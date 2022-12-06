On Thursday, Elizabeth City’s Johnnie Walton was officially selected to be inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame. Walton, one of eight players selected out of 25 finalists, was Elizabeth City State’s quarterback from 1965 to 1968. He threw for 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns during his senior season being named to the all-CIAA team and leading the Vikings to an 8-1 record. ...

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO