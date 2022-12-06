ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Daily Advance

Area Roundup | Elizabeth City's Johnnie Walton to be inducted in the Black College Football Hall of Fame

On Thursday, Elizabeth City’s Johnnie Walton was officially selected to be inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame. Walton, one of eight players selected out of 25 finalists, was Elizabeth City State’s quarterback from 1965 to 1968. He threw for 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns during his senior season being named to the all-CIAA team and leading the Vikings to an 8-1 record. ...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WKRG News 5

McGill-Toolen head football coach steps down

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The head football coach of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile will step down from his position, according to the school’s athletic director. Athletic director Bill Griffin announced in a Friday morning email that school president Bry Shields said Norman Joseph will step down from his role as head coach of […]
MOBILE, AL

