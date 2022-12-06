ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota Heights, MN

CBS Minnesota

Charges: Argument over marijuana led to woman's shooting death

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say an argument over marijuana led to a woman's death Thursday in the city's Near North neighborhood.Clifton Ingram, 23, was charged Friday with one felony count of second-degree murder.The shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North around 12:30 p.m.The victim's roommate told police they had a friend, Ingram, over when the victim got upset at him for having marijuana on the table. The two got into an argument when he pulled out a revolver.Police say Ingram made a comment that "when he pulls out a gun, he'll use it," before he fired at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Police advise people to lock up vehicles, garages, homes

The St. Joseph Police Department is strongly advising all city residents and visitors to double-check to make sure their vehicles’ doors are securely locked, even during the daytime. That same advisory applies to keeping all garage doors and home doors locked. During the last half of November there was...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
stjohnsource.com

St. Croix Business Owner Arrested on Gun Charges and Assault

A St. Croix business owner was arrested for assault on Wednesday, the V.I. Police Department reported. The 911 Emergency Call Center received a call from a woman reporting that she was in an altercation with her child’s father, Jamaal Mingo, at his place of business, where he fired a single gunshot in the air, waved, and pointed a firearm at a family member, according to the police report.
Bring Me The News

Police release bodycam footage showing fatal shooting of Howard Johnson by officer

Police have released bodycam and dashcam footage showing the fatal shooting of Howard Johnson by a St. Paul police officer. The video from the camera of Sgt. Cody Blanshan details the moment Blanshan recognized the 24-year-old Johnson as he patrolled the perimeter after dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a domestic incident involving Johnson, who the caller reported was armed.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis police make arrest in woman's fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said they've made an arrest after a woman was fatally shot on Thursday. According to the Minneapolis police department, officers found the woman, believed to be in her 20s, just after 12:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North. Police said she was suffering from at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: 42-year-old man left knife tucked in corner of Forest Lake High School bathroom

A man who was seen going into a bathroom at Forest Lake High School has been charged with bringing a dangerous weapon onto school property. Eric Johnson, 42, of Forest Lake, is accused of stashing a camouflage knife in a boys' bathroom on Tuesday, Dec. 6. He was charged in Washington County District Court on Wednesday with possessing a dangerous weapon on school property – a felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years if convicted.
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police investigate homicide in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide in the city's Near North neighborhood Thursday afternoon.The fatal shooting reportedly occurred on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North around 12:30 p.m.Officers said that the victim was a woman in her 20s. Police on the scene performed life-saving measures, but she died as a result of her wounds.It's the 76th Minneapolis death investigated as a homicide this year.Police do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public, and no one has been arrested.Anyone with information on this case can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Roughly 150 tires dumped on the road in Forest Lake, police investigating

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Forest Lake are investigating after roughly 150 tires were dumped on a stretch of road.Officials say that most of the tires were found on Tuesday along the 18000 block of Forest Road North, South on Forest Road to 180th Street then west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue North.They believe the tires were dumped from a moving car."Not only is this extremely dangerous, but it's illegal," the police department wrote on its Facebook page. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 651-439-9381.
FOREST LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Father sentenced for role in quadruple St. Paul slaying

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The quadruple St. Paul murder in September 2021 that rocked communities and shattered several families saw its first sentencing in court on Friday. Four tight-knit friends and loved ones were shot to death in a Mercedes Benz – 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm. Their bodies were eventually abandoned in a rural Dunn County, Wisconsin, corn field.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Police: Woman dies after Thursday afternoon shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting in Minneapolis on Thursday left one woman dead and police searching for a suspect. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. for the reported shooting at an apartment complex on Banneker Avenue North, which is off Humboldt Avenue at North 11th Avenue, in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

St. Paul police release video showing officer fatally shooting man

St. Paul police on Thursday released edited body camera videos and images showing views of Monday’s night’s gunfire between Howard Peter Johnson and the police before an officer shot and killed him. St. Paul Police Sgt. Cody Blanshan and another officer were in their squad car helping to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Eli Hart killing: Mom seeks to have statements to police suppressed

ORONO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The attorney for a mom accused of killing her son, Eli Hart, is seeking to have her statements to investigators suppressed. Julissa Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, is charged with second-degree murder, with intent, in the killing of Eli Hart on May 20. She's accused...
ORONO, MN
KFIL Radio

BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
CHANHASSEN, MN
KARE 11

Man acquitted of murder in shooting that killed 15-year-old Jahmari Rice

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the defendants charged in a deadly shooting outside a Richfield school was acquitted of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. A Hennepin County jury found Alfredo Rosario Solis not guilty of five charges -- two second-degree murder charges, two second-degree attempted murder charges and one first-degree assault charge. He was, however, found guilty of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
RICHFIELD, MN

