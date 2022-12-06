ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Recruiting notes: Nebraska targets 2023 linemen, defensive backs, offers 2026 QB

A busy week on the recruiting trail continued with a flurry of in-home visits and new offers from Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff in the last few days. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with Argyle (Texas) offensive line commit Riley Van Poppel on Wednesday night, followed by a trip to Cy Woods High School to see edge rusher commit Dylan Rogers the next day.
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant, walk-on kicker Charlie Weinrich enter portal​

Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant and reserve kicker Charlie Weinrich entered the transfer portal Thursday to become the program’s latest offseason exits. Yant – the 6-foot-2 235-pound rusher known for bruising runs and the occasional breakaway – was buried on the depth chart this season, carrying 20 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns in six games. Weinrich, a walk-on freshman, was NU’s No. 2 placekicker but didn’t see action.
HuskerExtra.com

Georgia Tech QB, juco edge rusher among Nebraska’s transfer visitors this weekend

While Nebraska awaits a final decision from its current starting quarterback, a three-year starter at Georgia Tech appears headed to NU this weekend for a visit. If Jeff Sims — soon to tour campus, according to multiple recruiting reports — were to land with the Huskers, it would offer some hint as to which direction coach Matt Rhule wants to take the offense.
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska falls to Oregon in Sweet 16 of NCAA volleyball tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When you lose two sets by two points and get eliminated in five sets in the NCAA Tournament, it's crushing. There will be some of that feeling around Nebraska in the coming days after its season ended with a loss to Oregon in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.
HuskerExtra.com

Husker History Highlights - December 8

What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. 63 yards: Gone in a "flash" The distance: 63 yards. The star: Eric Crouch. The date: Oct....
