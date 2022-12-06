ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
GOBankingRates

5 Money Rules That Might Stay in the Past

Personal finance do's, don'ts and "should-be-doing-but-I'm-nots" are ever-evolving. COVID-19 has supercharged that evolution. "The pandemic has called a lot of financial decisions into question," said...
The Spectrum

Money is moving. Follow it

I was very busy this week and didn’t have time for lunch so I pulled into a fast food restaurant known for a certain famous burger that gives a lot of value for the price. After ordering one the cashier dutifully asked if I wanted to make it a meal, but I declined. “Just the burger please,” I responded. A few moments later as I pulled up to the window the young man leaned out and said, “That will be $7.50.” “Oh no,” I replied, “I only wanted the burger.” “Correct,” was his response. “That will be $7.50. Just the burger.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy