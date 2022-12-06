Read full article on original website
Related
My great-grandfather was a blue-collar worker whose 2 favorite savings tricks are still helping my family put away money
Alesha Billie's great-grandfather advised saving a few dollars from each paycheck, no matter what. It helps build a pot of cash for when you need it.
Top 5 Money Lessons To Learn by 40, According to Experts
There are certain financial lessons everyone should master by the time they are 40. Some of these may appear to be a bit obvious while others are tailored for this specific stage of life. Holiday...
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
25 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money
There is possibly an endless list of things you shouldn't do with your money. But from bad habits to decisions based on wishful thinking, some of the bigger missteps can really cost you....
How To Handle Credit Card Debt When You’re Approaching Retirement
If you are fast approaching your golden years and still have thousands in credit card balances, you might think you are bound for a debt-ridden retirement. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023. See: If Your Credit Score is Under...
10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...
5 Money Rules That Might Stay in the Past
Personal finance do's, don'ts and "should-be-doing-but-I'm-nots" are ever-evolving. COVID-19 has supercharged that evolution. "The pandemic has called a lot of financial decisions into question," said...
Dear Penny: Can My 17-Year-Old Grandson Invest in a Roth IRA?
My 17-year-old grandson is working after school and putting half of his salary in a savings account. His grandfather and I have prepaid his college tuition, so he will have no big expenses there. I would like for him to invest in a Roth IRA. In doing so, he would...
Should You Save for Retirement or Pay Off Your Mortgage Early?
After purchasing your forever home and feeling confident in your career, you may wonder whether it would be worthwhile to put your extra income toward retirement or use it to pay off your...
Millionaires Are Worried About Having Enough Money for Retirement
Even millionaires get the blues. Apparently, they, too, worry about money, including over whether they'll have enough to retire. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of...
Money is moving. Follow it
I was very busy this week and didn’t have time for lunch so I pulled into a fast food restaurant known for a certain famous burger that gives a lot of value for the price. After ordering one the cashier dutifully asked if I wanted to make it a meal, but I declined. “Just the burger please,” I responded. A few moments later as I pulled up to the window the young man leaned out and said, “That will be $7.50.” “Oh no,” I replied, “I only wanted the burger.” “Correct,” was his response. “That will be $7.50. Just the burger.”
How Much To Tip, How To Split a Bill and More Top Modern Money Etiquette Stories for 2022
Money matters can be tricky. Since there's no hard and fast rule regarding situations like splitting tabs, tipping and having difficult money conversations, it's often challenging to know if you're...
How Investing a Little Each Paycheck Goes a Long Way
You don't have to have a ton of disposable income to start investing -- just investing a little bit each paycheck can go a long way thanks to compounding interest. "The single best thing you can do...
Comments / 0