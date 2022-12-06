Read full article on original website
Related
Harvard Health
Shortage of ADHD medicines: Advice on coping if you are affected
Adults who take the ADHD drug Adderall may be looking for options due to short supply in some locales. Adderall, a drug commonly prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), has been in short supply for months. Generic versions known as mixed amphetamine salts are available, but not in sufficient quantities to meet nationwide demand. How widespread is this problem? And what are the consequences, and possible solutions, for adults who rely on this medication to manage ADHD, a brain disorder characterized by inattention, being easily distracted, and impulsive behavior?
Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast
Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Finds That Deep Brain Stimulation Is Highly Effective in Treating Severe OCD
Two-thirds of individuals treated have shown significant improvement, with a nearly 50% reduction in symptoms. The symptoms of severe obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD as it is more popularly known, may be reduced by half with deep brain stimulation, according to a pooled data analysis of the available data, which was recently published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, & Psychiatry.
Katherine Heigl Said Taking Medication for Her Mental Health 'Saved My Life'
The actress is opening up about her mental health, helping to chip away at the stigma surrounding psychiatric medicine.
Medical News Today
What is dementia posturing?
Dementia refers to a collection of possible symptoms of cognitive decline, such as memory loss. However, different types of dementia can have different signs. For some people, these signs include dementia posturing, which involves stiff movements, hunched posture, and a shuffling walk. Dementia. has various mental and physical symptoms, including...
psychologytoday.com
Four Myths About Mental Illness
I am crazy, insane even, and I own it (and the words). I’m bipolar. My Twitter name is Madwoman Out of the Attic. Let me say next what I’m not: Anyone’s least favorite president. The billionaire who’s either heading for Mars or emailing pink slips. Or the neighbor who keeps telling you about lizard people.
psychologytoday.com
Psychotherapy for Schizophrenia: An Underutilized Treatment
Psychotherapy continues to play an important role in the management of schizophrenia. Many forms of psychotherapy exist, from psychodynamic therapy to cognitive remediation like cognitive enhancement therapy. A small percentage of schizophrenia patients are offered psychotherapy, which for some can make the difference between a poor and good outcome. Schizophrenia...
How parents can play a key role in the prevention and treatment of teen mental health problems
Toria Herd, Penn State and Sarah A. Font, Penn State. More than 44% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in the first half of 2021, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The early 2022 report, which was based on an online survey, also found that nearly 20% had seriously considered suicide, and 9% attempted suicide.
myscience.org
’It’s going to be special’: University of Toronto Mississauga alumna returns for in-person celebrations
Members of the University of Toronto Mississauga’s classes of 2020 and 2021 are reuniting at Convocation Hall this weekend - and for Carisse Samuel, the long-anticipated, in-person celebration "means everything." Samuel, who completed the digital enterprise management program and graduated in a virtual convocation in 2020, missed the joy...
myscience.org
Community groups receive free air sensors to monitor and tackle local pollution
The second round of London community groups to receive free sensors to monitor and tackle local air pollution have been announced. As part of the Breathe London Community Programme, thirty local groups will be empowered to measure air quality, with assistance from Imperial College London researchers, to advance actions to reduce air pollution within their communities.
myscience.org
Pianos, exercise bikes and more: Inside the Faculty of Kinesiology & Physical Education research labs
A shiny black piano may not be the kind of instrument visitors would expect to find in a research lab at the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Kinesiology and Physical Education (KPE) but that is exactly what they would discover - along with a transcranial direct current stimulation device and an exercise bike.
myscience.org
New science programme accelerates students’ learning by two months
A primary school teaching and assessment approach for science put students involved with the programme two months ahead of their peers, according to a new analysis by UCL researchers. Published Friday by the Education Endowment Foundation, the study measured the effectiveness of the Teacher Assessment in Primary Science (TAPS) programme...
myscience.org
Healthcare workers in England experience PTSD at twice the rate of the general public
Healthcare workers in England experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at twice the rate of the general public, according to a new study co-led by UCL researchers. The research, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, was conducted as part of a wider study to establish a more accurate prevalence of mental disorders within the NHS workforce. The study, co-led by the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) ARC North Thames at UCL (led by Professor Rosalind Raine, UCL Applied Health Research) in collaboration with NHS trusts, also found that one in five healthcare workers met the threshold for diagnosable illnesses like depression and anxiety.
myscience.org
The Covid crisis has made the fight against AIDS invisible
As December 1 marks World AIDS Day, Professor Gilles Pialoux, head of the infectious diseases department at Tenon Hospital (AP-HP/Sorbonne University) and vice-president of the French Society for the Fight Against AIDS, draws up an inventory of HIV in the world, evokes current treatments, PrEP and other means of prevention against the virus.
myscience.org
Scene at MIT: The community gathers for Winterfest
The annual campus event provided ample reason to feel holiday cheer - and included a surprise honor for outgoing President L. Rafael Reif. As the sun faded on a clear Thursday afternoon, the MIT community came together to enjoy excellent food, music, and company at the annual Winterfest celebration. Each...
myscience.org
Information about Group A Strep infections
You may be concerned by reports in the media about serious illness caused by Group A Strep, which has been linked to a number of deaths around the country. Find out more about the illness, what to look out for, and what to do if you think you’re affected.
ajmc.com
Review: Infertility Associated With Depression, Anxiety, and Emotional Distress
Infertility and mental health have a complex relationship, with the impact of mental distress in evaluating for infertility and fertility treatments being quite significant. Many pharmacologic treatments in assisted reproduction technology (ART) can affect mental health. Similarly, depression, anxiety, and emotional distress may affect the outcomes of (ART) and other infertility treatments, although this is controversial.
myscience.org
Tübingen Environmental Researcher Lars Angenent Receives the Leibniz Prize
Biotechnologist Lars Angenent is being awarded the Leibniz Prize by the German Research Foundation (DFG) in appreciation of his outstanding work in the field of environmental biotechnology, it was announced in Bonn on Thursday. The DFG said: -In view of climate change and the resulting need to develop a sustainable food, chemistry and energy economy, his work is highly relevant.- Lars Angenent has held the Humboldt Professorship at the Environmental and Geoscience Center (GUZ) of the University of since 2016. He develops innovative bio-processes for the conversion of organic waste and industrial waste gas into renewable fuels, green chemicals and sustainable foodstuffs. For example, using recycled carbon dioxide he produces edible proteins that can be used as a meat substitute.
myscience.org
Workshop prepares young scientists, engineers for professional challenges
Annual Rising Stars workshop brings together trainees from diverse backgrounds for professional development, networking, and mentorship. Less than 8% of engineering faculty members around the country identify as members of underrepresented groups. A workshop held last month on the Homewood campus is on a mission to change that. Co-hosted by...
myscience.org
Roos Masereeuw appointed vice-dean of research
Prof. Roos Masereeuw has been appointed vice-dean of research at the Faculty of Science. Her term will start at 1 February 2023. Masereeuw is affiliated with Utrecht University as professor of Experimental Pharmacology and scientific director of the Utrecht Institute for Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS). As vice-dean of research, Roos Masereeuw...
Comments / 0