hometownnewsnow.com
Mark C. Werner
Mark C. Werner, 70, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Marion Health, Marion, IN. He was born December 1, 1952, in La Porte, Indiana, the son of Arnold H. Werner and Marie Ida (Bent) Werner. Mark graduated from La Porte high school in 1970 and...
hometownnewsnow.com
Dana Elaine Mullenhour
Dana (Craig) Mullenhour, 56, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. She was born January 26, 1966, in La Porte, the daughter of Franklin Craig and Noreen (Price) Craig. A lifelong resident of the area, Dana graduated from Elston High in...
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte Schools Take Precautions, But No Dangers Reported
(La Porte, IN) - Three La Porte school buildings took security precautions this week due to separate police actions in downtown neighborhoods. On Tuesday Lincoln and Hailmann Elementary Schools went into secure mode as police canvassed nearby neighborhoods for suspects. That’s according to the Superintendent’s office. The circumstances, a failed warrant and a domestic violence call, did not pose a serious threat to safety. Other than disrupting a couple of outdoor recesses, the situation did not alter the school day.
hometownnewsnow.com
Yoder Child Neglect Trial Postponed
(La Porte, IN) - Judah Morgan’s mother, Mary Yoder, appeared in court Friday and received a continuance on her trial date. Yoder faces two counts of neglecting a dependent, as well as failure to report abuse, all related to the October 2021 torture and murder of her son Judah at the hands of his father, Alan Morgan.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges Piling Up After Pursuit
(Michigan City, IN) - The heat has become hotter for a La Porte man accused of another recent encounter with law enforcement. Matthew Murphy allegedly fled from the police last night before being caught in another jurisdiction. Murphy, 34, was in a GMC Sonoma when he failed to pull over after committing several traffic violations on the west side of Michigan City, per the authorities.
hometownnewsnow.com
Drug Related Arrest at Bar
(La Porte, IN) - A man arrested at a bar in La Porte could be looking at prison time. Jeremy Looney, 41, of Westville is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. According to court documents, police went to Casey’s Lanes last week after...
hometownnewsnow.com
Murder Suspect Back in Custody
(Michigan City, IN) - A murder trial is back on in Michigan City. Hakim Qualls, 20, has been returned to the La Porte County Jail where he was being held on a $1 million bond. He’s accused in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dareon Brown in December of 2018.
hometownnewsnow.com
Fugitive Allegedly Found with Meth
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man could be asking for drug treatment underneath his Christmas tree. Fred Coon, 57, is charged with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, he was approached by police over a week ago behind a...
hometownnewsnow.com
Gumm and Four Players Lead Cougars with All-State Honors
(New Carlisle, IN) - Four New Prairie football players have received All-State honors from the Indiana Football Coaches Association. Lineman and sometimes-fullback Jacob Mrozinski, running back Noah Mungia, and linebacker Tayvion Ortman were named to the Senior All-State team. Junior quarterback Marshall Kmiecik was named Junior All-State. They led the...
