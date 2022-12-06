ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

bubearcats.com

Men's basketball pushes Fordham in road loss

BRONX, N.Y. – Host Fordham (10-1) used a 16-5 late run to pull away from visiting Binghamton men's basketball (3-7) 77-62 Friday night at Rose Hill Gym. The Bearcats were within four, 61-57 with 4:26 left before the Atlantic 10 member Rams closed with the decisive run to remain unbeaten at home (9-0). Binghamton went toe-to-toe with Fordham in the second half, using an 11-2 run early in the period to cut its deficit to three. Senior guardDan Petcash fueled the run with five points and four different players scored as BU pulled close, 50-47, with 10:12 left.
BINGHAMTON, NY
bubearcats.com

Men's basketball plays at Fordham

VESTAL, N.Y. - Playing the team's second game in three days, Binghamton men's basketball (3-6) will face a stiff test against Atlantic 10 member Fordham (9-1) Friday night in the Bronx. The Bearcats and Rams tip at 7 p.m. from historic Rose Hill Gym, where Fordham is 8-0 this season. The venue is the oldest gym used by an NCAA Division I team, having opened in 1925. It was named one of the four "Cathedrals of College Basketball" by ESPN The Magazine.
VESTAL, NY
bubearcats.com

Men's basketball falls to Colgate 81-62

VESTAL, N.Y. - Visiting Colgate (6-5) opened the game with a 25-9 run, staked out a 22-point halftime lead and defeated Binghamton men's basketball (3-6) 81-62 Wednesday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The Raiders shot above 70 percent for much of the first half and...
VESTAL, NY
bubearcats.com

Women's Lacrosse releases 2023 schedule

VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton women's lacrosse released its 2023 schedule, which begins on the road against Drexel on Saturday, February 11 at 12:00 p.m. The 15-game slate consists of 10 away games and five home games. The Bearcats welcome Pittsburgh to the Bearcats Sports Complex for the home opener on Thursday, February 16 at 1 p.m. Pittsburgh will be the first Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opponent to travel to Vestal for a contest.
VESTAL, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: an end of 2022 surge on the horizon?

It’s certainly been the definition of an up-and-down beginning to the season for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (5-4). Losing to Colgate and Bryant at home, but beating an experienced Notre Dame program on the road? Yep, that just about summarizes the 2022-2023 season up to this point for the Orange.
SYRACUSE, NY
bubearcats.com

Women’s Basketball Rallies Past Navy 54-51

VESTAL, N,Y. – Senior guard Denai Bowman scored a team-best 18 points, lifting Binghamton (6-5) to a 54-51, come-from-behind win over Navy (0-10) in a non-conference women's basketball game on Wednesday evening at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The Bearcats trailed by as many as 10 points but were able to rally to stay unbeaten on their home court (5-0). Bowman, who scored eight of her points in the decisive fourth period, shot 9-of-16 from the field. She also added four steals, two assists, a pair of rebounds and a huge block in the final minute of regulation.
VESTAL, NY
104.5 The Team

The Mystery: D1 Coaching Star Now A Upstate NY High School Coach

Patrick Beilein was a shooting star in the collegiate coaching circles. He was a standout basketball player at West Virginia and his father, John, was a collegiate coaching legend, as well as having a stint leading the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. The younger Beilein was beginning an ascent of his own in the coaching ranks by leading the Division II LeMoyne Dolphins to 3-straight NCAA tournaments. Patrick Beilein's "dream" came true when he was named the head coach of Niagara University's hoop team in 2019. 16 days prior to the start of the Purple Eagles season, without ever coaching a game, Beilein resigned.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Hot 99.1

‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’

Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cazenovia businesses sad to see college close

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– McCarthy’s Pub is usually hustling and bustling with Cazenovia College students every weekend, one of the only bars in the village to stay open late. But those days will be coming to an end after the Spring 2023 semester when Cazenovia College will permanently close its doors.  “I’m sad to see it […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse announces next round of renovations for JMA Wireless Dome

Operation: Dome Renovation officially reached its next phase. On Tuesday afternoon, Syracuse University Athletics announced it will be focusing on installing upgraded chairback seating and introducing “new premium offerings” throughout the JMA Wireless Dome as part of SU’s JMA Wireless Dome Transformation Project, according to a cuse.com press release.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

SUNY Oneonta to be designated a university instead of college

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Starting in January of 2023, SUNY Oneonta will be designated a university instead of a college. The change comes after regulations through the New York State Board of Regents shifted, relating to the number of graduate-level degrees a school must have to qualify. SUNY Oneonta has at...
ONEONTA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Tompkins Cortland Community College announces new microcredential in semiconductor field coming soon

Press release from Tompkins Cortland Community College. Tompkins Cortland Community College is developing a new microcredential program that will prepare people for employment in the semiconductor field. The 10-credit credential will provide students with the fundamental knowledge required to work safely and effectively in the semiconductor cleanroom environment as well as other high tech scientific facilities.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment. The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023. “We’re deeply disappointed that it...
CAZENOVIA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Heavy Police Presence in Binghamton

There was a heavy police presence in Binghamton this afternoon. Officers and SWAT team members responded to Woodburn Court Apartments on Susquehanna Street around 2 p.m. Fox40 crew members on the scene did not see anyone arrested. The Binghamton Police Detective division said the investigation was on-going. Stay with Fox40...
BINGHAMTON, NY
cnycentral.com

They kept Cazenovia College 'in the family' and the closing hurts

Cazenovia, New York — Fred “Fritz” Scherz of Verona got his first college teaching job at Cazenovia College in the early 2000s. His daughters graduated from the College. The news of its closure next year was a shock, even though Scherz grew concerned in recent years about the College’s decision to close a dormitory and convert it to offices.
CAZENOVIA, NY

