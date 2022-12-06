Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Suspects posing as water department employees distract homeowners while accomplice burglarizes home, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit are investigating a burglary that involved two people posing as city water department employees while a third stole from a home. The burglary happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department...
x1071.com
At peak, roughly 20 Metro buses stuck on snowy Madison roads Friday
MADISON, Wis. — Public transportation riders had to deal with their share of delays Friday as Madison’s Metro Transit reported 20 buses stuck on area roads at one point due to the snow. “And that doesn’t even count the one stuck in traffic, just traffic jams,” said Metro...
x1071.com
Madison mayor says public safety data trending well, faces criticism
MADISON, Wis. – It wasn’t a victory lap, but Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway did applaud city leaders Tuesday for their role in reducing crime in Madison this summer. In a briefing with Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and other Madison officials, Rhodes-Conway provided an update on their public safety efforts over the summer. Barnes reported a 21% reduction in the number of people shot and overall shots fired incidents.
x1071.com
Semi Crash Closes Highway 151 Friday Morning
The Grant County Sheriff’s department responded to a crash of two semis on Highway 151 near Dickeyville Friday morning around 6am. 39 year old Yonos Abraham of Colorado was traveling north on Highway 151 in his company’s Freightliner pulling a 53-foot box trailer. Abraham was passing another semi in the left lane of Highway 151. The road conditions were poor due to the rainy and snowy weather. Abraham lost control of the semi and entered the median causing the semi to jack-knife with the driver’s side of the cab facing northbound. At the same time, 61 year old Marc Shaner of Watertown was traveling south in his company’s Freightliner pulling a 53-foot box trailer. Abraham’s semi traveled through the median and then into the southbound lanes in front of Shaner’ semi. The front of Shaner’s semi-tractor struck the driver’s side of Abraham’s semi-tractor due to the jack knife incident. After the collision, both semis came to rest across both southbound lanes of Highway 151 causing total blockage. Both tractors and trailers had heavy damages. Shaner was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque due to some minor injuries. Abraham was also taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque and then later taken to Iowa City due to life threatening injuries. The southbound lanes were closed for approximately 4 hours and traffic was re-routed through Dickeyville during the investigation and recovery. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is working with State Patrol Inspectors investigating the crash.
x1071.com
‘Yes, it’s going to happen’: City of Madison gets wheels rolling on identifying potential Amtrak station location
MADISON, Wis. — Residents of Madison started signaling where they would like to see an Amtrak station potentially set up shop, as the city held a kickoff meeting for the passenger rail station study Wednesday. “I think I can say with confidence that Madison wants passenger rail service,” Mayor...
x1071.com
Person dead following vehicle fire near McFarland
MCFARLAND, Wis. — One person is dead following a vehicle fire south of McFarland late Friday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire happened just before 11:30 a.m. on County Highway AB near U.S. Highway 51 in the town of Dunn. In a news release Friday evening, the sheriff’s office said the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.
x1071.com
DNR gives advice on recycling, reducing waste during holidays
MADISON, Wis. — The holidays are a joyful time of year. But with boxes, ribbons and wrapping paper galore it can also be a messy one. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources offered some tips Wednesday on how to have fun during the holiday season while helping the environment.
x1071.com
Police investigating burglary at home on Madison’s near west side
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary at a home on Madison’s near west side Wednesday evening. In an incident report, police said the home’s residents returned to their home in the 2300 block of Commonwealth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a back door kicked in and every room ransacked.
x1071.com
Madison streets division preparing for accumulating snow, urges drivers to leave extra time to get to destinations
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s streets division is preparing for likely winter weather impacts on roads across the city. Once the snow starts sticking to the roads, 32 plow trucks will head out on the roughly 800 lane-miles of pavement that make up the city’s salt routes, department spokesperson Bryan Johnson said Thursday.
x1071.com
Officials searching for missing man last seen over weekend near Platteville
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Officials in Grant County are searching for a missing 34-year-old Lancaster man last seen Sunday evening in rural Platteville. Ronald Henry was last seen at a friend’s home Sunday outside Platteville. Officials said he has not been heard from since which is out of character for him.
x1071.com
Charges filed against man in State Street shooting; suspect still at large
MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors have filed charges against a man suspected of shooting another man on State Street last week. Lamar Jefferson, 40, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, both of which have repeater enhancers attached.
x1071.com
Trial dates set for man accused of killing woman whose body wasn’t found for months
MADISON, Wis. — A man accused of killing a woman and hiding her body before it was found months later will stand trial in September of next year, court records show. Gregg Raether, 56, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for allegedly killing 55-year-old Patricia McCollough in July of this year. Police didn’t discover McCollough’s body until September 16, nearly two months after she was killed.
x1071.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
x1071.com
Beloit man dies after crashing into Pecatonica River near Blanchardville, sheriff says
BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — A 73-year-old Beloit man died after crashing into the Pecatonica River south of Blanchardville late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Wednesday night, Sheriff Reg Gill said a deputy responded to the 19000 block of...
x1071.com
Application period open for veteran rental assistance program
MADISON, Wis. — The application period is now open for a $2 million program to provide rental assistance to veterans, Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Wednesday. In a news release, Evers’ office said the program is an effort to reduce housing insecurity and homelessness among veterans. It’s part of a $10 million effort to provide veterans housing, employment and mental health services.
x1071.com
Annual Gio’s Garden holiday party raises money for therapeutic respite center
MADISON, Wis. — Nonprofit therapeutic respite center Gio’s Garden held its annual holiday party Friday night, bringing together both an in-person and virtual audience for a night of food, music and fun. Gio’s Garden, founded 10 years ago by News 3 Now anchor Charlotte Deleste, provides therapeutic respite...
x1071.com
Verona’s new police chief discusses staffing, recruitment challenges
VERONA, Wis. — As he settles into his new role, Verona’s new police chief is facing a challenge to find more patrol officers for the rapidly growing city. Chief Dave Dresser began working for the city’s police department in 1993 as an officer. In 2008, he became a lieutenant.
x1071.com
Grant Count Task Force Considers Ways To Use Opioid Settlement Funds
A Grant County task force is focusing on how it hopes to spend up to $1.4 million from national opioid settlements as it becomes clear that local needs far outweigh available resources. The county Opioid Settlement Task Force met recently to discuss a draft plan of the Grant County Opioid Needs Assessment, which was compiled by the Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission. The plan outlines several proposed recommendations for how to use the money from the settlements of lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies that produce opioid medications. After litigation fees, the county will be receiving over $626,000 over the next 18 years, with other litigation pending that could raise that amount to $1.4 million.
x1071.com
Avalon to Show First Movie Ever Played
This Sunday, December 11th, marks the day The Avalon Cinema in Platteville showed their very first movie 93 years ago in 1929. In celebration, the Avalon Cinema will be showing that very same movie, on the same date, at the same time this year. On Sunday, at 7:00 pm, The Avalon will be showing “Up The River” staring Humphrey Bogart and Spencer Tracy. The evening will begin with a short history of the theatre followed by the movie.
x1071.com
UW-P Richland Students Present Petition To Save Campus
University of Wisconsin-Platteville Richland students delivered a petition with over 1,300 signatures to the UW Board of Regents Thursday asking to save in-person classes at their campus. But, UW System President Jay Rothman said the decision to shut down in-person instruction is still necessary. The campus has seen steep declines in enrollment over the years, with only about 60 students enrolled to date compared to 225 in 2018. To combat the enrollment gap, the students offered a proposal with suggestions on how to obtain more students on campus, namely by hiring a campus recruiter. Rothman told students he would consider the petition, but for now, the decision to end in-person classes will go forward.
