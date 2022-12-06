Read full article on original website
Switzerland could ban electric vehicle use during energy crisis: reports
Swiss officials said this week they could limit electric vehicle use during potential energy crisis this winter, along with sporting events, concerts, and cryptocurrency mining.
Second National Dialogues and Action draws experts on accessibility, ableism and inclusion from across Canada
Cassandra Hartblay recalls a time in graduate school when a senior scholar in her field wasn’t able to give feedback on a research presentation she gave at an academic conference. The scholar, it turned out, missed the session because a requested accommodation wasn’t available. Not being able to...
UQ receives $5 million boost to cut tobacco use
A $15 million collaboration between The University of Queensland and the (DFG) will accelerate genetic improvements in cereal and pulse crops. The International Research Training Group (IRTG) will be made up of UQ’s Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI) and School of Agriculture and Food Science (SAFS) with Justus Liebig University (JLU) in Giessen.
Eleven Quebec universities unite for biodiversity
- Université de Montréal is one of eleven Quebec universities to make the commitment to protect biodiversity by signing the Nature Positive Pledge. Eleven Quebec universities have joined forces and signed the Nature Positive Pledge, becoming founding members of an international movement that includes more than 117 universities worldwide.
Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin welcomes Australia’s trade minister at the opening of the Australian Embassy in Bern
On 9 December 2022, Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER), received a visit from the Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism, Don Farrell. Discussions focused on bilateral economic relations. Australia is an important economic partner for Switzerland. The meeting between...
Community groups receive free air sensors to monitor and tackle local pollution
The second round of London community groups to receive free sensors to monitor and tackle local air pollution have been announced. As part of the Breathe London Community Programme, thirty local groups will be empowered to measure air quality, with assistance from Imperial College London researchers, to advance actions to reduce air pollution within their communities.
’Hand to hand’ app helps poorest with COVID impact
A Tik-Tok-style short video app, specifically for marginalised groups in low-income countries, has been developed and trialled by researchers at Oxford and the University of Birmingham. It has proved highly successful. Use of the app had a positive effect on entrepreneurship and employment - enabling participants to deal better with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthcare workers in England experience PTSD at twice the rate of the general public
Healthcare workers in England experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at twice the rate of the general public, according to a new study co-led by UCL researchers. The research, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, was conducted as part of a wider study to establish a more accurate prevalence of mental disorders within the NHS workforce. The study, co-led by the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) ARC North Thames at UCL (led by Professor Rosalind Raine, UCL Applied Health Research) in collaboration with NHS trusts, also found that one in five healthcare workers met the threshold for diagnosable illnesses like depression and anxiety.
Who’s afraid of foreign funds?
The 2022 World Cup comes with a surge of nationalism as well as intense scrutiny of host nation Qatar and the financial power of Gulf States in general. State-owned sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) are major shareholders in Western industrial and cultural assets. Is that a cause for concern? FASoS’ Adam Dixon has some answers.
Wie is er bang voor buitenlandse beleggingsfondsen?
Het WK voetbal gaat gepaard met zowel een golf van nationalisme als zeer kritische aandacht voor het gastland Qatar en de financiële macht van de Golfstaten in het algemeen. Staatsinvesteringsfondsen zijn belangrijke aandeelhouders van westerse industriële en culturele activa. Is dat reden tot bezorgdheid? Adam Dixon van FASoS heeft antwoorden.
Leibniz Prize for Claudia Höbartner
Chemistry professor Claudia Höbartner is being honoured for her outstanding research on the nucleic acids DNA and RNA: She receives the prestigious Leibniz prize endowed with 2.5 million euros. It’s like a very big, early Christmas present that Würzburg chemist Claudia Höbartner can be happy about: The professor will...
University of Glasgow engineers join new nuclear research and development alliance
- Researchers from the University of Glasgow are part of a new strategic alliance in nuclear research and development. University of Glasgow colleagues led by Professor David Flynn from the James Watt School of Engineering have contributed their expertise to the ATLAS Alliance, who have been awarded a framework agreement from the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR), the UK’s independent nuclear regulator.
Prof Peter Knight celebrates double publication
Professor of American Studies Peter Knight is celebrating not one, but two published volumes in December 2022. Both books have come about as part of large collaborative projects funded by the AHRC. Conspiracy Theories in the Time of Covid-19 , published by Routledge, was co-authored by Prof Knight and Clare...
Education magnifies social and gender gaps in political engagement
Young people need better access to civic activities in schools to address social and gender gaps in political engagement that emerge during adolescence, according to a new report by UCL, University of Roehampton and University of Southampton researchers. Published today and funded by the Nuffield Foundation, the report identifies a...
The TUMAINI project is launched
- Partnering UdeM and the Panzi Foundation, the women, teens and children’s health-and-rights project kicks off in the Democratic Republic of Congo with Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege. CONTENU. - The TUMAINI Health and Rights of Women, Adolescents and Children project was officially launched in early September...
Racism and discrimination are fundamental drivers of health disparities worldwide
Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination are important influences on health globally, but have so far been overlooked by health researchers, policymakers, and practitioners, finds new UCL-led research. The four-paper series, published in The Lancet, examines how prejudice impacts the health of minoritised people across the globe and outlines the diverse pathways...
GAMA Welcomes Launch of European Commission’s Drone Strategy 2.0
The European Commission published their “Drone Strategy 2.0 for a Smart and Sustainable Unmanned Aircraft Eco-System in Europe”. This new strategy sets out the framework and key actions in the European Union to support the development of Unmanned Aircraft and their integration into the European airspace, as well as the deployment of piloted electric Urban and Regional Air Mobility operations in and around European cities, municipalities and regions.
VUB-Dilemma coordinator Nausikaä Martens named president of International Federation of Abortion and Contraception Professionals
Nausikaä Martens of Vrije Universiteit Brussel has been named the new president of the International Federation of Abortion and Contraception Professionals (FIAPAC). She is currently the coordinator of VUB-Dilemma, a support service that provides counselling for people with questions about unwanted pregnancy. From her new position, Martens is committed to the fight for equal rights for women, in particular the right to abortion, an issue close to VUB’s heart as an urban engaged university.
Canada needs to consider the user experience of migrants when designing programs that impact them
The first interaction many Canadians have with government services today is digital. Older Canadians turn to the internet to understand how to file for Old Age Security or track down a customer service phone number. Parents visit school district websites for information on school closures, schedules and curricula. These digital offerings present an opportunity to enhance the quality of services and improve citizens’ experiences by taking a human-centred design approach. Our research has revealed that governments across the globe are increasingly leveraging technology in immigration and integration processes. As Canadian government services focus on improving the experience of their citizens, efforts...
Finland Plays Up Start-ups to Strengthen Exports
THE FINNISH LINE: The counsel general of Finland in New York, Jarmo Sareva, and his wife, Jaana, welcomed a dozen or so members of the media Thursday night to their Fifth Avenue residence for a primer about Finnish start-ups. A country consisting of many engineers, Finland is trying to build...
