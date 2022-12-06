Read full article on original website
myscience.org
’It’s going to be special’: University of Toronto Mississauga alumna returns for in-person celebrations
Members of the University of Toronto Mississauga’s classes of 2020 and 2021 are reuniting at Convocation Hall this weekend - and for Carisse Samuel, the long-anticipated, in-person celebration "means everything." Samuel, who completed the digital enterprise management program and graduated in a virtual convocation in 2020, missed the joy...
myscience.org
Practice Makes Perfect for Student Inventions at JPL Competition
Months of preparation led to three teams from one school taking home the top prizes at the 23rd Invention Challenge hosted by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Invention Challenge made a lively return to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California on Friday. Now in its 23rd year, the long-running tradition brings together students and professional engineers to compete side by side with their homemade machines.
myscience.org
Pianos, exercise bikes and more: Inside the Faculty of Kinesiology & Physical Education research labs
A shiny black piano may not be the kind of instrument visitors would expect to find in a research lab at the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Kinesiology and Physical Education (KPE) but that is exactly what they would discover - along with a transcranial direct current stimulation device and an exercise bike.
myscience.org
Scene at MIT: The community gathers for Winterfest
The annual campus event provided ample reason to feel holiday cheer - and included a surprise honor for outgoing President L. Rafael Reif. As the sun faded on a clear Thursday afternoon, the MIT community came together to enjoy excellent food, music, and company at the annual Winterfest celebration. Each...
myscience.org
University of Glasgow engineers join new nuclear research and development alliance
- Researchers from the University of Glasgow are part of a new strategic alliance in nuclear research and development. University of Glasgow colleagues led by Professor David Flynn from the James Watt School of Engineering have contributed their expertise to the ATLAS Alliance, who have been awarded a framework agreement from the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR), the UK’s independent nuclear regulator.
myscience.org
Roos Masereeuw appointed vice-dean of research
Prof. Roos Masereeuw has been appointed vice-dean of research at the Faculty of Science. Her term will start at 1 February 2023. Masereeuw is affiliated with Utrecht University as professor of Experimental Pharmacology and scientific director of the Utrecht Institute for Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS). As vice-dean of research, Roos Masereeuw...
myscience.org
How to access employability support during the Winter Break
During UCL’s closure days, you will still have access to online support and resources to assist you in your development and career search. Current students get free access to VMock - an online tool that can provide immediate tips and advice on how to improve your CV. 2. Navigate...
myscience.org
Biomedical scientist named ETH’s new Vice President for Research
The ETH Board has appointed Christian Wolfrum as Vice President for Research at ETH Zurich effective 1 January 2023. In his roles as Professor of Translational Nutritional Biology, Director of Studies and Associate Vice President for Medicine, Wolfrum has actively shaped medical teaching and research at the university. Christian Wolfrum’s...
myscience.org
New way to produce important molecular entity
Chemists at the University of Münster develop method for simple production of vicinal diamines. Among the most common structures relevant to the function of biologically active molecules, natural products and drugs are so-called vicinal diamines - in particular, unsymmetrically constructed diamines. Vicinal diamines contain two functional atomic groups responsible for the substance properties, each with a nitrogen atom bonded to two neighbouring carbon atoms. A team led by Frank Glorius of the Institute of Organic Chemistry at the University of Münster has now presented a new, direct way to produce vicinal diamines in the journal "Nature Catalysis".
myscience.org
’Hand to hand’ app helps poorest with COVID impact
A Tik-Tok-style short video app, specifically for marginalised groups in low-income countries, has been developed and trialled by researchers at Oxford and the University of Birmingham. It has proved highly successful. Use of the app had a positive effect on entrepreneurship and employment - enabling participants to deal better with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
myscience.org
New science programme accelerates students’ learning by two months
A primary school teaching and assessment approach for science put students involved with the programme two months ahead of their peers, according to a new analysis by UCL researchers. Published Friday by the Education Endowment Foundation, the study measured the effectiveness of the Teacher Assessment in Primary Science (TAPS) programme...
