ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Couple screams ‘we’re tired’ after boarding flight without passes, forcing plane to disembark

A couple was allegedly put on a “no-fly” list after they boarded a Frontier flight without checking their bags or boarding passes, forcing all other passengers to disembark the plane.The viral video was captured by TikTok user @sunny.and.golden before being removed from the platform for “harassment and bullying”. In the clip, which has since been reposted to Instagram, a couple is seen yelling at cabin crew who told them the plane would not be able to take off unless they disembarked. All passengers were allegedly told to deplane so that airline authorities could intervene.“How my Frontier trip experience went...
disneyfoodblog.com

You Got Bumped From a Flight. Here’s What Your Airline Owes You.

Knowing your rights when it comes to airline policies can seriously pay off. Air travel has suffered over the last couple of years as COVID-19-era layoffs led to staffing shortages and an increase in flight cancelations. You may feel the impact of the struggling industry during your next vacation, but if you know what you’re entitled to, you can minimize the damage.
The Independent

British Airways plane makes U-turn four hours into journey due to ‘technical issue’

Hundreds of British Airways passengers spent the night flying from Gatwick to central Egypt and back after their plane turned around halfway through its flight to Mauritius.The Boeing 777 left Gatwick at 7.38pm on Tuesday night for what should have been a 12-hour, 6,050-mile flight south of the Equator.The plane flew normally over France, Switzerland, Italy and the Mediterranean before entering Egyptian airspace and flying close to the Nile.But at around midnight GMT, the aircraft turned around and flew back on almost exactly the same course. The airline later said it was “because of a technical issue”.Rather than touching...
iheart.com

Airline Bag Handlers caught throwing luggage around

Video posted on TikTok on Friday of baggage handlers at the Melbourne Airport shows three baggage handlers throwing suitcases around and laughing, with one of them throwing a case down hard enough that it bounced back into the air. After the footage went public, Qantas Airline and ground handling service Swissport Australia stood down the three contract employees.
iheart.com

VIDEO: Baggage Handlers Laugh, Slam Bags On Ground at Airport

Baggage handlers in Australia are in hot water after a video showing them slamming bags on the belt went viral over the weekend. The unidentified baggage handlers are seen joking around and laughing as they lift bags over their heads and forcefully drop them onto the conveyor belt. The incident...

Comments / 0

Community Policy