These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs
Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
‘Fit and healthy’ mother who fought thyroid cancer at 27 shares 4 symptoms she ignored
A mother who battled thyroid cancer aged 27 has revealed the symptoms she ignored weeks before her diagnosis, from dry skin to brittle hair.Christina McKnight, now 35, thought little of the signs for weeks and was only diagnosed after her husband, Matthew Mcknight, 36, “forced” her to see a doctor.She was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in the autumn of 2014, despite having no family history and being “young, fit and healthy”.Christina - who now has a five-year-old son - thought her symptoms were caused by stress after she landed a promotion at her job at a commercial bank.However, her...
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers key cause of type 2 diabetes
Glucose metabolites (chemicals produced when glucose is broken down by cells), rather than glucose itself, have been discovered to be key to the progression of type 2 diabetes. In diabetes, the pancreatic beta-cells do not release enough of the hormone insulin, which lowers blood glucose levels. This is because a glucose metabolite damages pancreatic beta-cell function.
Strep A: what are the symptoms and how can infection be treated?
Highly contagious bacteria behind the infection can in rare cases cause serious illnesses
CNET
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse
CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion
Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
Healthline
Is Vertigo a Sign of Stroke?
The signs of vertigo can make you feel dizzy, and this can be a sign of a stroke. Recognizing the signs and symptoms of a possible stroke is important, as is getting treatment when necessary. It can be disorienting when the feeling of vertigo hits you. Your head feels like...
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!
A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
The One Fried Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
Maintaining a balanced diet should always be a top priority, but it’s especially important to consider if you’re trying to shed some pounds. Unfortunately, while not typically an easy feat, weight loss can become even more difficult for w...
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO
An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
A woman who could 'barely walk' after years of feeling extremely tired was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency
A woman with extreme fatigue had "dangerously low" vitamin B12 levels from a vegetarian diet. Carly Minsky, 33, said she could "barely walk" after not eating meat or fish for six years. Vitamin B12, a nutrient found mostly in animal products, is vital for healthy nerves and blood cells.
Doctors Say You Shouldn’t Waste Your Money On This One Type Of Vitamin–It’s Practically Useless!
While it’s important to get as many nutrients as possible into your daily diet, we’re all bound to run into gaps and deficiencies sometimes. That’s where supplements come in. Supplements are a fantastic way to ensure your body is getting everything it needs to function properly and stay as healthy as possible. However, it’s important to note that not all supplements are created equally. In fact, there’s one kind of vitamin that experts say you should skip altogether. Believe it or not, it’s a multivitamin—especially the gummy kind.
5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Eating One of the Most Poisonous Plants on Earth
A 5-year-old boy in New Delhi died after eating the seeds of the highly poisonous rosary pea plant. The child passed within 24 hours of ingesting the seeds. His 7-year-old brother also ate the seeds and was in critical condition. But he has since recovered and left the hospital. The...
Brown recluse bites caused two people's blood cells to self-destruct
Bites from brown recluse spiders can cause an autoimmune form of hemolytic anemia, in which red blood cells are destroyed by the immune system.
2 Foods You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store, According To A Cardiologist
If your goal is to prioritize your heart health in the upcoming new year, reevaluating your diet and eating habits is essential. We reached out to cardiologists, dietitians and other health experts to learn more about two types of foods and snacks (often found at the grocery store) that are best to skip for a healthier heart (your gut will also thank you!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D., cardiologist and holistic heart doctor, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, cardiac dietitian at UCLA medical center.
WPFO
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