myscience.org
Tübingen Environmental Researcher Lars Angenent Receives the Leibniz Prize
Biotechnologist Lars Angenent is being awarded the Leibniz Prize by the German Research Foundation (DFG) in appreciation of his outstanding work in the field of environmental biotechnology, it was announced in Bonn on Thursday. The DFG said: -In view of climate change and the resulting need to develop a sustainable food, chemistry and energy economy, his work is highly relevant.- Lars Angenent has held the Humboldt Professorship at the Environmental and Geoscience Center (GUZ) of the University of since 2016. He develops innovative bio-processes for the conversion of organic waste and industrial waste gas into renewable fuels, green chemicals and sustainable foodstuffs. For example, using recycled carbon dioxide he produces edible proteins that can be used as a meat substitute.
myscience.org
STEM Reach to regional schools
Students from far north NSW, many of which have been affected by the recent floods, are set to benefit from a professional learning program focused on developing teachers’ capacity to collaboratively design integrated STEM curriculum for school students. The new Regional 2023 cohort have recently commenced their yearlong adventure...
bestcolleges.com
Future of Work and Learning: The Big Blur
Today's college students are focused on skill development gained through a combination of educational programs and work experience. Job skill development is a primary goal for 89% of college students. An overwhelming majority of students (94%) report having practical experience opportunities in their classes and programs. A majority of both...
myscience.org
Second National Dialogues and Action draws experts on accessibility, ableism and inclusion from across Canada
Cassandra Hartblay recalls a time in graduate school when a senior scholar in her field wasn’t able to give feedback on a research presentation she gave at an academic conference. The scholar, it turned out, missed the session because a requested accommodation wasn’t available. Not being able to...
myscience.org
All the possibilities of the cleanroom
MIT-trained electrical engineer Jorg Scholvin guides researchers fabricating new technology at MIT.nano. Jorg Scholvin ’00, MEng ’01, PhD ’06 first set foot in a cleanroom midway through his undergraduate studies. It was the late 1990s and, as a computer science major, he’d registered for a fabrication class for a firsthand look at how a computer is assembled. "It’s amazing to see how it’s built," he realized, "and to build it myself." By the end of the semester, Scholvin had shifted his focus toward electrical engineering and went on to spend several years at MIT developing his fabrication skills.
myscience.org
Poor classroom air negatively affects learning performance
Since the corona crisis, school ventilation has been in the spotlight, especially to prevent the spread of the SARS-Cov-2 virus. Research published today by Maastricht University (UM) shows that poor ventilation also affects the test scores of elementary school students and thus the core task of schools, good education. Effect...
An Expert Roundup of the Top Trends in Fintech Software Development for 2023
Financial services organizations have recently been obliged to undergo a fast change, which has fueled the development of financial innovations. We have never felt the relevance of fintech as strongly as we do right now. Providing us with access to remote administration of our assets has enabled us to continue operating even under the most pressing situations. Digital platforms will continue to undergo great change as we firmly establish our move to the online world.
myscience.org
Call for candidates for Director of SnT position
The University of Luxembourg is now seeking to appoint a new Director to lead the Interdisciplinary Centre for Security, Reliability and Trust (SnT). Reporting to the Rector, the successful candidate will combine a strong research record in ICT, strategic thinking, and the ability to lead a highly international, interdisciplinary, and multi-stakeholder institution. Candidates will be expected to demonstrate visionary thinking together with proven leadership and management experience from a relevant context, together with evidence of delivering excellence in research, partnerships, and teaching.
myscience.org
’No other technology has changed humanity and the world as quickly and intensely as web- and data-driven intelligent systems (AI)’
"No other technology has changed humanity and the world as quickly and intensely as weband data-driven intelligent systems (AI)" "Our mission is to develop technology that is used by people and integrated into everyday life, making the world a better place. We want to train responsible engineers. This can be achieved only by entering into a very literal conversation with all the different stakeholders who will be using that technology - precisely the area where methodologies from the design world can help." A conversation with Geert-Jan Houben, pro-vice rector AI, Data and Digitalization and leader of the AI Initiative, and Alessandro Bozzon, professor of Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence at the Industrial Design Engineering (IDE) faculty of TU Delft - committed to improving well-being and promoting inclusion through personalized social computing systems. They were invited to discuss the role of design in AI.
