Dr. Ronnie Myers, dean of Touro College of Dental Medicine has been named to the Board of Trustees of the ADEAGies Foundation. The foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Dental Education Association (ADEA), defines its mission as an incubator of innovation, and a source of leadership training for active and emergent academic leaders. The ADEAGies Foundation is comprised of dental school deans and program directors, faculty, students, residents and fellows, and corporate and philanthropic partners, and supports grants, programs, scholarships, and special initiatives that support leaders in dental academia.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO