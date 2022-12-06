Read full article on original website
Related
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
lawstreetmedia.com
Blockchain Companies Spar Over Names in Newly Filed Lawsuit
Blockchain company Tari Labs, LLC filed a complaint against Lightning Labs, Inc for copyright infringement. They allege that Lightning’s new platform, TARO, bears a name confusingly similar to their own trademark. Both Tari and Lightning are blockchain companies that offer services to those interested in the technology and its...
datafloq.com
The Role of Data Governance in Data Management
Both data governance and data management workflows are critical to ensuring the security and control of an organization’s most valuable asset- data. An experienced IT specialist understands the differences between the two, but there can still be confusion at a more granular level. Is the positioning of data governance...
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
aiexpress.io
Global Employment Screening Services Market Regional Growth Analysis With Industry Players Data By 2030 – PRIZM News
New Jersey, United States – Verified Market Analysis has not too long ago printed a analysis report titled, “International Employment Screening Companies Market Perception, Forecast To 2028” assessing varied elements impacting its trajectory. The International Employment Screening Companies market report presents a high-quality, correct, and complete analysis research to equip gamers with precious insights for making strategic enterprise selections. The analysis analysts have offered deep segmental evaluation of the International Employment Screening Companies market on the premise of sort, software, and geography. The seller panorama can be shed gentle upon to tell readers about future modifications available in the market competitors. As a part of aggressive evaluation, the report contains detailed firm profiling of prime gamers of the International Employment Screening Companies market. Gamers may use the worth chain evaluation and Porter’s 5 Forces evaluation provided within the report for strengthening their place within the International Employment Screening Companies market.
Apple Insider
Apple and Ericsson settle global patent disputes, sign new deal
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The wide-ranging lawsuits and counter lawsuits between Ericsson and Apple overiPhone 5G and other patents, has been ended with a new "multi-year" deal. In what appears to be a repeat of the firms' previous...
SpaceNews.com
Mynaric, Redwire, BigBear.ai partner for DARPA’s laser communications program
WASHINGTON — Mynaric selected a cybersecurity tool from Redwire and BigBear.ai for an inter-satellite laser communications terminal it is developing for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the companies announced Dec. 6. Laser communications supplier Mynaric is designing an optical communications terminal for DARPA’s Space Based Adaptive Communications Node...
thefastmode.com
Network Intelligence using Edge Computing Featured
Increase in deployments of network devices, new protocols and technologies due to spike in network demands for higher bandwidths, speeds and reliability has created complex work-flows for internet service providers (ISPs) and communication service providers (CSPs). Managing manual tasks for designing, ordering, fulfilling and assuring end-user services of these networks have become herculean task for them. To be able to manage their networks seamlessly amid rising complexities of problems, achieving Zero Touch Operation through Network and Service Automation is the only way forward.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bill Payment, Restaurant Management Platform MarginEdge Secures $45M via Series C
MarginEdge, the restaurant management and bill payment platform, announced it has raised a $45 million Series C investment “led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from Fiserv, Derive Ventures, and all previous institutional investors.”. This funding, “which more than doubles funding to date to over $70 million, not only...
conceptcarz.com
BrightDrop Expands to Canada, Adds DHL Express to Customer Portfolio and Begins Production at the Country's First Large-Scale EV Plant
•The company enters first international market as demand for products grows. •DHL Express Canada slated to add BrightDrop Zevo electric delivery vans to fleet and pilots BrightDrop Trace eCarts and software to support 2050 sustainability goals. PALO ALTO, Calif. — BrightDrop, the technology company aimed at decarbonizing delivery, today announced...
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Positive Physicians Insurance Company and Coalition Announce Partnership to Offer Cyber Insurance Coverage
Firms Partner to Provide Cyber Insurance Coverage Options to Positive's Insureds. ("Positive"), a leading medical professional liability (MPL) insurer serving healthcare providers across 10 states, today announced it has partnered with Coalition, the world's first. Active Insurance. provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, to provide Positive's insured...
PayU Appoints Keren Ben Zvi as Head of Data
PayU has appointed Keren Ben Zvi as head of data of its global payment organization (GPO). The online payment service provider said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release that Ben Zvi would take the lead on further enhancing merchant insights and leveraging merchants’ payment data to support their business growth.
takeitcool.com
Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 15% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Size, Share, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global healthcare big data analytics market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like analytics type, component, delivery model, application, end use, and major regions.
salestechstar.com
neonVest Closes Seed Round Led by 7BC Venture Capital for Their SaaS-Based Startup Scaling Platform
NeonVest announced today that it closed a seed financing round led by 7BC Venture Capital and an elite group of founders and VCs. Andrew Romans, General Partner of 7BC Venture Capital, has previously backed numerous early-stage tech startups that have gone on to surpass $500m and unicorn-level valuations, including Superhuman, NexHealth, Daily Harvest and Nylas.
lawstreetmedia.com
FTC Acts to Block Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard
An administrative complaint filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday seeks to block technology titan Microsoft from acquiring video game developer Activision Blizzard Inc. (Blizzard) in the $69 billion deal, the largest ever in the video gaming industry. The FTC voted 3-1 to issue the complaint, with Commission Christine S. Wilson voting no.
Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 [1] emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005008/en/ Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050, says Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Microsoft acquires startup developing high-speed cables for transmitting data
HCF cables fundamentally combine optical fiber and coaxial cable. They’ve been around since the ’90s, but what Lumenisity brings to the table is a proprietary design with an air-filled center channel surrounded by a ring of glass tubes. The idea is that light can travel faster through air than glass; in a trial with Comcast in April, a single strand of Lumenisity HCF was reportedly able to deliver traffic rates ranging from 10 Gbps to 400 Gbps.
crowdfundinsider.com
Deutsche Bank, NVIDIA to Embed AI into Financial Services
Deutsche Bank (ETR: DBK) announced a multi-year innovation partnership with NVIDIA in order “to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the financial services sector.”. Combining Deutsche Bank’s financial industry expertise with NVIDIA’s leadership in AI and accelerated computing “will hasten the development of...
KTVZ
From smart kitchens to robocooks: 10 tech innovations transforming restaurants
From smart kitchens to robocooks: 10 tech innovations transforming restaurants. What must it have been like to run a restaurant before the invention of electricity and air conditioning? Or the availability of trains and trucks that can deliver fresh food supplies daily? While the concept of going out to eat probably seems like it hasn’t changed much since the earliest known restaurant opened in Austria in the ninth century, the way that restaurateurs run their business has changed dramatically. As the food service industry has evolved throughout the years, major innovations like refrigeration, walk-in freezers, microwaves, and secure and sanitary plastic and stainless steel containers have transformed the way we eat.
Comments / 0