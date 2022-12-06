ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

At peak, roughly 20 Metro buses stuck on snowy Madison roads Friday

MADISON, Wis. — Public transportation riders had to deal with their share of delays Friday as Madison’s Metro Transit reported 20 buses stuck on area roads at one point due to the snow. “And that doesn’t even count the one stuck in traffic, just traffic jams,” said Metro...
MADISON, WI
Madison mayor says public safety data trending well, faces criticism

MADISON, Wis. – It wasn’t a victory lap, but Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway did applaud city leaders Tuesday for their role in reducing crime in Madison this summer. In a briefing with Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and other Madison officials, Rhodes-Conway provided an update on their public safety efforts over the summer. Barnes reported a 21% reduction in the number of people shot and overall shots fired incidents.
MADISON, WI
Semi Crash Closes Highway 151 Friday Morning

The Grant County Sheriff’s department responded to a crash of two semis on Highway 151 near Dickeyville Friday morning around 6am. 39 year old Yonos Abraham of Colorado was traveling north on Highway 151 in his company’s Freightliner pulling a 53-foot box trailer. Abraham was passing another semi in the left lane of Highway 151. The road conditions were poor due to the rainy and snowy weather. Abraham lost control of the semi and entered the median causing the semi to jack-knife with the driver’s side of the cab facing northbound. At the same time, 61 year old Marc Shaner of Watertown was traveling south in his company’s Freightliner pulling a 53-foot box trailer. Abraham’s semi traveled through the median and then into the southbound lanes in front of Shaner’ semi. The front of Shaner’s semi-tractor struck the driver’s side of Abraham’s semi-tractor due to the jack knife incident. After the collision, both semis came to rest across both southbound lanes of Highway 151 causing total blockage. Both tractors and trailers had heavy damages. Shaner was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque due to some minor injuries. Abraham was also taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque and then later taken to Iowa City due to life threatening injuries. The southbound lanes were closed for approximately 4 hours and traffic was re-routed through Dickeyville during the investigation and recovery. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is working with State Patrol Inspectors investigating the crash.
DICKEYVILLE, WI
Person dead following vehicle fire near McFarland

MCFARLAND, Wis. — One person is dead following a vehicle fire south of McFarland late Friday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire happened just before 11:30 a.m. on County Highway AB near U.S. Highway 51 in the town of Dunn. In a news release Friday evening, the sheriff’s office said the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.
MCFARLAND, WI
DNR gives advice on recycling, reducing waste during holidays

MADISON, Wis. — The holidays are a joyful time of year. But with boxes, ribbons and wrapping paper galore it can also be a messy one. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources offered some tips Wednesday on how to have fun during the holiday season while helping the environment.
MADISON, WI
Police investigating burglary at home on Madison’s near west side

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary at a home on Madison’s near west side Wednesday evening. In an incident report, police said the home’s residents returned to their home in the 2300 block of Commonwealth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a back door kicked in and every room ransacked.
MADISON, WI
Charges filed against man in State Street shooting; suspect still at large

MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors have filed charges against a man suspected of shooting another man on State Street last week. Lamar Jefferson, 40, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, both of which have repeater enhancers attached.
MADISON, WI
Trial dates set for man accused of killing woman whose body wasn’t found for months

MADISON, Wis. — A man accused of killing a woman and hiding her body before it was found months later will stand trial in September of next year, court records show. Gregg Raether, 56, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for allegedly killing 55-year-old Patricia McCollough in July of this year. Police didn’t discover McCollough’s body until September 16, nearly two months after she was killed.
MADISON, WI
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Application period open for veteran rental assistance program

MADISON, Wis. — The application period is now open for a $2 million program to provide rental assistance to veterans, Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Wednesday. In a news release, Evers’ office said the program is an effort to reduce housing insecurity and homelessness among veterans. It’s part of a $10 million effort to provide veterans housing, employment and mental health services.
MADISON, WI
Verona’s new police chief discusses staffing, recruitment challenges

VERONA, Wis. — As he settles into his new role, Verona’s new police chief is facing a challenge to find more patrol officers for the rapidly growing city. Chief Dave Dresser began working for the city’s police department in 1993 as an officer. In 2008, he became a lieutenant.
VERONA, WI
Grant Count Task Force Considers Ways To Use Opioid Settlement Funds

A Grant County task force is focusing on how it hopes to spend up to $1.4 million from national opioid settlements as it becomes clear that local needs far outweigh available resources. The county Opioid Settlement Task Force met recently to discuss a draft plan of the Grant County Opioid Needs Assessment, which was compiled by the Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission. The plan outlines several proposed recommendations for how to use the money from the settlements of lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies that produce opioid medications. After litigation fees, the county will be receiving over $626,000 over the next 18 years, with other litigation pending that could raise that amount to $1.4 million.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Avalon to Show First Movie Ever Played

This Sunday, December 11th, marks the day The Avalon Cinema in Platteville showed their very first movie 93 years ago in 1929. In celebration, the Avalon Cinema will be showing that very same movie, on the same date, at the same time this year. On Sunday, at 7:00 pm, The Avalon will be showing “Up The River” staring Humphrey Bogart and Spencer Tracy. The evening will begin with a short history of the theatre followed by the movie.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
UW-P Richland Students Present Petition To Save Campus

University of Wisconsin-Platteville Richland students delivered a petition with over 1,300 signatures to the UW Board of Regents Thursday asking to save in-person classes at their campus. But, UW System President Jay Rothman said the decision to shut down in-person instruction is still necessary. The campus has seen steep declines in enrollment over the years, with only about 60 students enrolled to date compared to 225 in 2018. To combat the enrollment gap, the students offered a proposal with suggestions on how to obtain more students on campus, namely by hiring a campus recruiter. Rothman told students he would consider the petition, but for now, the decision to end in-person classes will go forward.
PLATTEVILLE, WI

