpiration,” in which water moves through a plant – the experts found that small amounts of electricity can be produced.
myscience.org
’That object has a story’: Alexandra Gillespie on CBC’s Metro Morning
At first glance, the dusty and worn pages of an old book from centuries ago might not seem to reveal more than their written content. But a closer look unlocks a treasure trove of knowledge, Professor Alexandra Gillespie told CBC Radio’s Metro Morning on Dec. 8. Hidden Stories: New...
Graphene is a proven supermaterial, but manufacturing the versatile form of carbon at usable scales remains a challenge
“Future chips may be 10 times faster, all thanks to graphene”; “Graphene may be used in COVID-19 detection”; and “Graphene allows batteries to charge 5x faster” – those are just a handful of recent dramatic headlines lauding the possibilities of graphene. Graphene is an incredibly light, strong and durable material made of a single layer of carbon atoms. With these properties, it is no wonder researchers have been studying ways that graphene could advance material science and technology for decades. I never know what to expect when I tell people I study graphene – some have never heard of it, while...
myscience.org
The TUMAINI project is launched
- Partnering UdeM and the Panzi Foundation, the women, teens and children’s health-and-rights project kicks off in the Democratic Republic of Congo with Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege. CONTENU. - The TUMAINI Health and Rights of Women, Adolescents and Children project was officially launched in early September...
myscience.org
Community groups receive free air sensors to monitor and tackle local pollution
The second round of London community groups to receive free sensors to monitor and tackle local air pollution have been announced. As part of the Breathe London Community Programme, thirty local groups will be empowered to measure air quality, with assistance from Imperial College London researchers, to advance actions to reduce air pollution within their communities.
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
myscience.org
Three scientists win Royal Society of NSW awards
Three of our scientists have won awards from the Royal Society of NSW, announced at the society’s Ordinary General Meeting on 7 December. "Congratulations to our three prize winners - the prizes recognise outstanding research across our science disciplines. It’s wonderful to see our scientists celebrated from early-career to mid-career to lifetime achievement," said Professor Phil Gale, Interim Dean of the Faculty of Science.
myscience.org
Catharina Stroppel receives Leibniz Prize
University of Bonn mathematician honored by the German Research Foundation for her outstanding research. In recognition of her excellent research work, Catharina Stroppel received the Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Prize, which is endowed with 2.5 million euros. The German Research Foundation (DFG) announced this today. The researcher from the Hausdorff Center for Mathematics (HCM) at the University of Bonn is honored with the award for her outstanding work in representation theory, in particular in connection with category theory. The highly endowed prize permits a large degree of freedom in research.
financefeeds.com
Farcana and Dravus join forces to line up sustainable mining power sources
As a result of growing ecological awareness, the sector’s top companies have been working to achieve effective cryptocurrency mining while still being energy-efficient: e.g. using mining facilities fueled by renewable power and located in colder regions to lower heat-dissipation costs. According to Digiconomist’s Bitcoin Energy Usage Index, it takes...
myscience.org
The Covid crisis has made the fight against AIDS invisible
As December 1 marks World AIDS Day, Professor Gilles Pialoux, head of the infectious diseases department at Tenon Hospital (AP-HP/Sorbonne University) and vice-president of the French Society for the Fight Against AIDS, draws up an inventory of HIV in the world, evokes current treatments, PrEP and other means of prevention against the virus.
myscience.org
Eleven Quebec universities unite for biodiversity
- Université de Montréal is one of eleven Quebec universities to make the commitment to protect biodiversity by signing the Nature Positive Pledge. Eleven Quebec universities have joined forces and signed the Nature Positive Pledge, becoming founding members of an international movement that includes more than 117 universities worldwide.
myscience.org
Leibniz Prize for Claudia Höbartner
Chemistry professor Claudia Höbartner is being honoured for her outstanding research on the nucleic acids DNA and RNA: She receives the prestigious Leibniz prize endowed with 2.5 million euros. It’s like a very big, early Christmas present that Würzburg chemist Claudia Höbartner can be happy about: The professor will...
myscience.org
The push and pull affecting population growth
Why are Australian residents moving from cities to regional areas or vice versa? What are viable solutions for councils? How can they respond to population growth and population changes? A new study into three regional areas led by researchers from the School of Architecture, Design and Planning hopes to answer these questions.
