(La Porte, IN) - Three La Porte school buildings took security precautions this week due to separate police actions in downtown neighborhoods. On Tuesday Lincoln and Hailmann Elementary Schools went into secure mode as police canvassed nearby neighborhoods for suspects. That’s according to the Superintendent’s office. The circumstances, a failed warrant and a domestic violence call, did not pose a serious threat to safety. Other than disrupting a couple of outdoor recesses, the situation did not alter the school day.

LA PORTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO