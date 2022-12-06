Prestonsburg Tourism’s Executive Director, Samantha Johnson, has been elected by her peers to represent the Kentucky tourism industry at the state level. Johnson will serve a three-year term as an at-large member of the Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA) board of directors. Elections were held on Friday, November 11 at the Kentucky Travel Industry Annual Conference in Lexington. In 2019, Samantha was awarded the KTIA Emerging Leader Award. Since then, she has also served on their nominating and awards committee.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO