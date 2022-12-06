Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bubearcats.com
Men's basketball pushes Fordham in road loss
BRONX, N.Y. – Host Fordham (10-1) used a 16-5 late run to pull away from visiting Binghamton men's basketball (3-7) 77-62 Friday night at Rose Hill Gym. The Bearcats were within four, 61-57 with 4:26 left before the Atlantic 10 member Rams closed with the decisive run to remain unbeaten at home (9-0). Binghamton went toe-to-toe with Fordham in the second half, using an 11-2 run early in the period to cut its deficit to three. Senior guardDan Petcash fueled the run with five points and four different players scored as BU pulled close, 50-47, with 10:12 left.
bubearcats.com
Men's basketball plays at Fordham
VESTAL, N.Y. - Playing the team's second game in three days, Binghamton men's basketball (3-6) will face a stiff test against Atlantic 10 member Fordham (9-1) Friday night in the Bronx. The Bearcats and Rams tip at 7 p.m. from historic Rose Hill Gym, where Fordham is 8-0 this season. The venue is the oldest gym used by an NCAA Division I team, having opened in 1925. It was named one of the four "Cathedrals of College Basketball" by ESPN The Magazine.
bubearcats.com
Men's basketball falls to Colgate 81-62
VESTAL, N.Y. - Visiting Colgate (6-5) opened the game with a 25-9 run, staked out a 22-point halftime lead and defeated Binghamton men's basketball (3-6) 81-62 Wednesday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The Raiders shot above 70 percent for much of the first half and...
bubearcats.com
Women's Lacrosse releases 2023 schedule
VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton women's lacrosse released its 2023 schedule, which begins on the road against Drexel on Saturday, February 11 at 12:00 p.m. The 15-game slate consists of 10 away games and five home games. The Bearcats welcome Pittsburgh to the Bearcats Sports Complex for the home opener on Thursday, February 16 at 1 p.m. Pittsburgh will be the first Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opponent to travel to Vestal for a contest.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: an end of 2022 surge on the horizon?
It’s certainly been the definition of an up-and-down beginning to the season for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (5-4). Losing to Colgate and Bryant at home, but beating an experienced Notre Dame program on the road? Yep, that just about summarizes the 2022-2023 season up to this point for the Orange.
bubearcats.com
Women’s Basketball Rallies Past Navy 54-51
VESTAL, N,Y. – Senior guard Denai Bowman scored a team-best 18 points, lifting Binghamton (6-5) to a 54-51, come-from-behind win over Navy (0-10) in a non-conference women's basketball game on Wednesday evening at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The Bearcats trailed by as many as 10 points but were able to rally to stay unbeaten on their home court (5-0). Bowman, who scored eight of her points in the decisive fourth period, shot 9-of-16 from the field. She also added four steals, two assists, a pair of rebounds and a huge block in the final minute of regulation.
How to watch Syracuse soccer vs. Creighton: NCAA championship semifinal time, TV, live stream
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team is off to the semifinal round of the NCAA Championship tournament, where it will meet the unranked Creighton Bluejays in Cary, North Carolina on Friday, December 9 (12/9/2022). The game is at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU, which can...
Orange Weekly: Would Dino Babers leave Syracuse for Purdue? SU-Georgetown set to renew rivalry (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers being linked to another job and the renewal of a storied rivalry were among the topics on the docket for a new episode of “Orange Weekly” presented by Crouse Health. First, syracuse.com’s Emily Leiker joins Brent Axe to discuss...
The Mystery: D1 Coaching Star Now A Upstate NY High School Coach
Patrick Beilein was a shooting star in the collegiate coaching circles. He was a standout basketball player at West Virginia and his father, John, was a collegiate coaching legend, as well as having a stint leading the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. The younger Beilein was beginning an ascent of his own in the coaching ranks by leading the Division II LeMoyne Dolphins to 3-straight NCAA tournaments. Patrick Beilein's "dream" came true when he was named the head coach of Niagara University's hoop team in 2019. 16 days prior to the start of the Purple Eagles season, without ever coaching a game, Beilein resigned.
‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’
Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
Cazenovia businesses sad to see college close
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– McCarthy’s Pub is usually hustling and bustling with Cazenovia College students every weekend, one of the only bars in the village to stay open late. But those days will be coming to an end after the Spring 2023 semester when Cazenovia College will permanently close its doors. “I’m sad to see it […]
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse announces next round of renovations for JMA Wireless Dome
Operation: Dome Renovation officially reached its next phase. On Tuesday afternoon, Syracuse University Athletics announced it will be focusing on installing upgraded chairback seating and introducing “new premium offerings” throughout the JMA Wireless Dome as part of SU’s JMA Wireless Dome Transformation Project, according to a cuse.com press release.
WKTV
SUNY Oneonta to be designated a university instead of college
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Starting in January of 2023, SUNY Oneonta will be designated a university instead of a college. The change comes after regulations through the New York State Board of Regents shifted, relating to the number of graduate-level degrees a school must have to qualify. SUNY Oneonta has at...
cortlandvoice.com
Tompkins Cortland Community College announces new microcredential in semiconductor field coming soon
Press release from Tompkins Cortland Community College. Tompkins Cortland Community College is developing a new microcredential program that will prepare people for employment in the semiconductor field. The 10-credit credential will provide students with the fundamental knowledge required to work safely and effectively in the semiconductor cleanroom environment as well as other high tech scientific facilities.
Company news: Jordan A. Walker hired by Auburn Public Theater
Auburn Public Theater announced the hiring of Jordan A. Walker as the director of development. Walker brings a decade of fundraising experience, including political, higher education, and nonprofit, taking place in New York, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.
WKTV
Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment. The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023. “We’re deeply disappointed that it...
SUNY Upstate takes back Syracuse land 10 years after failed deal with Cor Development
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York State has finally regained control over eight acres of prime land near downtown Syracuse, 10 years after agreeing to a no-bid development deal that went nowhere. SUNY Upstate Medical University recently settled a lawsuit with private company Cor Development to reassert public ownership of...
Upstate New York Club Adds 2 Great Country Shows In 2023
It is still December and we have yet to cross over into the new year, but 2023 is already shaping up to be a great year of shows!. One word describes the past 12 months of Country shows: EPIC! And guess what? 2023 is pacing to be just as awesome.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Heavy Police Presence in Binghamton
There was a heavy police presence in Binghamton this afternoon. Officers and SWAT team members responded to Woodburn Court Apartments on Susquehanna Street around 2 p.m. Fox40 crew members on the scene did not see anyone arrested. The Binghamton Police Detective division said the investigation was on-going. Stay with Fox40...
cnycentral.com
They kept Cazenovia College 'in the family' and the closing hurts
Cazenovia, New York — Fred “Fritz” Scherz of Verona got his first college teaching job at Cazenovia College in the early 2000s. His daughters graduated from the College. The news of its closure next year was a shock, even though Scherz grew concerned in recent years about the College’s decision to close a dormitory and convert it to offices.
Comments / 0