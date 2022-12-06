Read full article on original website
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 99
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 99. Practice capital P at the rate of fifty to sixty letters a minute; the word “Pulling”, twelve words a minute. Some pupils will be able to write the word at higher speed and still do good work.
Two Gardening Books to Read Now | Reviews
Ages 9-13 Although this is book is aimed at a middle-grade audience, it’s pretty complex and inclues a lot of details about the whys as well as the hows. A quartet of garden gnomes head off to gardening school and learn about compost, seeds, and other gardening topics as they grow a few simple plants. Discussions of the science of gardening alternate with fanciful adventure sequences, as the gnomes are magically transported to different areas of their school and dodge a few mildly dangerous circumstances. Some of the projects, such as making a hotbed with hay bales, seem a bit above the level of the intended audience, cautions about adult supervision notwithstanding. Nonetheless, the information is solid, well presented, and strongly slanted toward reuse, recycling and renewable resources, and the adventure story and cute, round characters make for a fun read.
