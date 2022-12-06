ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paintsville, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsipfm.com

Prestonsburg Tourism Director Elected to Kentucky Travel Industry Board of Directors

Prestonsburg Tourism’s Executive Director, Samantha Johnson, has been elected by her peers to represent the Kentucky tourism industry at the state level. Johnson will serve a three-year term as an at-large member of the Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA) board of directors. Elections were held on Friday, November 11 at the Kentucky Travel Industry Annual Conference in Lexington. In 2019, Samantha was awarded the KTIA Emerging Leader Award. Since then, she has also served on their nominating and awards committee.
KENTUCKY STATE
wsipfm.com

Blood Drive Scheduled for December 23

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Winter is an especially difficult time on blood centers when the demand for blood increases. To ensure lifesaving products are on the shelves for local patients when they need it, Kentucky Blood Center is urging donors to give back for the holiday season by making a blood donation.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky high school recognized as Purple Star School

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - State and local leaders were in Floyd County this week to announce a special honor that is only given to schools that meet specific requirements. During a ceremony Thursday, military leaders designated Floyd Central High School as a Purple Star School. In order to qualify...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Johnson County Community Foundation established

PAINTSVILLE — The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky announced its newest affiliate, the Johnson County Community Foundation. The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky brings together people, ideas and resources to build communities and encourage philanthropy, according to its website. “Our approach is to meet communities where they are instead of telling...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Name released of man found dead in Grayson, Kentucky, pond

UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 6:17 p.m.): Shane Goodall, a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper from Post 14, confirmed the body found in a Grayson pond Friday afternoon was 53-year-old Douglas Turley. Officials said they believe he was in a vehicle accident when his truck went into the pond. No foul play is suspected at […]
GRAYSON, KY
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive

Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 dead in Prestonsburg, Kentucky crash

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Floyd County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police say that on Tuesday, they responded to a collision in Prestonsburg just before 7 p.m. Police found that a Dodge pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a Nissan pickup. The driver of the Nissan, […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Yatesville Lakeshore littered with trash

Amy Wallace Whelan is at Yatesville Lake State Park. I often post the beautiful pictures as I walk these trails. Now, as. the lake drops for winter pool, the ugly side is revealed  This is. just one small snapshot of the filth from our lake! It is, short...
LOUISA, KY
wymt.com

Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky. Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday. They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is...
PIKEVILLE, KY
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Statute of Limitations on Common Pikeville, KY Personal Injuries

When you’ve suffered a personal injury that is due to another’s negligence or wrongdoing, it can be incredibly frustrating and stressful. You may feel like you want to give up on the legal process, but for many reasons, it’s important to seek out compensation for your pain and emotional suffering.
PIKEVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

After tragic flooding, eastern Ky. schools struggling with flu now

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Superintendents from school districts impacted by the July flooding in eastern Kentucky said during a Tuesday virtual superintendents huddle they continue to struggle with low student attendance, first due to the flooding and now due to illnesses. Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett told Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Police in Logan County, WV searching for missing man

LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - Police in one Southern West Virginia county are asking for your help to find a man who has been missing for several days. Officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say David Gray of Bruno was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. He was...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

More rain for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — As the week unfolds, even more rain will be seen across parts of the 13 News viewing area. Future rain has already cancelled the planned Thursday night Christmas Parade in Charleston. The big rain maker in this case is a feed of moisture tied all the way back into the Pacific Ocean. That […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Update: Missing man found in Logan County, WV

LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with the Logan County, WV Sheriff’s Office posted they have found David Gray. The post did not say what condition he was in or where he was. Police thanked everyone who reached out to help in the search. Original Story:. Police in...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Ky. State Police: Man's body found in Carter County pond

GRAYSON, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a pond in Carter County. The body was identified as 53-year-old Douglas Turley, according to state police. Investigators said a neighbor reported a vehicle was submerged in a pond located at 231 Hall...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) entered into a settlement agreement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) earlier this week. PMC agreed to pay more than $4.39 million. The settlement is the third-largest ever obtained from a hospital system under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Settlement documents...
PIKEVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy