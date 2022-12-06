Read full article on original website
wsipfm.com
Prestonsburg Tourism Director Elected to Kentucky Travel Industry Board of Directors
Prestonsburg Tourism’s Executive Director, Samantha Johnson, has been elected by her peers to represent the Kentucky tourism industry at the state level. Johnson will serve a three-year term as an at-large member of the Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA) board of directors. Elections were held on Friday, November 11 at the Kentucky Travel Industry Annual Conference in Lexington. In 2019, Samantha was awarded the KTIA Emerging Leader Award. Since then, she has also served on their nominating and awards committee.
wsipfm.com
Blood Drive Scheduled for December 23
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Winter is an especially difficult time on blood centers when the demand for blood increases. To ensure lifesaving products are on the shelves for local patients when they need it, Kentucky Blood Center is urging donors to give back for the holiday season by making a blood donation.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky high school recognized as Purple Star School
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - State and local leaders were in Floyd County this week to announce a special honor that is only given to schools that meet specific requirements. During a ceremony Thursday, military leaders designated Floyd Central High School as a Purple Star School. In order to qualify...
thebigsandynews.com
Johnson County Community Foundation established
PAINTSVILLE — The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky announced its newest affiliate, the Johnson County Community Foundation. The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky brings together people, ideas and resources to build communities and encourage philanthropy, according to its website. “Our approach is to meet communities where they are instead of telling...
wymt.com
KSP trooper involved in deadly EKY shooting recognized by international organization
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization recently recognized one of the Kentucky State Police troopers who was involved in a deadly shooting earlier this year in Floyd County. Trooper Billy Ball, who is based out of the KSP post in Pikeville, was recently inducted into the International Association of...
Name released of man found dead in Grayson, Kentucky, pond
UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 6:17 p.m.): Shane Goodall, a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper from Post 14, confirmed the body found in a Grayson pond Friday afternoon was 53-year-old Douglas Turley. Officials said they believe he was in a vehicle accident when his truck went into the pond. No foul play is suspected at […]
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
thelevisalazer.com
Yatesville Lakeshore littered with trash
Amy Wallace Whelan is at Yatesville Lake State Park. I often post the beautiful pictures as I walk these trails. Now, as. the lake drops for winter pool, the ugly side is revealed This is. just one small snapshot of the filth from our lake! It is, short...
wymt.com
Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky. Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday. They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is...
WSAZ
Community members anxious for answers in body found investigation
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Community members in Branchland are anxious to find out how a man ended up dead in the Guyandotte River. On the evening of Nov. 22, someone spotted the body of Randy Kirkendoll near the Hubball Road Bridge. Ronnie Dalton and his wife Louise live near...
Pharmacy technician stole 60,000 pills from Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center has agreed to pay over $4 million in civil penalties after a significant diversion of opioids from its pharmacy.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Statute of Limitations on Common Pikeville, KY Personal Injuries
When you’ve suffered a personal injury that is due to another’s negligence or wrongdoing, it can be incredibly frustrating and stressful. You may feel like you want to give up on the legal process, but for many reasons, it’s important to seek out compensation for your pain and emotional suffering.
kentuckytoday.com
After tragic flooding, eastern Ky. schools struggling with flu now
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Superintendents from school districts impacted by the July flooding in eastern Kentucky said during a Tuesday virtual superintendents huddle they continue to struggle with low student attendance, first due to the flooding and now due to illnesses. Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett told Kentucky...
wymt.com
Police in Logan County, WV searching for missing man
LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - Police in one Southern West Virginia county are asking for your help to find a man who has been missing for several days. Officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say David Gray of Bruno was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. He was...
wymt.com
‘We want answers’: Broken bridges leave family stranded due to heavy rain
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Damaged bridges from the July flooding left people stranded in Breathitt County. Michelle McDaniel and Patricia Wilson said their sister has been stuck at her house with her family since the rain started earlier this week. They say their sisters walking bridge and driving bridge were...
More rain for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — As the week unfolds, even more rain will be seen across parts of the 13 News viewing area. Future rain has already cancelled the planned Thursday night Christmas Parade in Charleston. The big rain maker in this case is a feed of moisture tied all the way back into the Pacific Ocean. That […]
wymt.com
Update: Missing man found in Logan County, WV
LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with the Logan County, WV Sheriff’s Office posted they have found David Gray. The post did not say what condition he was in or where he was. Police thanked everyone who reached out to help in the search. Original Story:. Police in...
wchstv.com
Ky. State Police: Man's body found in Carter County pond
GRAYSON, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a pond in Carter County. The body was identified as 53-year-old Douglas Turley, according to state police. Investigators said a neighbor reported a vehicle was submerged in a pond located at 231 Hall...
wymt.com
